Think the issue is that to find out whats gone wrong people have to have a ticket office contact or a RAWK account, the vast majority of members will have neither so it will just look like another fuck up.



They need to be telling people, at least in outline, what the issue is.



People would probably be far more willing to wait a bit if they had some idea what was going on, the standard unforeseen circumstances email 3 hours before results are due to be released just screams fuck up even if its not actually the case.