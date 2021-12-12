Question for you all, that I've fortunately not needed to consider for a while as sit in the 13+ camp.
A new lad @ work has spent the last few years working abroad, so is starting afresh when it comes to credits for all comps. When I first started out, I did all the grafting of late availability to get tickets and a credit, got 2/3 season 1, then was at 7/8 for Season 2, and was on the 13+ within 3/4 years.
However, with ST returns no longer a credit - how would you advise him to build up, so he can get into the same camp, or even get to 4+ etc??