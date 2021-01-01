Total lack of transparency. I am sure between last Tuesday and today, they gathered not much more additional info on how many tickets they could afford to offer in the ballot.

Zero transparency regarding the expected capacity and how the delay in the middle tier completion would influence the odds (are hospo people from middle tier being moved to ARU and reducing the odds or not?)

Also, who needs a 3 day gap between the 23rd and the 26th, and the sale to continue until Monday the 29th, when there is a game on the 31st? Is it because of some people travelling to Fulham away game on the 24th? We know that there is probably no one who qualifies for Fulham away game and at the same time is a member participating in this ballot. Therefore, this is not a valid reason. Usually the sale is the day after the ballot results. Now, if you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you have to wait until the 29th, to find out the additional 4+ late sale date.



Probably haven't but will have to make a decision by next Monday then run the ballot, communicate odds and results the day after, with any explanation as to why odds were higher or lower for some gamesAs for the '3 days gap', its 2 days until the first sale... gives people a chance who might be at work etc to make other arrangements to buy their tickets, then continue the sale over the weekend, when TO isn't usually open to the same extent and there's a game on the Sunday at Anfield to deal with, also got to factor in all the cup match ticket sales next week... Probably have to pay SeatGeek and their own staff a premium to work over weekends if that's when you're suggesting they hold sales. These queues could have 50k different people in them with all games on sale at the same time..And as above, I know people on the cup away ladder who don't have league homes, or they do but their kids don't and they're in the ballot with other family members etc who wouldn't have a clue what they're doing in the sales