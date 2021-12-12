« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36520 on: Today at 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:40 am
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we've lost ability to foresee things. We might give you a shout when we know more."

I'll give them chance to give a good update

Think after Tuesdays backlash the PR dept might not be as restrictive with the comms, if they are then well.. I've not got sympathy for that department. It is out of the ticket office (and their staffs) hands, but they're the ones who get the stick so I feel for them
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36521 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:04:55 am
I'll give them chance to give a good update

Think after Tuesdays backlash the PR dept might not be as restrictive with the comms, if they are then well.. I've not got sympathy for that department. It is out of the ticket office (and their staffs) hands, but they're the ones who get the stick so I feel for them

For sure. Any complaints I have or criticism I give on this thread or anyone else isn't directed at the people sitting behind the keyboard or on the other end of the phone.
I've been in their position of having to just follow instructions but the wankers setting the instructions aren't the ones on the front line.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36522 on: Today at 11:33:41 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:53:50 am
If they did that then a high ballot number will be inevitable and people will complain the odds got worse wheres everything gone, just cant win...
200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:53:50 am
Read back a page I explained why there's delays
There should be an update going out today or at worse Monday

Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay :) and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club :) As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club" :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36523 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:33:41 am
200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay :) and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club :) As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club" :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36524 on: Today at 11:52:39 am »
Also if they're 'contractually obliged' to have a seat, then they shouldn't be getting the offer of "Do you want it or not?". It should be given to them, with a refund being given for the HSTH price minus the GA price.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36525 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:33:41 am
200 seats more, or 200 less (due to HSTH taking their time to decide if they accept the offer or not) won't affect the odds significantly at all. It's not only about the odds, it's about timing and planning. When they have said - results on 9/1, sale on 15/1, first game is 31/1, it's unacceptable to change results and sale, just because a fraction of the HSTH haven't decided what to do. Should go ahead with the sale, at lest for Chelsea.
Therefore, makes sense for them to advise all members that You are the one who has to explain the reason for this delay :) and for every other mess of theirs. Everyone should follow 30fiver on RAWK to find the answers, just ignore the official comms from Club :) As I suspect maybe not more than 1% of people who are affected by this mess follow this thread currently. How lucky we are to be part of the "1% club" :)

Everyone has different opinions on how things should be done, won't always get the right decision or the one that pleases most people. It's a business at the end of the day and there's a lot that goes on behind closed doors that people don't see or hear about and the whole aspect of ticketing is a hell of a lot more complex than at first glance.

Think the membership scheme offers a minimum of 10k a prem game then post expansion its minimum of 13k, been averaging 16k+ for the initial sales in july (before things were cancelled), so members are getting a better deal there than they 'signed up for'

Could they do better, absolutely, could they do worse, absolutely. Will sell out at the end of the day, got to give them some slack for the situations they get put in outside of their control (stadium ops, contractors etc), made better decisions for the december bulks than the july ones of forcing 13+ to buy outside of the upper tier incase any delays etc...

End of the day they just dont want to sell a ticket and have to cancel it again, and they want to sell as many as they can in the initial ballot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36526 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:04:55 am
I'll give them chance to give a good update

Think after Tuesdays backlash the PR dept might not be as restrictive with the comms, if they are then well.. I've not got sympathy for that department. It is out of the ticket office (and their staffs) hands, but they're the ones who get the stick so I feel for them
Of course its not the TO staffs fault, I've said that on here before, they are just following orders...the issue clearly lies with those above them, and has done for some time.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36527 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:52:39 am
Also if they're 'contractually obliged' to have a seat, then they shouldn't be getting the offer of "Do you want it or not?". It should be given to them, with a refund being given for the HSTH price minus the GA price.

To be provided an alternative, think there's a clause in there about given the option to accept or get the partial 1/19th refund

Shame on the club for giving these people an option to cancel, in an effort to free up more tickets for members
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36528 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:58:26 am


Think the membership scheme offers a minimum of 10k a prem game then post expansion its minimum of 13k, been averaging 16k+ for the initial sales in july (before things were cancelled), so members are getting a better deal there than they 'signed up for'



 :lmao
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36529 on: Today at 12:07:10 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:00:47 pm
Of course its not the TO staffs fault, I've said that on here before, they are just following orders...the issue clearly lies with those above them, and has done for some time.

we've got it a hell of a lot harder than most clubs too tbf to them, soon as arsenal hit some demand look what happened to their ticketing policy
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36530 on: Today at 12:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:02:22 pm
:lmao

Give 13,001 next season, take the 3k back give em hospo ;)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36531 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
I mean in what walk of life an organization is prioritizing around 200 undecided individuals and canceling ballot and sales for thousands and thousands of people!?? They are pushing hospitality sales in upper Anni as we speak...all good on that front but hey we have problems with the cheap seats ballot.
I feel sorry for the staff there cus they make em look stupid by nit telling em anything till last moment. Tuesday morning they were still advising fans that all is good with the ballot and we should get results in the afternoon. Sounds like they wanted to create a vacuum in the market to sell more hospitality seats by forcing fans who need to plan traveling accommodation etc to buy expensive seats cus they risk paying more last minute with flights going up. You know just another week to push some sales. Dirty tactics. Notice how every time they fu$k up they send out the mails with wonderful competition to win things. There was over 9k available recently on Livefootballtickets for one game. That's unheard of and can nit happen without the club being involved. It needs investigating and SoS to ask for answers. The club have stopped the forwarding and being ble to buy for friend etc so things have tighten up. Fine..I like it, but with all that we still ended up with this spike on the THAT site. I'm telling you something is not right and they are working together. The availability on there for Liverpool is bigger than any other club yet the prices are also much bigger than any other club.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36532 on: Today at 12:13:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:07:10 pm
we've got it a hell of a lot harder than most clubs too tbf to them, soon as arsenal hit some demand look what happened to their ticketing policy
Most clubs? the only other club that has the demand ticket wise that we do, especially for the aways, is Man Utd...and their TO is poles apart from ours.

For starters, using euro aways as an example, they have full transparency on allocations and exactly how many are on which credit levels so their supporters know whether they are likely to get a ticket or not.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36533 on: Today at 12:16:40 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:09:07 pm
I mean in what walk of life an organization is prioritizing around 200 undecided individuals and canceling ballot and sales for thousands and thousands of people!?? They are pushing hospitality sales in upper Anni as we speak...all good on that front but hey we have problems with the cheap seats ballot.
I feel sorry for the staff there cus they make em look stupid by nit telling em anything till last moment. Tuesday morning they were still advising fans that all is good with the ballot and we should get results in the afternoon. Sounds like they wanted to create a vacuum in the market to sell more hospitality seats by forcing fans who need to plan traveling accommodation etc to buy expensive seats cus they risk paying more last minute with flights going up. You know just another week to push some sales. Dirty tactics. Notice how every time they fu$k up they send out the mails with wonderful competition to win things. There was over 9k available recently on Livefootballtickets for one game. That's unheard of and can nit happen without the club being involved. It needs investigating and SoS to ask for answers. The club have stopped the forwarding and being ble to buy for friend etc so things have tighten up. Fine..I like it, but with all that we still ended up with this spike on the THAT site. I'm telling you something is not right and they are working together. The availability on there for Liverpool is bigger than any other club yet the prices are also much bigger than any other club.

That 200 you speak of is one of the several allocations they'll be juggling, hopefully sorted now and can send out comms today/monday

Most of the tickets on live football tickets don't exist, they sell the ticket and someone on the other end will then go source one

SOS are about as useful as one of the old plastic members cards, they wont want any changes to passing on or checks etc they do it all themselves. 
