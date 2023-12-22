hi all, wondering if anyone can help me with an issue...my 50yr old partner has been diagnosed with dementia and motor neurone, one of only 700 people in the uk to have both and we have been told she has 12mths left to live...her kids have been amazing in supporting her and trying to raise funds and awareness for these diseases...im trying to find the best way to treat the kids to a last game with their mum for the team we all support...we have been in the ballot for the last 2 seasons for match tickets with no luck, and just wondered if you think the club might be able to help with this? im skeptical but willing to try anything...apologies if this is the wrong board for this message...

