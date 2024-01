Taking a short video of yourself with the scoreboard in the background would be the hardest for a layman to fake, but crazy that we have such a low opinion of the club's software that we're even thinking about ways to protect ourselves.



No different to taking your picture with the LFC steward at Ajax away to prove that you were there and that you had scanned in on your NFC pass (for the 200 odd that had to) or taking plenty of photos in the ground at LASK away that thankfully we did as along with everything else that the club insisted I send in, got my mate his credit back as he had attended although the club said thyat e hadn't.Yep, its a crazy situation but this is what we have to do, sadly.