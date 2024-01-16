There'll be a lot of internal politics involved, ticketing is a small drop to the 'business' compared to the rest, resources will be focused elsewhere no doubt



Customer experience/satisfaction could be improved, but there's a cost trade off because the revenue stays the same anyway



Looks like you know a lot about their business and the cost. Do you happen to know how much they paid for wages (gross amount) over the last 6 months for customer service (live chat and emails)?I believe they could have saved over 60% of their costs in that department if:1. they were announcing the sales and ballots earlier, and sticking to their own calendar.2. There was a credit counter in the my account section which updates after every game you have attended.3. They didn't make a mess of it the first half of the season regarding the ARU tickets which they sold, then cancelled with 3 days notice before the derby, etc. Then they resold again with notice only a week before united date.4. They didn't rob hundreds of supporters off credits from last season, as they sold certain seats as credit seats and in late June for some reason they marked these seats as ST and claimed they had been ST the season before. I for one have taken at least 5 hours of their support team time only for my case. There were probably 500 other supporters in the same position. You do the math at 15-20 quid per hour gross wages. The estimated queue times were over 2 hours every single day between June 27th and August 31st. They were closing the live chat at 1pm instead of 4pm because they couldn't handle the volume of requests.Therefore, they have themselves to blame for having to spend more on live chat and email support entirely due to their incompetence. This is just a single example. An IT freelancer could probably implement the credit counter in all supporters account for less than 10K fee within a week or two (seatgeek or "seatshmeek" regardless). Instead, they have chosen to keep receiving hundreds or thousands of request every week, because their system cannot be trusted and their horrible decision making (you called it "internal politics").