Question (sure 30Fiver may know)... a mate of mine has come into a bit of money through inheritance, and is looking at the Seasonal Hospitality tickets, understand there is a waiting list. He e-mailed the club the other day but hasn't heard back yet (well if he has hasn't shared the deets!)



Before you all assume, I assure you it's not me - not that I'd say no to it, but it's taken years to build up the credits to get me into 204 for a lot of the season!



Anyone have any ideas what the waiting list is like, and the prices they go for in the event I ever won the pools!



Wait list depends on lounge, usually 2-5 years, longer wait time for the cheaper onesDid he contact the hospitality team directly? They also have a dedicated phone line..Prices wise - dugout is around 5k a year now, brodies was 6.something, BG lounge i think is about 8k. many others but those are the 3 I know people inPrices are dependant on contract length, you can do 3, 5 or 7 years, cheaper if you tie in for longer. Usually have tiers in the lounges too based off seat Spec, usually the lower tiers are the ones that come available to waiting list people as people who take them then take the option to move up a tier to more central seats etc after a few seasons or when their contract is up for renewal, again a slight price difference. for example might pay 1k a year more per seat to be in middle of annie road upper hospo than at the corners etc, same with main standThey all have an annual increase built into them now for new ones of a certain %, may also take into account RPI now.Oh and you have to pay in full for the season, the Jan/Feb beforeSo in a few weeks they'll be collecting off everyone for the 2024/25 season