Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 16, 2024, 04:50:41 pm
The length of the last 3 successful ballot sales was not even a full day. I think some of them were from 8.15 am till 3pm on the same day, and then were ended. And time will tell, but I bet the next ballot sale will not be over the weekend, and it never was previously. TO are doing whatever they want to do on the specific occasion, they don't care about what is convenient to us, they don't care about sticking to their own schedule, and tend to make last minute changes almost every time without explanation. We better get used to it, if we haven't by now.

Yes, for sales following the typical format

Given this should have been 2 months ago on a 'usual' schedule, giving people an extra couple of days to notice the sales/emails and get their tickets ain't the end of the world

Swear down the ticket office could give some people free tickets for life and they'd still not be happy
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 16, 2024, 04:36:18 pm
Fair play, hopefully you do get sorted for Fulham.
Could have easily done the ballot this Firday the 19th, sales on 22nd and 23rd, and then late sale on the 26th. We know, nothing will change between the 23rd and 26th, except that the way they are doing it they make it difficult for people to arrange travel in advance for the Chelsea game and whoever succumbs to the pressure might be forced to buy hospitality package.

How do you know they could 'easily' do the ballot this friday? How do you know it would be easy to have the sales on the 22nd and 23rd? i am genuinely intrigued how we all know this?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on January 16, 2024, 05:53:01 pm
How do you know they could 'easily' do the ballot this friday? How do you know it would be easy to have the sales on the 22nd and 23rd? i am genuinely intrigued how we all know this?

Because on the surface everything seems easy/simple as a customer until you understand the inner workings of a business, same in most industries
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on January 16, 2024, 05:53:01 pm
How do you know they could 'easily' do the ballot this friday? How do you know it would be easy to have the sales on the 22nd and 23rd? i am genuinely intrigued how we all know this?
We don't know for sure, but they haven't given us any clue what is preventing them from doing it on the 22nd, or even this week, as was originally announced. And there is no apparent reason whatsoever for the postponement in the first place.
Of course, they are doing their best to keep us in the dark on this topic, so to say that "we know it" is an exaggeration, but we can definitely feel it.
Just advise them, please, for the future, to not be announcing anything in advance as they clearly make changes to what they announce over 90% of the times they do. It's pointless to continue in the same manner.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on January 16, 2024, 05:59:49 pm
Because on the surface everything seems easy/simple as a customer until you understand the inner workings of a business, same in most industries
They are not running their business well in terms of arranging the ticket sales and distribution. We are captive audience, we won't change the team we support, no matter how shite they treat us. If we could/would change our team, the results of them not running the business well, would be evident. They would have lost a lot of customers by now.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 16, 2024, 06:11:56 pm
They are not running their business well in terms of arranging the ticket sales and distribution. We are a captive audience, we won't change the team we support, no matter how shite they treat us. If we would, the results of them not running the business well, would be evident. They would have lost a lot of customers by now.
In a nutshell.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 16, 2024, 06:11:56 pm
They are not running their business well in terms of arranging the ticket sales and distribution. We are captive audience, we won't change the team we support, no matter how shite they treat us. If we could/would change our team, the results of them not running the business well, would be evident. They would have lost a lot of customers by now.

There'll be a lot of internal politics involved, ticketing is a small drop to the 'business' compared to the rest, resources will be focused elsewhere no doubt

Customer experience/satisfaction could be improved, but there's a cost trade off because the revenue stays the same anyway
Re: Members Sales
Yeah, its not like the Liverpool attendance, or revenue, will ever be affected by a bad review on Trip Advisor
Re: Members Sales
Could do with a bigger groundlets move  ;)

The final game of the season is the one Im praying for. Only ever been once and that was via the local sales. Always been unsuccessful for it in the ballots.
Im sure weve been away on the last game quite a bit though
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on January 16, 2024, 06:30:07 pm
There'll be a lot of internal politics involved, ticketing is a small drop to the 'business' compared to the rest, resources will be focused elsewhere no doubt

Customer experience/satisfaction could be improved, but there's a cost trade off because the revenue stays the same anyway
Looks like you know a lot about their business and the cost. Do you happen to know how much they paid for wages (gross amount) over the last 6 months for customer service (live chat and emails)?
I believe they could have saved over 60% of their costs in that department if:
1. they were announcing the sales and ballots earlier, and sticking to their own calendar.
2. There was a credit counter in the my account section which updates after every game you have attended.
3. They didn't make a mess of it the first half of the season regarding the ARU tickets which they sold, then cancelled with 3 days notice before the derby, etc. Then they resold again with notice only a week before united date.
4. They didn't rob hundreds of supporters off credits from last season, as they sold certain seats as credit seats and in late June for some reason they marked these seats as ST and claimed they had been ST the season before. I for one have taken at least 5 hours of their support team time only for my case. There were probably 500 other supporters in the same position. You do the math at 15-20 quid per hour gross wages. The estimated queue times were over 2 hours every single day between June 27th and August 31st. They were closing the live chat at 1pm instead of 4pm because they couldn't handle the volume of requests.
Therefore, they have themselves to blame for having to spend more on live chat and email support entirely due to their incompetence. This is just a single example. An IT freelancer could probably implement the credit counter in all supporters account for less than 10K fee within a week or two (seatgeek or "seatshmeek" regardless). Instead, they have chosen to keep receiving hundreds or thousands of request every week, because their system cannot be trusted and their horrible decision making (you called it "internal politics").
Re: Members Sales
Jesus wept
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 02:37:23 pm
A freelance IT person could make the credit counter in all supporters account for less than 10K fee within a week or two. Instead, they have chosen to keep receiving hundreds or thousands of request every week, because their system cannot be trusted and their horrible decision making (you called it "internal politics").

Good idea, get an off the shelf product, butcher it a bit on the cheap through a 3rd party vendor and pray your software supplier still supports you going forward with any issues you have on the application and when things fall over during upgrades :thumbup

Screw the service contracts & agreements that prevents you from doing these kinda things, besides they don't probably dont even 'own' the website, be subscription based no doubt.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 02:37:23 pm
Looks like you know a lot about their business and the cost. Do you happen to know how much they paid for wages (gross amount) over the last 6 months for customer service (live chat and emails)?
I believe they could have saved over 60% of their costs in that department if:
1. they were announcing the sales and ballots earlier, and sticking to their own calendar.
2. There was a credit counter in the my account section which updates after every game you have attended.
3. They didn't make a mess of it the first half of the season regarding the ARU tickets which they sold, then cancelled with 3 days notice before the derby, etc. Then they resold again with notice only a week before united date.
4. They didn't rob hundreds of supporters off credits from last season, as they sold certain seats as credit seats and in late June for some reason they marked these seats as ST and claimed they had been ST the season before. I for one have taken at least 5 hours of their support team time only for my case. There were probably 500 other supporters in the same position. You do the math at 15-20 quid per hour gross wages. The estimated queue times were over 2 hours every single day between June 27th and August 31st. They were closing the live chat at 1pm instead of 4pm because they couldn't handle the volume of requests.
Therefore, they have themselves to blame for having to spend more on live chat and email support entirely due to their incompetence. This is just a single example. A freelance IT person could make the credit counter in all supporters account for less than 10K fee within a week or two. Instead, they have chosen to keep receiving hundreds or thousands of request every week, because their system cannot be trusted and their horrible decision making (you called it "internal politics").

Agree with a lot of what you have said

However the last bit about the IT person not that simple.

Liverpool FC have purchased a software product for their Ticketing System (named SeatGeek)

Liverpool IT or any IT person they bring in cannot make any amendments to the code. They have to request it via SeatGeek and if course this will be chargeable. None of us here knows what the process is  for that or whether SeatGeek are quick / good at making requested amendments

Anyone who works in IT, like myself will have encountered this with software solutions from outside companies

N.b SeatGeek is in use in many sporting stadiums , including other premier league clubs


Re: Members Sales
Internal politics  :-*
Re: Members Sales
It's not easy for me to request a change on an internal report that I produce the data for and is internally built.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 16, 2024, 03:41:11 pm
Think there are now train strikes that week (of the Chelsea game) as well, which again could make getting sorted late a little easier

Just thought I would add this doesnt included Mersey rail
https://www.merseyrail.org/journey-planning/plan-your-journey/strike-action/
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 02:51:00 pm
Agree with a lot of what you have said

However the last bit about the IT person not that simple.

Liverpool FC have purchased a software product for their Ticketing System (named SeatGeek)

Liverpool IT or any IT person they bring in cannot make any amendments to the code. They have to request it via SeatGeek and if course this will be chargeable. None of us here knows what the process is  for that or whether SeatGeek are quick / good at making requested amendments

Anyone who works in IT, like myself will have encountered this with software solutions from outside companies

N.b SeatGeek is in use in many sporting stadiums , including other premier league clubs
I understand, and agree.
So tell me, please, How did they manage to send emails to every single supporter on June 26th quoting all the games they have attended and the breakdown of credits received across all competitions for the 2022/23 season? Obviously they were able to do it while working with seatgeek. Did Seatgee charge them an enormous fee not included by contract to generate these emails.  And what is preventing them from doing that after every competitive match, or at least once a month? Cost? I doubt it would cost that much to be done every week. Will be worth doing probably, but the obvious reason not to do it is they just don't care.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 03:39:34 pm
I understand, and agree.
So tell me, please, How did they manage to send emails to every single supporter on June 26th quoting all the games they have attended and the breakdown of credits received across all competitions for the 2022/23 season? Obviously they were able to do it while working with seatgeek. Did Seatgee charge them an enormous fee not included by contract to generate these emails.  And what is preventing them from doing that after every competitive match, or at least once a month? Cost? I doubt it would cost that much to be done every week. Will be worth doing probably, but the obvious reason not to do it is they just don't care.

Some good points , but I have no idea how they manage to do some things but not others.

What we all want ( I think) , is when we log into our ticketing accounts the number of credits is displayed for either the current season or more.

Whether they can do that , who knows
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 03:39:34 pm
I understand, and agree.
So tell me, please, How did they manage to send emails to every single supporter on June 26th quoting all the games they have attended and the breakdown of credits received across all competitions for the 2022/23 season? Obviously they were able to do it while working with seatgeek. Did Seatgee charge them an enormous fee not included by contract to generate these emails.  And what is preventing them from doing that after every competitive match, or at least once a month? Cost? I doubt it would cost that much to be done every week. Will be worth doing probably, but the obvious reason not to do it is they just don't care.

I'd put good money on the mail system being something completely separate, and the data being compiled in Excel or equivalent with a usual API between the two to mail merge the excel data into the email template
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:13:55 pm
I'd put good money on the mail system being something completely separate, and the data being compiled in Excel or equivalent with a usual API between the two to mail merge the excel data into the email template

Brutal solution if true.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 07:08:12 pm
Brutal solution if true.

I work in a significantly larger organisation than LFC and this sort of stuff is scarily common. I'm working on a project at the moment to rebuild a data product that is basically csv files tied together with string fed in manually to a CRM system.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 07:34:15 pm
I work in a significantly larger organisation than LFC and this sort of stuff is scarily common. I'm working on a project at the moment to rebuild a data product that is basically csv files tied together with string fed in manually to a CRM system.

Same here, the amount of shit done in access databases is unbelievable
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm
Some good points , but I have no idea how they manage to do some things but not others.

What we all want ( I think) , is when we log into our ticketing accounts the number of credits is displayed for either the current season or more.

Whether they can do that , who knows
It definitely makes sense to be able to see the number of credits when you log in. In the meantime, until that's implemented, it makes sense to be sending emails with updated credit count much more often than once a year.
Re: Members Sales
If they just stated whether the ticket was a credit or not in the booking confirmation it would at least allow people the opportunity to work it out for themselves.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 02:37:23 pm
Looks like you know a lot about their business and the cost. Do you happen to know how much they paid for wages (gross amount) over the last 6 months for customer service (live chat and emails)?
I believe they could have saved over 60% of their costs in that department if:
1. they were announcing the sales and ballots earlier, and sticking to their own calendar.
2. There was a credit counter in the my account section which updates after every game you have attended.
3. They didn't make a mess of it the first half of the season regarding the ARU tickets which they sold, then cancelled with 3 days notice before the derby, etc. Then they resold again with notice only a week before united date.
4. They didn't rob hundreds of supporters off credits from last season, as they sold certain seats as credit seats and in late June for some reason they marked these seats as ST and claimed they had been ST the season before. I for one have taken at least 5 hours of their support team time only for my case. There were probably 500 other supporters in the same position. You do the math at 15-20 quid per hour gross wages. The estimated queue times were over 2 hours every single day between June 27th and August 31st. They were closing the live chat at 1pm instead of 4pm because they couldn't handle the volume of requests.
Therefore, they have themselves to blame for having to spend more on live chat and email support entirely due to their incompetence. This is just a single example. An IT freelancer could probably implement the credit counter in all supporters account for less than 10K fee within a week or two (seatgeek or "seatshmeek" regardless). Instead, they have chosen to keep receiving hundreds or thousands of request every week, because their system cannot be trusted and their horrible decision making (you called it "internal politics").

for e.g. a credit counter, LFC would need to request that from SeatGeek, which probably would mean about 5 consultants designing the change and a small team of coders and testers etc. it's seemingly a minor change but it's the type of thing these third party companies will add a hefty fee on.

and whether that fee saves LFC anything is unclear really. but i do think the new system and NFCs in general are probably leading to far more questions and presumably means they're hiring more customer services people. maybe they're cheap enough to not warrant more systemic changes.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:27:14 am
for e.g. a credit counter, LFC would need to request that from SeatGeek, which probably would mean about 5 consultants designing the change and a small team of coders and testers etc. it's seemingly a minor change but it's the type of thing these third party companies will add a hefty fee on.

and whether that fee saves LFC anything is unclear really. but i do think the new system and NFCs in general are probably leading to far more questions and presumably means they're hiring more customer services people. maybe they're cheap enough to not warrant more systemic changes.
Once added, this feature will also be used by others too, as said on here SeatGeek provides the same platform to many clubs, not only LFC (some of which use a credit system as ours). From a customer point of view it is unacceptable to be informed in late June, that according to LFC stadium entry system they haven't attended a game back in December, or that a ticket bought in January as a credit seat (according to their own booking confirmation at the time), was in fact a ST seat (as a result credit has not been awarded).
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:14:55 am
Once added, this feature will also be used by others too, as said on here SeatGeek provides the same platform to many clubs, not only LFC (some of which use a credit system as ours). From a customer point of view it is unacceptable to be informed in late June, that according to LFC stadium entry system they haven't attended a game back in December, or that a ticket bought in January as a credit seat (according to their own booking confirmation at the time), was in fact a ST seat (as a result credit has not been awarded).

Did you get the credits back?
Were they bought in initial members sale or as part of a late sale?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 11:23:52 am
Did you get the credits back?
Were they bought in initial members sale or as part of a late sale?
No, they refused to count them as credits. They said that according to their system, these seats were ST seats and they don't care about what it says on their own booking confirmation at the time of purchase.
Tickets were bought in a late sale, and there was no ST on them.
Re: Members Sales
The cynical part of me suggests that the reason ST returns dont count as credits is to prevent too many people getting to 13+ so that they can continue to market the tickets to tourists who spend a fortune in the shop.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:48:53 am
If they just stated whether the ticket was a credit or not in the booking confirmation it would at least allow people the opportunity to work it out for themselves.

They know if they do theyll be inundated with calls disputing the numbers all year round!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:14:55 am
Once added, this feature will also be used by others too, as said on here SeatGeek provides the same platform to many clubs, not only LFC (some of which use a credit system as ours). From a customer point of view it is unacceptable to be informed in late June, that according to LFC stadium entry system they haven't attended a game back in December, or that a ticket bought in January as a credit seat (according to their own booking confirmation at the time), was in fact a ST seat (as a result credit has not been awarded).

SeatGeek has a credit feature, but its points based and doesnt split off the different ladders, home away, cups etc
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:32:26 am
The cynical part of me suggests that the reason ST returns dont count as credits is to prevent too many people getting to 13+ so that they can continue to market the tickets to tourists who spend a fortune in the shop.

Its to make the system more sustainable and reduce the 'buying for credit' aspect of it with no intention of going themselves

It makes it accessible to a wider portion of the membership base than the same people getting every game refreshing, otherwise 13 rises and causes more issues again of people buying in bulks with no intention of going etc

Yes, it likely increases the spend on other items at the ground, not the sole decision point there tho
