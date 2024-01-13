« previous next »
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36560 on: January 13, 2024, 09:57:28 am »
Quote from: Claire. on January 13, 2024, 01:07:33 am
I've had a google and Strictly Come Dancing is on at the echo that night ;D

 :'(
Offline whitelightning

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36561 on: January 13, 2024, 10:10:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 12, 2024, 01:27:37 pm
There's not really much difference now apart from the late sales aren't guaranteed a credit.
Some returns aren't STs and do carry a credit so if he was selective he could get them.

If I purchased a late sales ticket how do I know whether it has a credit? 

For the past few seasons I've been trying to get onto the 4+ ladder, it's so difficult.  The best I have managed is to do 3.  Maybe it's even more difficult as each time I'm actually hunting for 2 tickets, one of my lad as well.  I've even considered the hospo route but I can't swallow paying the full price for a junior. 

13+ is a long dream away....

I do have a question on the members ballot.  When you enter as 1, 2 or even 3 people, does it make a difference to the chances of getting any tickets?  I'm thinking of adding my missus next season.  Should we enter the ballot separately as 2 and 1, or a single entry as 3? 
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36562 on: January 13, 2024, 11:29:00 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on January 13, 2024, 10:10:02 am
If I purchased a late sales ticket how do I know whether it has a credit? 

For the past few seasons I've been trying to get onto the 4+ ladder, it's so difficult.  The best I have managed is to do 3.  Maybe it's even more difficult as each time I'm actually hunting for 2 tickets, one of my lad as well.  I've even considered the hospo route but I can't swallow paying the full price for a junior. 

13+ is a long dream away....

I do have a question on the members ballot.  When you enter as 1, 2 or even 3 people, does it make a difference to the chances of getting any tickets?  I'm thinking of adding my missus next season.  Should we enter the ballot separately as 2 and 1, or a single entry as 3?
Seats that carry a credit will have a green tick on the seat in the seat plan after youve basketed it. If its an ST return then it will still be green but have ST on the seat not a tick.
Online IanBrown

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36563 on: January 13, 2024, 12:41:51 pm »
Quote
Does anyone know whats going on with hotels in Liverpool on 31 Jan? Hardly anything for less than £200. Surely thats not just the Chelsea game influencing it is it? Have always been able to get a midweek hotel for under £100 previously.

I managed to book the Adelphi for the Chelsea game last night, £42
Offline Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36564 on: January 13, 2024, 01:31:20 pm »
Quote from: IanBrown on January 13, 2024, 12:41:51 pm
I managed to book the Adelphi for the Chelsea game last night, £42

Still not worth it  :D
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36565 on: January 13, 2024, 01:46:41 pm »
Quote from: whitelightning on January 13, 2024, 10:10:02 am
If I purchased a late sales ticket how do I know whether it has a credit? 

For the past few seasons I've been trying to get onto the 4+ ladder, it's so difficult.  The best I have managed is to do 3.  Maybe it's even more difficult as each time I'm actually hunting for 2 tickets, one of my lad as well.  I've even considered the hospo route but I can't swallow paying the full price for a junior. 

13+ is a long dream away....

I do have a question on the members ballot.  When you enter as 1, 2 or even 3 people, does it make a difference to the chances of getting any tickets?  I'm thinking of adding my missus next season.  Should we enter the ballot separately as 2 and 1, or a single entry as 3?

Odds wise depends what you mean chances wise

Entering as 3 singles you've a better chance statistically of getting 1 or 2 tickets compared to entering as a 3, however you've worse chances of getting 3 tickets if entering as singles and so on...
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36566 on: January 13, 2024, 04:30:33 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on January 13, 2024, 11:29:00 am
Seats that carry a credit will have a green tick on the seat in the seat plan after youve basketed it. If its an ST return then it will still be green but have ST on the seat not a tick.

Whats the score with the upper Anny
With all seats just having an X in them

I trust that means a credit ?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36567 on: Yesterday at 04:57:40 pm »
Sounds like the Brighton match after the international break will be switched to a 12.30 kick off.

Again.

FFS
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36568 on: Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:57:40 pm
Sounds like the Brighton match after the international break will be switched to a 12.30 kick off.

Again.

FFS

The only source I see for this is some random arsenal fan account that's paid for a blue tick.

A few similar liverpool fan accounts have jumped on it.

Might well turn out true as i would imagine arsenal City will be super Sunday.

Certainly not convinced though based on the sources i seen.
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36569 on: Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:57:40 pm
Sounds like the Brighton match after the international break will be switched to a 12.30 kick off.

Again.

FFS

Are there no rules on how many of these a team can have?!

Shite for Brighton fans too, early wake up to travel half the country
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36570 on: Yesterday at 06:02:05 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 05:31:59 pm
The only source I see for this is some random arsenal fan account that's paid for a blue tick.

A few similar liverpool fan accounts have jumped on it.

Might well turn out true as i would imagine arsenal City will be super Sunday.

Certainly not convinced though based on the sources i seen.
Hope youre right. Cant remember where I read it to be fair.

Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm
Are there no rules on how many of these a team can have?!

Shite for Brighton fans too, early wake up to travel half the country
I think the most is six, whic he weve not reached yet. It would indeed be shite for Brighton fans.
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36571 on: Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm
Are there no rules on how many of these a team can have?!

Shite for Brighton fans too, early wake up to travel half the country
Yes but the so called rule is farcical. For example, its supposed to be a maximum of 6 x 1730 kos for any one team over the course of the season, yet when they play Forest away, that will be Newcastles 8thand theyll still be 3 months of the season to go.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36572 on: Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm
Yes but the so called rule is farcical. For example, its supposed to be a maximum of 6 x 1730 kos for any one team over the course of the season, yet when they play Forest away, that will be Newcastles 8thand theyll still be 3 months of the season to go.

hasn't Newcastle's "5.30pm" kicks offs shot through the roof since they got bought out.
coincidentally 5.30 pm is peak time viewing for Saudi Arabia
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36573 on: Yesterday at 07:14:07 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm
Are there no rules on how many of these a team can have?!

Shite for Brighton fans too, early wake up to travel half the country

of course its shite for Brighton, its shite for any team having to travel from one end of the country.
either on a Monday night or a Saturday morning.

but lets not forget travelling up and down the country for a 12:30 kick is nothing new for LFC.
How many times will we (LFC) do it, compared to the likes of Brighton.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36574 on: Yesterday at 07:22:05 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
hasn't Newcastle's "5.30pm" kicks offs shot through the roof since they got bought out.
coincidentally 5.30 pm is peak time viewing for Saudi Arabia
Absolutely spot on. Oh the fact that its prime time in Saudi is definitely just a massive coincidence.

Best league in the world ©️
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36575 on: Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm »
Any indication of when the ballot is going to happen/more info?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36576 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm
Any indication of when the ballot is going to happen/more info?

No
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36577 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm
Any indication of when the ballot is going to happen/more info?

Should be some info out tomorrow hopefully
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36578 on: Today at 09:41:47 am »
Quote from: anitrella on January 13, 2024, 11:29:00 am
Seats that carry a credit will have a green tick on the seat in the seat plan after youve basketed it. If its an ST return then it will still be green but have ST on the seat not a tick.
Last season I had 2 credits taken off my record although, when I purchased them, I definitely had the tick and no "ST", and on the booking confirmation email, it was not mentioned "season ticket seat". That row was blank, which means it is a credit seat. At the end of the season however, 2 of those were not counted and when I proved all that via live chat and email to the club, they told me to buuger off, because "according to their system, these were ST seats".
Therefore, you cannot be sure until end of June, how many credits will be counted. Last summer they sent out emails to every member saying which games you got credit for. I wonder why they don't add a tab under "my account" where everyone can see their current credit count during the season.
305fiver would know, I am sure?  :wave
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36579 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 09:41:47 am
Last season I had 2 credits taken off my record although, when I purchased them, I definitely had the tick and no "ST", and on the booking confirmation email, it was not mentioned "season ticket seat". That row was blank, which means it is a credit seat. At the end of the season however, 2 of those were not counted and when I proved all that via live chat and email to the club, they told me to buuger off, because "according to their system, these were ST seats".
Therefore, you cannot be sure until end of June, how many credits will be counted. Last summer they sent out emails to every member saying which games you got credit for. I wonder why they don't add a tab under "my account" where everyone can see their current credit count during the season.
305fiver would know, I am sure?  :wave

Same for myself from 15 and 16 (on mine and my wife's membership) all credit seats, I ended on 13 for both they took 2 + 3 off each account as season tickets, some here were saying when people moved there ST they were counting the new seats but I'm not sure I didn't complain once I landed on 13 so got no answers

I'm expecting similar for the UAR end there is no ST seats marked be really crap I've a friend who has 7 credits or so he thinks, so he could scrape the next 6 and still get some taken
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36580 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
This credit thing should have been sorted long time ago with a current count on each account. Even an update half way through the season.
So many people are going to argue again which credit was counted whIch wasn't on THEIR SYSTEMS. Certain seats last season were members then sold as ST and when the system counted these never adjusted that some of those were members previously. TO had no clue what had happened. They could update their software and avoid so much hassle later but there is no forward thinking at all. Just sell sell sell
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36581 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
I do like the idea of an ongoing tally so you can keep track of your credits through the season

I honestly thought that was why a supporters board was being set up to include general day-to-day supporters, so we could flag these issues. Its just a tick box exercise for the club
 
Might as well change YNWA to YAWA - Youll Always Walk Alone. This club is a joke when it comes to looking after the loyal fans.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36582 on: Today at 10:57:46 am »
If you attend you should get a credit full stop.

If theyre so concerned about this increasing the number of credit holders given so many are from STs then its time to have a serious conversation about season tickets and their place in modern football.

This has been discussed to death and obviously wont happen anytime soon but itd be nice if we could have a more equal, fair and transparent ticketing model that worked for everyone
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36583 on: Today at 11:00:55 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:35:25 am
Same for myself from 15 and 16 (on mine and my wife's membership) all credit seats, I ended on 13 for both they took 2 + 3 off each account as season tickets, some here were saying when people moved there ST they were counting the new seats but I'm not sure I didn't complain once I landed on 13 so got no answers

I'm expecting similar for the UAR end there is no ST seats marked be really crap I've a friend who has 7 credits or so he thinks, so he could scrape the next 6 and still get some taken

I posted this earlier in the thread,but it never got picked up

surely with the very limited ticket sales during the first half of the season and with the next few games at least.
the "13" criteria should come down to "12" as far less people will be hitting the magical number of 13.

its certainty has not been a level playing field this season with all the messing about with the Anny road

exactly how many tickets should be available in the members pot and how many actually have been openly available so far ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36584 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 10:57:46 am
If you attend you should get a credit full stop.

If theyre so concerned about this increasing the number of credit holders given so many are from STs then its time to have a serious conversation about season tickets and their place in modern football.

This has been discussed to death and obviously wont happen anytime soon but itd be nice if we could have a more equal, fair and transparent ticketing model that worked for everyone
Obviously. But it won't happen.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36585 on: Today at 11:04:46 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 09:41:47 am
Last season I had 2 credits taken off my record although, when I purchased them, I definitely had the tick and no "ST", and on the booking confirmation email, it was not mentioned "season ticket seat". That row was blank, which means it is a credit seat. At the end of the season however, 2 of those were not counted and when I proved all that via live chat and email to the club, they told me to buuger off, because "according to their system, these were ST seats".
Therefore, you cannot be sure until end of June, how many credits will be counted. Last summer they sent out emails to every member saying which games you got credit for. I wonder why they don't add a tab under "my account" where everyone can see their current credit count during the season.
305fiver would know, I am sure? :wave

It is on the roadmap to be developed and implemented, it was supposed to be during this season at some point

The off the shelf product for seatgeek is points based, would require work to split by comps etc
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36586 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 10:57:46 am
If you attend you should get a credit full stop.

If theyre so concerned about this increasing the number of credit holders given so many are from STs then its time to have a serious conversation about season tickets and their place in modern football.

This has been discussed to death and obviously wont happen anytime soon but itd be nice if we could have a more equal, fair and transparent ticketing model that worked for everyone

Fully agree, though SoS will make sure that never happens as it would negatively impact their mates.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36587 on: Today at 11:23:16 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 10:57:46 am
If you attend you should get a credit full stop.

If theyre so concerned about this increasing the number of credit holders given so many are from STs then its time to have a serious conversation about season tickets and their place in modern football.

This has been discussed to death and obviously wont happen anytime soon but itd be nice if we could have a more equal, fair and transparent ticketing model that worked for everyone

I'm sure the club will follow suit with others (United, City etc...) and introduce a minimum attendance for STH

After that the issue is sorting out everyone whos playing the system with burner phones
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36588 on: Today at 11:35:25 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:04:46 am
It is on the roadmap to be developed and implemented, it was supposed to be during this season at some point

The off the shelf product for seatgeek is points based, would require work to split by comps etc
If it's too much work (for them), then why don't they just update the history after each game, which is probably simpler. They waited till June 26th last summer when they suddenly updated the ticket history records for the whole of 2022/23 season. Why not just setup the system to do such an update after each match at least?
Also, a mate has shared with me that he attended a game last season (in January), however the stadium entry system hasn't recorded the entrance. He had no clue that it was not recorded until he received an email on June 26th. They could have a process where they should have let him know earlier, so the issue could be looked into in due course.
« Reply #36589 on: Today at 11:40:00 am »

So were expecting an announcement today then on the members sale but presumably it will be information about future ballots for individual games rather than actual results for the Chelsea game.

Happy to be told otherwise.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36590 on: Today at 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:35:25 am
If it's too much work (for them), then why don't they just update the history after each game, which is probably simpler. They waited till June 26th last summer when they suddenly updated the ticket history records for the whole of 2022/23 season. Why not just setup the system to do such an update after each match at least?
Also, a mate has shared with me that he attended a game last season (in January), however the stadium entry system hasn't recorded the entrance. He had no clue that it was not recorded until he received an email on June 26th. They could have a process where they should have let him know earlier, so the issue could be looked into in due course.

They were aware of instances of this happening and were going to look at ways of doing these emails more frequently but nothings come of that yet

Also got people chancing their arm blagging that they went when they didn't, club ask for a pic or bank transaction inside the ground and people just get them off mates

Can see this season being more complex to work out credit wise with the cancellations
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36591 on: Today at 01:22:59 pm »
That doesn't seem a feasible solution. There's no requirement to take a picture or buy a pint.

I know I didn't the last game I went to
