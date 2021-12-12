200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club"
Everyone has different opinions on how things should be done, won't always get the right decision or the one that pleases most people. It's a business at the end of the day and there's a lot that goes on behind closed doors that people don't see or hear about and the whole aspect of ticketing is a hell of a lot more complex than at first glance.
Think the membership scheme offers a minimum of 10k a prem game then post expansion its minimum of 13k, been averaging 16k+ for the initial sales in july (before things were cancelled), so members are getting a better deal there than they 'signed up for'
Could they do better, absolutely, could they do worse, absolutely. Will sell out at the end of the day, got to give them some slack for the situations they get put in outside of their control (stadium ops, contractors etc), made better decisions for the december bulks than the july ones of forcing 13+ to buy outside of the upper tier incase any delays etc...
End of the day they just dont want to sell a ticket and have to cancel it again, and they want to sell as many as they can in the initial ballot