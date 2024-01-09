« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1912911 times)

Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36480 on: January 9, 2024, 09:22:02 pm »
Think the issue is that to find out whats gone wrong people have to have a ticket office contact or a RAWK account, the vast majority of members will have neither so it will just look like another fuck up.

They need to be telling people, at least in outline, what the issue is.

People would probably be far more willing to wait a bit if they had some idea what was going on, the standard unforeseen circumstances email 3 hours before results are due to be released just screams fuck up even if its not actually the case.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36481 on: January 9, 2024, 09:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  9, 2024, 08:41:52 pm
Which they appear to have done for the rich folk. But as long as they're sorted ok.

Yeah this is pure greed from the club. So much is wrong with how the club sell, allocate and make general decisions

Odds reducing for going the cat A games (including a possible trophy lift on the final day) at the expense of the supporters who are coughing up the most money to attend.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36482 on: January 9, 2024, 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  9, 2024, 09:19:13 pm


Lets find any excuse to shout tory



Your words, not mine.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36483 on: January 9, 2024, 10:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  9, 2024, 10:05:16 pm
Your words, not mine.

You were thinking it :D
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36484 on: January 9, 2024, 11:13:48 pm »
The tory shout is very apt for many of our 'supporters' in regards to ticketing
 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36485 on: January 9, 2024, 11:49:25 pm »
You can get a hospitality season ticket?

Who knew?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36486 on: Yesterday at 05:57:23 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on January  9, 2024, 02:28:12 pm
Would be easier to do that if this wasnt the 683849th time the ballot results were delayed due to unforseen circumstances.

They dont forsee a lot this club

This will have been landed on them very late in the day.

Those of us who work for large companies (much, much bigger than a football club) know what an absolute mess things can be at times.

Of course it's disappointing, but in reality this is better than selling me a ticket for a game and then later having to cancel it and all the admin that comes with it.

I guarantee the communication between the ticket office and the team responsible for sending the emails can be rushed at times. Factor in contractors and project management and it's beginning to sound a lot like my work
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36487 on: Today at 07:26:06 am »
I saw in twitter that theyre not infact selling them for GA prices, but putting them in rows 14-30 in ARU. So they have the seat but not the suites? Doesnt add up?
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36488 on: Today at 07:42:25 am »
yeah, those rows are for sale in certain blocks for hospitality on the ticket site - particularly for burnley & sheff utd. frustrating if those are typically going to be hospo ticket. but since covid the amount of 'regular' tickets being hospitality ones seems to haveincreased greatly - but maybe that's just me...
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36489 on: Today at 08:15:33 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 07:42:25 am
yeah, those rows are for sale in certain blocks for hospitality on the ticket site - particularly for burnley & sheff utd. frustrating if those are typically going to be hospo ticket. but since covid the amount of 'regular' tickets being hospitality ones seems to haveincreased greatly - but maybe that's just me...

Theyre GA but getting sold as hospo.

Row 1-14 is hospo, they have padded seats.
Offline VVM

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36490 on: Today at 09:29:45 am »
£425 for a buffet in the Crowne Plaza and a regular seat in the upper anny is criminal. No wonder the club aren't arsed about touting when they're apart of it.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36491 on: Today at 09:53:36 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:26:06 am
I saw in twitter that theyre not infact selling them for GA prices, but putting them in rows 14-30 in ARU. So they have the seat but not the suites? Doesnt add up?

Offiste hospo and maybe boot room are in those rows

the HSTH's are being refunded and paying GA prices - how do I know this? best mate has 2 in broadies!
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36492 on: Today at 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:53:36 am
Offiste hospo and maybe boot room are in those rows

the HSTH's are being refunded and paying GA prices - how do I know this? best mate has 2 in broadies!

Ah okay!

They shouldn't be putting offsite hospo and bootroom in the GA upper annie though should they?
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36493 on: Today at 11:19:38 am »
I trust the 13 figure requirement will be coming down then for next season.

given all the issues with the lack of tickets available both for the first half of the season and for how ever many games in the 2nd half.
Offline grrth1314

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36494 on: Today at 11:22:35 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:29:45 am
£425 for a buffet in the Crowne Plaza and a regular seat in the upper anny is criminal. No wonder the club aren't arsed about touting when they're apart of it.

i give up on the club...my partner is terminally ill with a rare and debilitating condition...not managed to get tickets for 3/4 years...her and the kids have handled it with humour and kindness, raising money and awareness of the condition in a number of different ways...i wrote to the club just asking for a standard letter to their supporters who have been members for a long time to give them a little lift...didnt even need to be signed, didnt ask for tickets, didnt ask for a visit to the training centre or anything...got a response back saying they cant do anything...all they seem bothered about is selling as many tickets at as high price as possible...so disappointed...
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36495 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:19:38 am
I trust the 13 figure requirement will be coming down then for next season.

given all the issues with the lack of tickets available both for the first half of the season and for how ever many games in the 2nd half.

not sure why it would? the club aren't fussed about new people obtaining 13+. everyone on 13+ already will likely remain. more likely to be a credit freeze than the criteria to drop, but maybe i'm not thinking of something
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36496 on: Today at 01:09:35 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:27:07 am
Ah okay!

They shouldn't be putting offsite hospo and bootroom in the GA upper annie though should they?

Why? they were upper annie road before the new stand was built?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36497 on: Today at 01:10:53 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:19:38 am
I trust the 13 figure requirement will be coming down then for next season.

given all the issues with the lack of tickets available both for the first half of the season and for how ever many games in the 2nd half.

Wont happen, they sold the seats then gave credit for them when they got cancelled

Then resold the seats a 2nd time, some took the credit and didnt buy, so that seat went to someone else who got a credit for it then (so 2 credits for the same seat...)

If anything changes, it'll go up
Offline tgi91

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36498 on: Today at 01:13:10 pm »
Question (sure 30Fiver may know)... a mate of mine has come into a bit of money through inheritance, and is looking at the Seasonal Hospitality tickets, understand there is a waiting list. He e-mailed the club the other day but hasn't heard back yet (well if he has hasn't shared the deets!)

Before you all assume, I assure you it's not me - not that I'd say no to it, but it's taken years to build up the credits to get me into 204 for a lot of the season!

Anyone have any ideas what the waiting list is like, and the prices they go for in the event I ever won the pools!
Offline WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36499 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
So is the general consensus that things will just continue as they have post-united? As all those cancelled hospo tickets were getting relocated anyways? If so, literally not a problem as tickets have been fine to get in the sales since they opened the upper!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36500 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 01:13:10 pm
Question (sure 30Fiver may know)... a mate of mine has come into a bit of money through inheritance, and is looking at the Seasonal Hospitality tickets, understand there is a waiting list. He e-mailed the club the other day but hasn't heard back yet (well if he has hasn't shared the deets!)

Before you all assume, I assure you it's not me - not that I'd say no to it, but it's taken years to build up the credits to get me into 204 for a lot of the season!

Anyone have any ideas what the waiting list is like, and the prices they go for in the event I ever won the pools!

Wait list depends on lounge, usually 2-5 years, longer wait time for the cheaper ones

Did he contact the hospitality team directly? They also have a dedicated phone line..

Prices wise - dugout is around 5k a year now, brodies was 6.something, BG lounge i think is about 8k. many others but those are the 3 I know people in

Prices are dependant on contract length, you can do 3, 5 or 7 years, cheaper if you tie in for longer. Usually have tiers in the lounges too based off seat Spec, usually the lower tiers are the ones that come available to waiting list people as people who take them then take the option to move up a tier to more central seats etc after a few seasons or when their contract is up for renewal, again a slight price difference. for example might pay 1k a year more per seat to be in middle of annie road upper hospo than at the corners etc, same with main stand

They all have an annual increase built into them now for new ones of a certain %, may also take into account RPI now.

Oh and you have to pay in full for the season, the Jan/Feb before
So in a few weeks they'll be collecting off everyone for the 2024/25 season
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36501 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on Today at 02:32:55 pm
So is the general consensus that things will just continue as they have post-united? As all those cancelled hospo tickets were getting relocated anyways? If so, literally not a problem as tickets have been fine to get in the sales since they opened the upper!

they will ballot each  game individually i think for the first couple, then do the big ballot later on for city onwards once everything is open if allowed full capacity

How was the standing last night in upper? was it an issue?
Offline WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36502 on: Today at 02:40:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:38:09 pm
they will ballot each  game individually i think for the first couple, then do the big ballot later on for city onwards once everything is open if allowed full capacity

How was the standing last night in upper? was it an issue?
I wasn't in the upper last night mate my ACS are all kop. I was in there for newcastle though and tbf, standing was very minimal compared to Arsenal. Think people got the message at last.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36503 on: Today at 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on Today at 02:40:47 pm
I wasn't in the upper last night mate my ACS are all kop. I was in there for newcastle though and tbf, standing was very minimal compared to Arsenal. Think people got the message at last.

Ahh no worries, hopefully someone else can answer that

But yeah Newcastle was a lot better than Arsenal I agree
Offline pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36504 on: Today at 04:20:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:38:09 pm
How was the standing last night in upper? was it an issue?

Think there was some standing pretty central, I was below to the Kenny Dalglish Stand side, just above the closed bit. Heard some singing "Stand up if you..." and when I looked back seemed to be a lot of stewards. Couldn't see beyond the stewards from where I was. I'm guessing they were trying to get a bunch to sit down and not getting far.

At the front, people jumped up when we attacked but were back down pretty quickly. Only one I saw spoken to by a steward was stood up trying to take a picture.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36505 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 04:20:05 pm
Think there was some standing pretty central, I was below to the Kenny Dalglish Stand side, just above the closed bit. Heard some singing "Stand up if you..." and when I looked back seemed to be a lot of stewards. Couldn't see beyond the stewards from where I was. I'm guessing they were trying to get a bunch to sit down and not getting far.

At the front, people jumped up when we attacked but were back down pretty quickly. Only one I saw spoken to by a steward was stood up trying to take a picture.

Cheers for the info, hopefully wont be an issue long term, people really need to sit down - hopefully can install safe standing next season if they get a license
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36506 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:38:09 pm
they will ballot each  game individually i think for the first couple, then do the big ballot later on for city onwards once everything is open if allowed full capacity

That kind of solution makes sense. So why not go on with it now, what is the wait for? Chelsea game in less than 3 weeks ffs
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36507 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 04:34:26 pm
That kind of solution makes sense. So why not go on with it now, what is the wait for? Chelsea game in less than 3 weeks ffs

They do not know how many seats they have for the first couple of games, got to relocate people etc first then see whats left
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36508 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:00:49 pm
They do not know how many seats they have for the first couple of games, got to relocate people etc first then see whats left

We have x number of tickets left. We have y number of seasonal hospitality members.
X - Y = Z

There we go. Done their job for them.
Crack on with the ballot.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36509 on: Today at 05:54:32 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:11:16 pm
We have x number of tickets left. We have y number of seasonal hospitality members.
X - Y = Z

There we go. Done their job for them.
Crack on with the ballot.

That's far too complicated for the ticket office. They might even need to use a calculator.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36510 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:11:16 pm
We have x number of tickets left. We have y number of seasonal hospitality members.
X - Y = Z

There we go. Done their job for them.
Crack on with the ballot.

They want to ballot as many as possible, not all HSTH will take up the offer of relocation especially mid week and there's a few other allocations to finalise I saw an email to OLSC today about how Chelsea they had some left etc from their pot

Think personally everyone on 4+ will get sorted either through ballot or through returns being midweek
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36511 on: Today at 08:04:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:06:28 pm
They want to ballot as many as possible, not all HSTH will take up the offer of relocation especially mid week and there's a few other allocations to finalise I saw an email to OLSC today about how Chelsea they had some left etc from their pot

Think personally everyone on 4+ will get sorted either through ballot or through returns being midweek

How many do the OLSC get? Honestly thought the club stopped handing these tickets out. Shouldnt be giving away any tickets especially for the cat A without the pre requisite.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36512 on: Today at 08:09:05 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:04:04 pm
How many do the OLSC get? Honestly thought the club stopped handing these tickets out. Shouldnt be giving away any tickets especially for the cat A without the pre requisite.

Not sure on exact numbers, it's seperate to the members allocations and always been there

I'd guess 1000 ish a game split over the 100+ OLSCs

Have different options, 6 a game for all games or 14 for X games a season

Reality is these olscs then give out to the most loyal members
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36513 on: Today at 09:14:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:09:05 pm
Not sure on exact numbers, it's seperate to the members allocations and always been there

I'd guess 1000 ish a game split over the 100+ OLSCs

Have different options, 6 a game for all games or 14 for X games a season

Reality is these olscs then give out to the most loyal members

Fair enough. Id rather the club pass tickets to the OLSCs than waste more seats on hospitality.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36514 on: Today at 09:37:43 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:14:40 pm
Fair enough. Id rather the club pass tickets to the OLSCs than waste more seats on hospitality.

They use to get a lot lot more tbf decades ago, it's a lot more regulated now

Good way for people to somewhat legitimately share their tickets when they can't go too if it's linked to a branch
Online MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36515 on: Today at 10:29:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:00:49 pm
They do not know how many seats they have for the first couple of games, got to relocate people etc first then see whats left
Of course they know how many seats they have. as it stands, the the total seat capacity is the same as it was for last night's game, Newcastle,Arsenal and United too.
