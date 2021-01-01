« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 914 915 916 917 918 [919]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1940779 times)

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36720 on: Today at 09:32:50 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:30:06 am
The club should introduce another tier between 13+ and 4+, that drop off is crazy.

Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36721 on: Today at 09:52:01 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 08:58:11 am
Question ahead of the ballot results in case anyone can answer. I have 2 4+  adult memberships that I have entered into the ballot for all games. I wanted to bring my 9 year old nephew to a game who is on my Friends and Family as a free member (Not the paid up membership).
If I was successful for one of the games, is there anyway of purchasing an adult and junior ticket in the Adult/Junior section? I am thinking this isn't possible but wanted to double check in case it was. I assume I would have to buy him a paid up Junior membership or something to do this.

No, cant buy junior tickets on adult memberships anymore

Can buy 2 adults and forward him one, just buy them in a sensible place in the ground (not kop or AL Lower)
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36722 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:32:50 am
Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.

Unless youre already on 13+, very few people will be on 8 at the end of the season unless youre getting very lucky in the ballots or you have a friend on 13+ whos passing you on games to make up the credits (shouldnt be allowed by the way if the credit gets passed)

4+ at least gets you to some/all of the Cat A games.

To reward fans going to x number of games is stupid especially when getting a STH is a closed shop, getting to 13+ is pretty much a closed shop and getting to even 4+ games all with credits is a massive ask without you being already on the ladder.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36723 on: Today at 10:08:13 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:03:37 am
Unless youre already on 13+, very few people will be on 8 at the end of the season unless youre getting very lucky in the ballots or you have a friend on 13+ whos passing you on games to make up the credits

Not sure that's true - especially this season.  I'm a 4+ this season and I'm up to 5 credits so - would be very surprised if I didnt get at least another 3.
Logged

Offline Malachys15

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36724 on: Today at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:52:01 am
No, cant buy junior tickets on adult memberships anymore

Can buy 2 adults and forward him one, just buy them in a sensible place in the ground (not kop or AL Lower)

That's what I thought unfortunately as did that before but wanted to double check. Thanks a million for the response.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36725 on: Today at 10:20:30 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:03:37 am
Unless youre already on 13+, very few people will be on 8 at the end of the season unless youre getting very lucky in the ballots or you have a friend on 13+ whos passing you on games to make up the credits (shouldnt be allowed by the way if the credit gets passed)

4+ at least gets you to some/all of the Cat A games.

To reward fans going to x number of games is stupid especially when getting a STH is a closed shop, getting to 13+ is pretty much a closed shop and getting to even 4+ games all with credits is a massive ask without you being already on the ladder.
it's only a closed shop because of how the system is currently, there are tons of members on between 8 and 12 i bet. I know a few people who have dropped off 13 since they changed how you get credits.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36726 on: Today at 10:48:11 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:03:37 am
getting to 13+ is pretty much a closed shop and getting to even 4+ games all with credits is a massive ask without you being already on the ladder.

13+ is definitely a closed shop, unless of course you're willing to take the huge financial hit of accumulating your credits via Hospo tickets.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36727 on: Today at 10:51:31 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:20:30 am
it's only a closed shop because of how the system is currently, there are tons of members on between 8 and 12 i bet. I know a few people who have dropped off 13 since they changed how you get credits.

How? surely they just buy in the guaranteed bulk sales, where they all have credit?

Or are they not attending 13 and then dropped off?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36728 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:48:11 am
13+ is definitely a closed shop, unless of course you're willing to take the huge financial hit of accumulating your credits via Hospo tickets.

Those with time to kill in office jobs can refresh, or have generous friends chipping in to give credits, wouldnt say its a closed shop especially this season with all the extra seats the odds for those on 4+ getting tickets in the ballot for those 4+ games were very good odds
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36729 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:52:33 am
Those with time to kill in office jobs can refresh, or have generous friends chipping in to give credits, wouldnt say its a closed shop especially this season with all the extra seats the odds for those on 4+ getting tickets in the ballot for those 4+ games were very good odds

Be interesting to see how many (if any) have actually managed it. The 4+ games aren't the problem as you're up against a far smaller pool, I just think you'd need a huge amount of luck to sort credited tickets for 8 or so of the free-for-all games. People struggled getting to 13+ when every single available ticket carried a credit so god knows how difficult it must be now. Not sure what the credit to non credit ratio is for tickets available during late drops but it must be very low, every single return I've picked up since they brought this system in last season hasn't carried a credit

Logged

Offline WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • Proper Rawkite behaviour that la
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36730 on: Today at 11:06:18 am »
If there was a criteria point between say 13+ and 4+, you'd like to think that would guarantee non 4+ games and ballot for the 4+ continues. Its a bit crap you can get to 12 in a season and gain nothing from it.
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36731 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Its just weird if youve been to 8 or 9 games that youve got the same chance of getting a ticket to Luton or Burnley as a new member with 0.

If there were say, 750 members with 8 plus games (total guess on the 750) why not hold back 250 tickets for every game for the 8+ so youve got a 1 in 3 chance for those or something along those lines?

That way theres a kind of ladder up to 13.

It can be done now from 0 to 4 but 4 to 13 is next to impossible without help.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36732 on: Today at 11:19:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:51:31 am
How? surely they just buy in the guaranteed bulk sales, where they all have credit?

Or are they not attending 13 and then dropped off?
Yeah not attending enough and dropping off that way
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,896
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36733 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 09:32:50 am
Id like to see an 8+ where you have say an xx% increased chance of getting tickets from a ringfenced pool for each game but no guarantees. I dont think theres enough to go around to keep everyone happy but some kind of reward would be nice.

There was an 80% chance of tickets for the 4+ sales in the first half of the season. I think the ballots for the general games have really distributed the tickets amongst the wider fanbase and as such it makes getting 4-12 very difficult now. I'm sure that 80% will come down if we have less tickets due to corporate responsibilities and the Anny Road being ready, but it seems currently that if you have 4+ then you have a great chance for these sorts of games.

Unless of course you meant for the 'Cat B/C' games where they drop straight to all members, but it's them dropping straight to all members that means having 4-12 is still a quite strong position comparatively to having 1-3. Ultimately it pisses me off that it's hard to build from 4+ up to 13+ but equally, I'm basically attending 4-6 'Cat A' games a season every season, so in that sense it's perhaps unfair to those scrapping about in the ballots as new members who are trying to get 4+ to establish themselves.

The problem as usual with Liverpool is demand far outstripping supply. I think generally speaking it's right, and having later sales/season ticket seats available does help if people are only concerned about getting to the odd game rather than credits- and as you say, once you're above 4 and below say 10, a credit really doesn't matter, it's only when you're closing in on 13 I guess.

At least in terms of the 4+ sales, I think a mid tier would have been useful when people could get straight in for a bulk sale and buy every single game, as it increased the numbers on higher credits, but I think the ballots are distributing tickets widely to memberships who may only do 1 or 2 a season and aren't arsed about any further ones. And I'm glad that they at least only do this with the "Cat B/C" games as opposed to Man United at home. In a difficult environment, it's relatively ok as it is at the moment, with a consideration that no system can be perfectly fair. Ultimately they need to offer some tickets to people with memberships for the 'Cat B/C' to keep them renewing etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:06 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36734 on: Today at 12:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:19:39 am
Its just weird if youve been to 8 or 9 games that youve got the same chance of getting a ticket to Luton or Burnley as a new member with 0.

If there were say, 750 members with 8 plus games (total guess on the 750) why not hold back 250 tickets for every game for the 8+ so youve got a 1 in 3 chance for those or something along those lines?

That way theres a kind of ladder up to 13.

It can be done now from 0 to 4 but 4 to 13 is next to impossible without help.

they could do it in a sort of raffle type way where if you've got 9 credits you get more entries in the ballot than someone with 0 credits. They'd have to level it out that if you, as a 9 credit person, entered the ballot with another member who has say 2, you go in at the lower number or there'd be a potential way to cheat the system for your linked accounts.

I was 4+ for this season, think I had 7 or something and the tickets I got from the ballots were Everton and United where the odds were better.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36735 on: Today at 01:04:28 pm »
Will the final game of the season still be for 4+?
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36736 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:04:28 pm
Will the final game of the season still be for 4+?

It is
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,262
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36737 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:19:39 am
Its just weird if youve been to 8 or 9 games that youve got the same chance of getting a ticket to Luton or Burnley as a new member with 0.

If there were say, 750 members with 8 plus games (total guess on the 750) why not hold back 250 tickets for every game for the 8+ so youve got a 1 in 3 chance for those or something along those lines?

That way theres a kind of ladder up to 13.

It can be done now from 0 to 4 but 4 to 13 is next to impossible without help.

it makes sense to have an additional category of 8+ imo, but then i guess everyone would make an argument for why their respective credit level should get some sort of priority

also, to some extent, i don't think the club would want to introduce an 8+ because more than likely those people will end up on 13+ the next season and presumably not too many existing 13+s drop off that ladder to compensate for the extras

i come across a fair amount of 4+ people who just fall off the ladder completely and then just eventually give up
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 914 915 916 917 918 [919]   Go Up
« previous next »
 