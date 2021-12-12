« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1920525 times)

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36520 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:55:40 am
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we've lost ability to foresee things. We might give you a shout when we know more."

I'll give them chance to give a good update

Think after Tuesdays backlash the PR dept might not be as restrictive with the comms, if they are then well.. I've not got sympathy for that department. It is out of the ticket office (and their staffs) hands, but they're the ones who get the stick so I feel for them
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,570
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36521 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:04:55 am
I'll give them chance to give a good update

Think after Tuesdays backlash the PR dept might not be as restrictive with the comms, if they are then well.. I've not got sympathy for that department. It is out of the ticket office (and their staffs) hands, but they're the ones who get the stick so I feel for them

For sure. Any complaints I have or criticism I give on this thread or anyone else isn't directed at the people sitting behind the keyboard or on the other end of the phone.
I've been in their position of having to just follow instructions but the wankers setting the instructions aren't the ones on the front line.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36522 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:53:50 am
If they did that then a high ballot number will be inevitable and people will complain the odds got worse wheres everything gone, just cant win...
200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:53:50 am
Read back a page I explained why there's delays
There should be an update going out today or at worse Monday

Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay :) and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club :) As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club" :)
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36523 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay :) and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club :) As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club" :)
;D
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,252
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36524 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 am »
Also if they're 'contractually obliged' to have a seat, then they shouldn't be getting the offer of "Do you want it or not?". It should be given to them, with a refund being given for the HSTH price minus the GA price.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36525 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay :) and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club :) As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club" :)

Everyone has different opinions on how things should be done, won't always get the right decision or the one that pleases most people. It's a business at the end of the day and there's a lot that goes on behind closed doors that people don't see or hear about and the whole aspect of ticketing is a hell of a lot more complex than at first glance.

Think the membership scheme offers a minimum of 10k a prem game then post expansion its minimum of 13k, been averaging 16k+ for the initial sales in july (before things were cancelled), so members are getting a better deal there than they 'signed up for'

Could they do better, absolutely, could they do worse, absolutely. Will sell out at the end of the day, got to give them some slack for the situations they get put in outside of their control (stadium ops, contractors etc), made better decisions for the december bulks than the july ones of forcing 13+ to buy outside of the upper tier incase any delays etc...

End of the day they just dont want to sell a ticket and have to cancel it again, and they want to sell as many as they can in the initial ballot

Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36526 on: Yesterday at 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:04:55 am
I'll give them chance to give a good update

Think after Tuesdays backlash the PR dept might not be as restrictive with the comms, if they are then well.. I've not got sympathy for that department. It is out of the ticket office (and their staffs) hands, but they're the ones who get the stick so I feel for them
Of course its not the TO staffs fault, I've said that on here before, they are just following orders...the issue clearly lies with those above them, and has done for some time.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36527 on: Yesterday at 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:52:39 am
Also if they're 'contractually obliged' to have a seat, then they shouldn't be getting the offer of "Do you want it or not?". It should be given to them, with a refund being given for the HSTH price minus the GA price.

To be provided an alternative, think there's a clause in there about given the option to accept or get the partial 1/19th refund

Shame on the club for giving these people an option to cancel, in an effort to free up more tickets for members
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,570
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36528 on: Yesterday at 12:02:22 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:58:26 am


Think the membership scheme offers a minimum of 10k a prem game then post expansion its minimum of 13k, been averaging 16k+ for the initial sales in july (before things were cancelled), so members are getting a better deal there than they 'signed up for'



 :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36529 on: Yesterday at 12:07:10 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:00:47 pm
Of course its not the TO staffs fault, I've said that on here before, they are just following orders...the issue clearly lies with those above them, and has done for some time.

we've got it a hell of a lot harder than most clubs too tbf to them, soon as arsenal hit some demand look what happened to their ticketing policy
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36530 on: Yesterday at 12:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:02:22 pm
:lmao

Give 13,001 next season, take the 3k back give em hospo ;)
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36531 on: Yesterday at 12:09:07 pm »
I mean in what walk of life an organization is prioritizing around 200 undecided individuals and canceling ballot and sales for thousands and thousands of people!?? They are pushing hospitality sales in upper Anni as we speak...all good on that front but hey we have problems with the cheap seats ballot.
I feel sorry for the staff there cus they make em look stupid by nit telling em anything till last moment. Tuesday morning they were still advising fans that all is good with the ballot and we should get results in the afternoon. Sounds like they wanted to create a vacuum in the market to sell more hospitality seats by forcing fans who need to plan traveling accommodation etc to buy expensive seats cus they risk paying more last minute with flights going up. You know just another week to push some sales. Dirty tactics. Notice how every time they fu$k up they send out the mails with wonderful competition to win things. There was over 9k available recently on Livefootballtickets for one game. That's unheard of and can nit happen without the club being involved. It needs investigating and SoS to ask for answers. The club have stopped the forwarding and being ble to buy for friend etc so things have tighten up. Fine..I like it, but with all that we still ended up with this spike on the THAT site. I'm telling you something is not right and they are working together. The availability on there for Liverpool is bigger than any other club yet the prices are also much bigger than any other club.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36532 on: Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:07:10 pm
we've got it a hell of a lot harder than most clubs too tbf to them, soon as arsenal hit some demand look what happened to their ticketing policy
Most clubs? the only other club that has the demand ticket wise that we do, especially for the aways, is Man Utd...and their TO is poles apart from ours.

For starters, using euro aways as an example, they have full transparency on allocations and exactly how many are on which credit levels so their supporters know whether they are likely to get a ticket or not.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36533 on: Yesterday at 12:16:40 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:09:07 pm
I mean in what walk of life an organization is prioritizing around 200 undecided individuals and canceling ballot and sales for thousands and thousands of people!?? They are pushing hospitality sales in upper Anni as we speak...all good on that front but hey we have problems with the cheap seats ballot.
I feel sorry for the staff there cus they make em look stupid by nit telling em anything till last moment. Tuesday morning they were still advising fans that all is good with the ballot and we should get results in the afternoon. Sounds like they wanted to create a vacuum in the market to sell more hospitality seats by forcing fans who need to plan traveling accommodation etc to buy expensive seats cus they risk paying more last minute with flights going up. You know just another week to push some sales. Dirty tactics. Notice how every time they fu$k up they send out the mails with wonderful competition to win things. There was over 9k available recently on Livefootballtickets for one game. That's unheard of and can nit happen without the club being involved. It needs investigating and SoS to ask for answers. The club have stopped the forwarding and being ble to buy for friend etc so things have tighten up. Fine..I like it, but with all that we still ended up with this spike on the THAT site. I'm telling you something is not right and they are working together. The availability on there for Liverpool is bigger than any other club yet the prices are also much bigger than any other club.

That 200 you speak of is one of the several allocations they'll be juggling, hopefully sorted now and can send out comms today/monday

Most of the tickets on live football tickets don't exist, they sell the ticket and someone on the other end will then go source one

SOS are about as useful as one of the old plastic members cards, they wont want any changes to passing on or checks etc they do it all themselves. 
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36534 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm
Most clubs? the only other club that has the demand ticket wise that we do, especially for the aways, is Man Utd...and their TO is poles apart from ours.

For starters, using euro aways as an example, they have full transparency on allocations and exactly how many are on which credit levels so their supporters know whether they are likely to get a ticket or not.

I agree from a fans perspective it needs to be like the Scottish FA ladder they're transparent about levels and who's on what

From a business point can see why it isn't because we both know what % goes to contractual obligations

Arsenal demand has rocketed, tbf city for aways in the UK too, newcastle has rocketed recently too - no one else up there at the moment but certainly overall its us sitting top, probably globally
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36535 on: Yesterday at 12:20:40 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 11, 2024, 10:37:29 pm
They should ballot as many as they can guarantee at This Very moment! Not wait till January 25th when people cannot get off work, arrange travel (indeed not everyone lives 4 blocks away from Anfiekd) etc.
If they realise they can provide more seats at a later stage, then those extra seats should simply be added in the late availability sale. This is the idea behind having early bulk sales and then late availability sales and we have had that for the last decade.
"Unforseen circumstances"? There is not even a hint, what the reason for the delay is. Then yesterday morning they send an email to all members (there are probably 200,000 memberd altogether this season) to apply to WIN 2 home game tickets plus accommodation, etc. Why? Because they feel guilty about making a mess of it almost every time.

There lies the problem though, the System.

People will apply for tickets anyway, weather they can make it or not.

Its all about getting that "Credit" on your Supporter I.D.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36536 on: Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 12:20:40 pm
There lies the problem though, the System.

People will apply for tickets anyway, weather they can make it or not.

Its all about getting that "Credit" on your Supporter I.D.

Take away credit, there's no ticketing problem apart from those who want to go every week might struggle for a big game, wouldnt sell out for fulham the other night, bristol/norwich next week etc

Arsenal members tickets are all ballot only now, their top 'membership' is actually a season ticket, they dont do 'season tickets'
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36537 on: Yesterday at 12:29:39 pm »
Why don't they just sell what they can guarantee NOW in the ballots, and if any extras become available nearer the time; sell them to locals who can get there and appreciate it.

Not particularly hard, surely?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36538 on: Yesterday at 12:31:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
Take away credit, there's no ticketing problem apart from those who want to go every week might struggle for a big game, wouldnt sell out for fulham the other night, bristol/norwich next week etc

Arsenal members tickets are all ballot only now, their top 'membership' is actually a season ticket, they dont do 'season tickets'

The proof was in the pudding during the Covid ticket sales, with NO credits
low and behold most sales went right down to all members in the end.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36539 on: Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:29:39 pm
Why don't they just sell what they can guarantee NOW in the ballots, and if any extras become available nearer the time; sell them to locals who can get there and appreciate it.

Not particularly hard, surely?
You're right it's not hard and ur solution is perfectly good and took u 2 min to come up with it. Another is to give any extra to the queue numbers from the ballot as previously done. None of this is hard if you are transparent and want to sort this out for your fans in good time. This why I say their priority is something else...always....we are just the leftovers who can wait.
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36540 on: Yesterday at 12:54:47 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm
Most clubs? the only other club that has the demand ticket wise that we do, especially for the aways, is Man Utd...and their TO is poles apart from ours.

For starters, using euro aways as an example, they have full transparency on allocations and exactly how many are on which credit levels so their supporters know whether they are likely to get a ticket or not.

The lack of Euro transparency is laughable
The sales notice always states to not travel without a ticket, yet in non guaranteed sales they want travel details.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,252
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36541 on: Yesterday at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 12:31:34 pm
The proof was in the pudding during the Covid ticket sales, with NO credits
low and behold most sales went right down to all members in the end.

Yup. But instead of looking at this they continue to tighten the net further. Those who are incharge of 'advising' the club on what to do, don't want them as it will effect them massively.
Logged

Offline tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36542 on: Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm »
Question for you all, that I've fortunately not needed to consider for a while as sit in the 13+ camp.

A new lad @ work has spent the last few years working abroad, so is starting afresh when it comes to credits for all comps. When I first started out, I did all the grafting of late availability to get tickets and a credit, got 2/3 season 1, then was at 7/8 for Season 2, and was on the 13+ within 3/4 years.

However, with ST returns no longer a credit - how would you advise him to build up, so he can get into the same camp, or even get to 4+ etc??

Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,252
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36543 on: Yesterday at 01:26:49 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm
Question for you all, that I've fortunately not needed to consider for a while as sit in the 13+ camp.

A new lad @ work has spent the last few years working abroad, so is starting afresh when it comes to credits for all comps. When I first started out, I did all the grafting of late availability to get tickets and a credit, got 2/3 season 1, then was at 7/8 for Season 2, and was on the 13+ within 3/4 years.

However, with ST returns no longer a credit - how would you advise him to build up, so he can get into the same camp, or even get to 4+ etc??



Very difficult. Buy hospitality all season (that is a loophope that should be closed off too though).
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,570
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36544 on: Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm
Question for you all, that I've fortunately not needed to consider for a while as sit in the 13+ camp.

A new lad @ work has spent the last few years working abroad, so is starting afresh when it comes to credits for all comps. When I first started out, I did all the grafting of late availability to get tickets and a credit, got 2/3 season 1, then was at 7/8 for Season 2, and was on the 13+ within 3/4 years.

However, with ST returns no longer a credit - how would you advise him to build up, so he can get into the same camp, or even get to 4+ etc??

There's not really much difference now apart from the late sales aren't guaranteed a credit.
Some returns aren't STs and do carry a credit so if he was selective he could get them.
He could get in the back door if he has a wedge of money and buy hospitality which comes with a credit.
And of course the unethical way of you sending him a few games.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36545 on: Yesterday at 02:08:53 pm »
No one fancy rangers system where you club shop purchases count towards points (credits)?😂
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36546 on: Yesterday at 02:13:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:08:53 pm
No one fancy rangers system where you club shop purchases count towards points (credits)?😂

Fucking hell dont give them ideas.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36547 on: Yesterday at 02:19:27 pm »
lol I actually considered deleting that just in case!
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,520
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36548 on: Yesterday at 02:46:59 pm »


The Mods
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36549 on: Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm »
Would be one way to flog that new gilet thing.
Logged

Offline alx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36550 on: Yesterday at 02:58:31 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:08:53 pm
No one fancy rangers system where you club shop purchases count towards points (credits)?😂

No no no... even better, pay for credits like 100qds each credit :))))
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36551 on: Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:08:53 pm
No one fancy rangers system where you club shop purchases count towards points (credits)?😂

To be fair, you also have to sign up for the frontal lobotomy, so if you're that desperate for a credit, be my guest.
Logged

Offline tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36552 on: Yesterday at 04:52:51 pm »
No comms today then eh....!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36553 on: Yesterday at 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:19:27 pm
lol I actually considered deleting that just in case!

Hahahah
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36554 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm »
Someone on twitter saying hes got his ballot results blag or?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36555 on: Yesterday at 05:49:45 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
Someone on twitter saying hes got his ballot results blag or?

Blag.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36556 on: Yesterday at 08:34:16 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
Someone on twitter saying hes got his ballot results blag or?

Was it John Henry?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Voronins ponytail

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36557 on: Today at 12:13:14 am »
Does anyone know whats going on with hotels in Liverpool on 31 Jan? Hardly anything for less than £200. Surely thats not just the Chelsea game influencing it is it? Have always been able to get a midweek hotel for under £100 previously.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,231
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36558 on: Today at 12:28:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
Would be one way to flog that new gilet thing.

That's just reminded me, I saw someone at HT on the Kop in that fluffy green gilet thing, first one I've ever seen on an actual person ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Up
« previous next »
 