Seats that carry a credit will have a green tick on the seat in the seat plan after youve basketed it. If its an ST return then it will still be green but have ST on the seat not a tick.



Last season I had 2 credits taken off my record although, when I purchased them, I definitely had the tick and no "ST", and on the booking confirmation email, it was not mentioned "season ticket seat". That row was blank, which means it is a credit seat. At the end of the season however, 2 of those were not counted and when I proved all that via live chat and email to the club, they told me to buuger off, because "according to their system, these were ST seats".Therefore, you cannot be sure until end of June, how many credits will be counted. Last summer they sent out emails to every member saying which games you got credit for. I wonder why they don't add a tab under "my account" where everyone can see their current credit count during the season.305fiver would know, I am sure?