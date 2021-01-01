« previous next »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Got to be a bird pun XI out there

Alisson Pecker
David Raven
John Arne Rooster
Jay Spearing
Raheem Starling
Robbie FOwler
Great Titi Camara
Ian Thrush

If the ticket office are reading this: this is what youve done to us, release the ballot results ffs

🤣
fucking 23rd Jan 🤪
Rigobert Songbird
Cutting it fine for Chelsea arent they  :o
Virgil Swan Dijk


Asked it to ChatGPT and this is the best it came up with  ;D
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Cutting it fine for Chelsea arent they  :o
i thought that

they have probably forgot its a midweek game and change all the dates again
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Cutting it fine for Chelsea arent they  :o

Certainly are - I can see that dropping to general sale very quickly. So many people wont travel mid week (alot of 4+ seem to be travelling reds)

so no sign of a game by game ballot as suggested, just one straight sale

so is the hospitality issue sorted or not
No suggestion of game by game sales so does that mean ARU hospo will be open after Chelsea?
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:15:54 pm
No suggestion of game by game sales so does that mean ARU hospo will be open after Chelsea?

Just means they know how many seats are available for each game now
Or at least they'll know by next Monday..

Might be shut for Burnley, open for Luton/City

Hopefully get sorted for Chelsea even if unsuccessful!
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:54:38 pm
They were aware of instances of this happening and were going to look at ways of doing these emails more frequently but nothings come of that yet

Also got people chancing their arm blagging that they went when they didn't, club ask for a pic or bank transaction inside the ground and people just get them off mates

Can see this season being more complex to work out credit wise with the cancellations

it ultimately didn't make a difference to me (16 versus 14 credits) but two of my games didn't scan for some reason too. i raised it to the club but didn't hear anything. i have photo evidence too, as well as the rest of my group scanning in fine (although one of them also has 2 instances of no-scans)

good thing i livestream the whole 90 minutes on my tripod  8)
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:20:50 pm
Hopefully get sorted for Chelsea even if unsuccessful!

Cant see any 4+ being left disappointed close to the game at least
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:21:37 pm
it ultimately didn't make a difference to me (16 versus 14 credits) but two of my games didn't scan for some reason too. i raised it to the club but didn't hear anything. i have photo evidence too, as well as the rest of my group scanning in fine (although one of them also has 2 instances of no-scans)

good thing i livestream the whole 90 minutes on my tripod  8)

That was you in upper annie road at newcaslte! :D
