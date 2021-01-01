« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 905 906 907 908 909 [910]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1872655 times)

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36360 on: Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:16:16 pm
i need to email distribute my newcastle ticket to a friends kid

i am on 13+ and havent used my two shots at this. but its greyed out. is it too early or have the ticket office turned this off?

Distribute is available on mine
Logged

Offline BigRed07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36361 on: Yesterday at 07:18:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:16:16 pm
i need to email distribute my newcastle ticket to a friends kid

i am on 13+ and havent used my two shots at this. but its greyed out. is it too early or have the ticket office turned this off?
Have u distributed cup games?
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36362 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm »
I found out today how these twitter people are still allowing the original person to be able to keep the credits but sell the tickets on for higher price for someone to go.

Obv you cant forward or distribute them. But there is a work around. You basically delete the pass from your phone, then click download as a file from your account, you can forward that file on for someone else to use. Obv like screwed if they dont delete it, but apparently you just contact the club to clear it off all phones, then re download it yourself.

Interesting like if its out there on twitter, surely the club know people are doing this?

I might just be new to this being a thing and people already knew it was out there haha 😂.

Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36363 on: Today at 12:59:04 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
I found out today how these twitter people are still allowing the original person to be able to keep the credits but sell the tickets on for higher price for someone to go.

Obv you cant forward or distribute them. But there is a work around. You basically delete the pass from your phone, then click download as a file from your account, you can forward that file on for someone else to use. Obv like screwed if they dont delete it, but apparently you just contact the club to clear it off all phones, then re download it yourself.

Interesting like if its out there on twitter, surely the club know people are doing this?

I might just be new to this being a thing and people already knew it was out there haha 😂.

I think the file can be forwarded then to multiple phones so it's a big risk, you have no idea where your tickets end up and someone could potentially just go in earlier than you to the next game.

Plus there's an issue with iPhones that it's not registering on the LFC system it's been deleted so you'd be on the chat every game trying to download, it's definitely a massive risk doing it not one I'd be willing to take.

I see a tout on twitter today giving out he did this and the person got abusive with stewards and his account is suspended now another potential risk of it all.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36364 on: Today at 01:38:06 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
I found out today how these twitter people are still allowing the original person to be able to keep the credits but sell the tickets on for higher price for someone to go.

Obv you cant forward or distribute them. But there is a work around. You basically delete the pass from your phone, then click download as a file from your account, you can forward that file on for someone else to use. Obv like screwed if they dont delete it, but apparently you just contact the club to clear it off all phones, then re download it yourself.

Interesting like if its out there on twitter, surely the club know people are doing this?

I might just be new to this being a thing and people already knew it was out there haha 😂.

Known for a while about this but anyone doing it is fucking special

Club upping their game and watching, then suddenly the net closes like the LASK game

Sure there's plenty more they're watching and waiting for the right moment to pounce, surely a counter somewhere that says a pass had been downloaded X times

Laughable the amount of burners you see passing hands in pubs or once in through the turnstile, one Apple and one Android - can have the pass on one of each devices
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36365 on: Today at 02:05:18 am »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 07:18:42 pm
Have u distributed cup games?

id forwarded one cup game, not distributed. weird!
Logged
YNWA.

Online Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36366 on: Today at 09:04:37 am »
Anyone know if its ever worth going to the ticket office on matchdays? If so, what sort of time? Been refreshing for ages for Newcastle game with no joy and will be up visiting relatives on Monday.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:05 am by Girder of Girth »
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36367 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:16:16 pm
i need to email distribute my newcastle ticket to a friends kid

i am on 13+ and havent used my two shots at this. but its greyed out. is it too early or have the ticket office turned this off?

If you used it for Europa it may have used it up. It is available on my mates ticket atm but not mine. I've done one Europa and one PL. He's done two europa and one PL. Seems no rhyme or reason.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:01:06 am by Levitz »
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Scorpioxx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36368 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 09:04:37 am
Anyone know if its ever worth going to the ticket office on matchdays? If so, what sort of time? Been refreshing for ages for Newcastle game with no joy and will be up visiting relatives on Monday.

Went to TO on last match day, 10 minute wait about 1 hour before ok,


Or

Go on web chat now , think they are open Saturdays until about 3pm, they may be able to sort it remotely
Logged

Online Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36369 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Today at 11:01:24 am
Went to TO on last match day, 10 minute wait about 1 hour before ok,


Or

Go on web chat now , think they are open Saturdays until about 3pm, they may be able to sort it remotely

I mean to get a ticket  - is that possible at the TO on matchdays?
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36370 on: Today at 11:57:57 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:58:06 am
If you used it for Europa it may have used it up. It is available on my mates ticket atm but not mine. I've done one Europa and one PL. He's done two europa and one PL. Seems no rhyme or reason.

Scratch that, the distribute option that was there for him has apparently disappeared
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!
Pages: 1 ... 905 906 907 908 909 [910]   Go Up
« previous next »
 