I mean in what walk of life an organization is prioritizing around 200 undecided individuals and canceling ballot and sales for thousands and thousands of people!?? They are pushing hospitality sales in upper Anni as we speak...all good on that front but hey we have problems with the cheap seats ballot.

I feel sorry for the staff there cus they make em look stupid by nit telling em anything till last moment. Tuesday morning they were still advising fans that all is good with the ballot and we should get results in the afternoon. Sounds like they wanted to create a vacuum in the market to sell more hospitality seats by forcing fans who need to plan traveling accommodation etc to buy expensive seats cus they risk paying more last minute with flights going up. You know just another week to push some sales. Dirty tactics. Notice how every time they fu$k up they send out the mails with wonderful competition to win things. There was over 9k available recently on Livefootballtickets for one game. That's unheard of and can nit happen without the club being involved. It needs investigating and SoS to ask for answers. The club have stopped the forwarding and being ble to buy for friend etc so things have tighten up. Fine..I like it, but with all that we still ended up with this spike on the THAT site. I'm telling you something is not right and they are working together. The availability on there for Liverpool is bigger than any other club yet the prices are also much bigger than any other club.