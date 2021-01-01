« previous next »
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36640 on: Today at 02:56:32 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Got to be a bird pun XI out there

Alisson Pecker
David Raven
John Arne Rooster
Jay Spearing
Raheem Starling
Robbie FOwler
Great Titi Camara
Ian Thrush

If the ticket office are reading this: this is what youve done to us, release the ballot results ffs

🤣
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36641 on: Today at 03:02:16 pm
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36642 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm
fucking 23rd Jan 🤪
benitezexpletives

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36643 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm
Rigobert Songbird
mattyyt

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36644 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm
Cutting it fine for Chelsea arent they  :o
Kenny19

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36645 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm
Virgil Swan Dijk


Asked it to ChatGPT and this is the best it came up with  ;D
sharkeyb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36646 on: Today at 03:11:45 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Cutting it fine for Chelsea arent they  :o
i thought that

they have probably forgot its a midweek game and change all the dates again
Athleticobil

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36647 on: Today at 03:14:55 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Cutting it fine for Chelsea arent they  :o

Certainly are - I can see that dropping to general sale very quickly. So many people wont travel mid week (alot of 4+ seem to be travelling reds)

bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36648 on: Today at 03:15:51 pm
so no sign of a game by game ballot as suggested, just one straight sale

so is the hospitality issue sorted or not
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36649 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm

No suggestion of game by game sales so does that mean ARU hospo will be open after Chelsea?
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36650 on: Today at 03:17:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:15:54 pm
No suggestion of game by game sales so does that mean ARU hospo will be open after Chelsea?

Just means they know how many seats are available for each game now
Or at least they'll know by next Monday..

Might be shut for Burnley, open for Luton/City

swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36651 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm
Hopefully get sorted for Chelsea even if unsuccessful!
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36652 on: Today at 03:21:37 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:54:38 pm
They were aware of instances of this happening and were going to look at ways of doing these emails more frequently but nothings come of that yet

Also got people chancing their arm blagging that they went when they didn't, club ask for a pic or bank transaction inside the ground and people just get them off mates

Can see this season being more complex to work out credit wise with the cancellations

it ultimately didn't make a difference to me (16 versus 14 credits) but two of my games didn't scan for some reason too. i raised it to the club but didn't hear anything. i have photo evidence too, as well as the rest of my group scanning in fine (although one of them also has 2 instances of no-scans)

good thing i livestream the whole 90 minutes on my tripod  8)
Athleticobil

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36653 on: Today at 03:22:26 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:20:50 pm
Hopefully get sorted for Chelsea even if unsuccessful!

Cant see any 4+ being left disappointed close to the game at least
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36654 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:21:37 pm
it ultimately didn't make a difference to me (16 versus 14 credits) but two of my games didn't scan for some reason too. i raised it to the club but didn't hear anything. i have photo evidence too, as well as the rest of my group scanning in fine (although one of them also has 2 instances of no-scans)

good thing i livestream the whole 90 minutes on my tripod  8)

That was you in upper annie road at newcaslte! :D
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36655 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:20:50 pm
Hopefully get sorted for Chelsea even if unsuccessful!

Think everyone will get sorted for it
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36656 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:23:17 pm
That was you in upper annie road at newcaslte! :D

they all laughed at me...  ;D
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36657 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm
Think there are now train strikes that week (of the Chelsea game) as well, which again could make getting sorted late a little easier
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36658 on: Today at 03:41:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:41:11 pm
Think there are now train strikes that week (of the Chelsea game) as well, which again could make getting sorted late a little easier

Northern & TPExpress on the Chelsea date.
didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36659 on: Today at 03:52:29 pm
So no news on why the delay? 🤣 so much for transparency lol... Selling extra hospitality is all they care about.
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36660 on: Today at 03:54:05 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:52:29 pm
So no news on why the delay? 🤣 so much for transparency lol... Selling extra hospitality is all they care about.

Chelsea sale runs through until 7.30am on Monday too.
Last minute everything as usual. Probably won't do the late sales until Tuesday knowing them instead of getting them started on Monday.
DIOJIM

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36661 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm
For ballots and ticket sales we are without a doubt the worst ran club in England, it's an absolute farce as always. They fail at every step.
didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36662 on: Today at 04:08:09 pm
Exactly! Monday will be for 4+ unsuccessful then Tuesday late sale and no time to reduce to less than 2+ and end up with unsold seats like Arsenal
mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36663 on: Today at 04:09:11 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:52:29 pm
So no news on why the delay? 🤣 so much for transparency lol... Selling extra hospitality is all they care about.

where did the club say there would be no hospitality in upper annie? row 14 and back i'm talking about, not the currently closed middle section.
MakeUsDreamLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36664 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm
Total lack of transparency. I am sure between last Tuesday and today, they gathered not much more additional info on how many tickets they could afford to offer in the ballot.
Zero transparency regarding the expected capacity and how the delay in the middle tier completion would influence the odds (are hospo people from middle tier being moved to ARU and reducing the odds or not?)
Also, who needs a 3 day gap between the 23rd and the 26th, and the sale to continue until Monday the 29th, when there is a game on the 31st? Is it because of some people travelling to Fulham away game on the 24th? We know that there is probably no one who qualifies for Fulham away game and at the same time is a member participating in this ballot. Therefore, this is not a valid reason. Usually the sale is the day after the ballot results. Now, if you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you have to wait until the 29th, to find out the additional 4+ late sale date.
DOG-LFC8

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36665 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm
An absolute shambles once again from the ticket office here. Just not good enough from them.
Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36666 on: Today at 04:21:01 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:18:47 pm
Is it because of some people travelling to Fulham away game on the 24th? We know that there is probably no one who qualifies for Fulham away game and at the same time is a member participating in this ballot. Therefore, this is not a valid reason.

Do we? I know of at least one. Think there are 2 in our lot.
MakeUsDreamLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36667 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:21:01 pm
Do we? I know of at least one. Think there are 2 in our lot.
I expect 99% of those who have 7 away attendances in the League Cup are either: 13+ members or STH. I might be wrong, but doubtful. Of course, I am not ruling out the fact that there might be 2 in your lot who are responsible for buying tickets for mates who are dependent on this ballot, however that is something completely different and shouldn't be taken into account. Mates who are dependent on this ballot, should be able to buy their own tickets. As long as they are successful, they are guaranteed, so the queue position won't make a huge difference as we know.
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36668 on: Today at 04:28:30 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:25:55 pm
I expect 99% of those who have 7 away attendances in the League Cup are either: 13+ members or STH. Of course, I am not ruling out the fact that there might be 2 in your lot who are responsible for buying tickets for mates who are dependent on this ballot, however that is something completely different and shouldn't be taken into account. I might be wrong, but doubtful.

IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale for Fulham then it would affect me. I'd be traveling to London on the Wed and home on the Thursday AM. I'm not 13+.
Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36669 on: Today at 04:31:12 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:25:55 pm
I expect 99% of those who have 7 away attendances in the League Cup are either: 13+ members or STH. Of course, I am not ruling out the fact that there might be 2 in your lot who are responsible for buying tickets for mates who are dependent on this ballot, however that is something completely different and shouldn't be taken into account. I might be wrong, but doubtful.

Nope, the person has loads of aways in the cups, since the fan card days (they also have loads of euro aways too). Used to do as many games as possible, the first ones to go were the homes as they prefer aways, now just in the ballot for 4+. I was only considering 4+ to be honest, one other lad is in all members ballot too - although slim chance he gets any.
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36670 on: Today at 04:33:14 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:18:47 pm
Total lack of transparency. I am sure between last Tuesday and today, they gathered not much more additional info on how many tickets they could afford to offer in the ballot.
Zero transparency regarding the expected capacity and how the delay in the middle tier completion would influence the odds (are hospo people from middle tier being moved to ARU and reducing the odds or not?)
Also, who needs a 3 day gap between the 23rd and the 26th, and the sale to continue until Monday the 29th, when there is a game on the 31st? Is it because of some people travelling to Fulham away game on the 24th? We know that there is probably no one who qualifies for Fulham away game and at the same time is a member participating in this ballot. Therefore, this is not a valid reason. Usually the sale is the day after the ballot results. Now, if you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you have to wait until the 29th, to find out the additional 4+ late sale date.

Probably haven't but will have to make a decision by next Monday then run the ballot, communicate odds and results the day after, with any explanation as to why odds were higher or lower for some games

As for the '3 days gap', its 2 days until the first sale... gives people a chance who might be at work etc to make other arrangements to buy their tickets, then continue the sale over the weekend, when TO isn't usually open to the same extent and there's a game on the Sunday at Anfield to deal with, also got to factor in all the cup match ticket sales next week... Probably have to pay SeatGeek and their own staff a premium to work over weekends if that's when you're suggesting they hold sales. These queues could have 50k different people in them with all games on sale at the same time..

And as above, I know people on the cup away ladder who don't have league homes, or they do but their kids don't and they're in the ballot with other family members etc who wouldn't have a clue what they're doing in the sales
Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36671 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:28:30 pm
IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale for Fulham then it would affect me. I'd be traveling to London on the Wed and home on the Thursday AM. I'm not 13+.

There are a lot who only have cup aways, and not high credits on homes (4+ or just all members). My mates are happy with that, prefer away cups and get a handful of homes per season.
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36672 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:33:18 pm
There are a lot who only have cup aways, and not high credits on homes (4+ or just all members). My mates are happy with that, prefer away cups and get a handful of homes per season.

Yeah some just do the aways nowadays, especially with the fan card situations
MakeUsDreamLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36673 on: Today at
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:28:30 pm
IF I get sorted in the 6+ sale for Fulham then it would affect me. I'd be traveling to London on the Wed and home on the Thursday AM. I'm not 13+.
Fair play, hopefully you do get sorted for Fulham.
Could have easily done the ballot this Firday the 19th, sales on 22nd and 23rd, and then late sale on the 26th. We know, nothing will change between the 23rd and 26th, except that the way they are doing it they make it difficult for people to arrange travel in advance for the Chelsea game and whoever succumbs to the pressure might be forced to buy hospitality package.
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36674 on: Today at 04:41:23 pm »
I think you can all safely assume that if you want a ticket for Chelsea that youll get one. Its a midweek in Jan, ticket sales are late, train strikes etc. Just assume youll get sorted. I cant see a world where a 4+ doesnt get Chelsea if they want it.
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36675 on: Today at 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:36:18 pm
Fair play, hopefully you do get sorted for Fulham.
Could have easily done the ballot this Firday the 19th, sales on 22nd and 23rd, and then late sale on the 26th. We know, nothing will change between the 23rd and 26th, except that the way they are doing it they make it difficult for people to arrange travel in advance for the Chelsea game and whoever succumbs to the pressure might be forced to buy hospitality package.

Plenty of £425 seats available for Chelsea that aren't shifting!
Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36676 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:36:18 pm
Fair play, hopefully you do get sorted for Fulham.
Could have easily done the ballot this Firday the 19th, sales on 22nd and 23rd, and then late sale on the 26th. We know, nothing will change between the 23rd and 26th, except that the way they are doing it they make it difficult for people to arrange travel in advance for the Chelsea game and whoever succumbs to the pressure might be forced to buy hospitality package.

We don't know any internal restrictions on this - TO might have high absence requests already approved for certain dates, not to mention flexible working is a thing in most places now, I only have to work 2.5 core hours on a Friday 10-12.30, we've no idea what contract arrangements their staff have in place etc

Not saying this is a reason/issue, just something no one ever thinks about. Maybe the company running the ballot needs a certain amount of notice to deliver we've no idea but they don't purposefully look at a calendar and think what is the most inconvenient date... Just wanna give everyone the best chance in the ballot with the most seats possibly available with zero risk of seats being cancelled. If it means ONE game is being sold close to the fixture, so be it. It's a midweek, demand was already lower than 'usual' as seen by the OLSC's not applying for many on the first round of requests
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36677 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:41:23 pm
I think you can all safely assume that if you want a ticket for Chelsea that youll get one. Its a midweek in Jan, ticket sales are late, train strikes etc. Just assume youll get sorted. I cant see a world where a 4+ doesnt get Chelsea if they want it.
I agree, however, not all people who qualify for Chelsea know that. Imagine, some of them might have to book flights and hotel, and wouldn't do that before they are sorted.
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,306
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36678 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:41:23 pm
I think you can all safely assume that if you want a ticket for Chelsea that youll get one. Its a midweek in Jan, ticket sales are late, train strikes etc. Just assume youll get sorted. I cant see a world where a 4+ doesnt get Chelsea if they want it.

I'd go as far as to say if you've got no travel, you'll get one.

I (unfortunately) now reside in the midlands and have a family bereavement so it's a non starter. But when I still lived in the north west I'd be banking this. On TV too
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36679 on: Today at 04:50:41 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:44:04 pm
We don't know any internal restrictions on this - TO might have high absence requests already approved for certain dates, not to mention flexible working is a thing in most places now, I only have to work 2.5 core hours on a Friday 10-12.30, we've no idea what contract arrangements their staff have in place etc

Not saying this is a reason/issue, just something no one ever thinks about. Maybe the company running the ballot needs a certain amount of notice to deliver we've no idea but they don't purposefully look at a calendar and think what is the most inconvenient date... Just wanna give everyone the best chance in the ballot with the most seats possibly available with zero risk of seats being cancelled. If it means ONE game is being sold close to the fixture, so be it. It's a midweek, demand was already lower than 'usual' as seen by the OLSC's not applying for many on the first round of requests
The length of the last 3 successful ballot sales was not even a full day. I think some of them were from 8.15 am till 3pm on the same day, and then were ended. And time will tell, but I bet the next ballot sale will not be over the weekend, and it never was previously.
