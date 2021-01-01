Total lack of transparency. I am sure between last Tuesday and today, they gathered not much more additional info on how many tickets they could afford to offer in the ballot.
Zero transparency regarding the expected capacity and how the delay in the middle tier completion would influence the odds (are hospo people from middle tier being moved to ARU and reducing the odds or not?)
Also, who needs a 3 day gap between the 23rd and the 26th, and the sale to continue until Monday the 29th, when there is a game on the 31st? Is it because of some people travelling to Fulham away game on the 24th? We know that there is probably no one who qualifies for Fulham away game and at the same time is a member participating in this ballot. Therefore, this is not a valid reason. Usually the sale is the day after the ballot results. Now, if you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you have to wait until the 29th, to find out the additional 4+ late sale date.