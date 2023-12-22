« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1869199 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36320 on: December 22, 2023, 04:53:01 pm »
Any chance this drops to 1?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36321 on: December 22, 2023, 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 22, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Theyll have to drop to all members.

It's a bit late though.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36322 on: December 22, 2023, 05:06:21 pm »
Quite possibly - just been in to look and there a loads left- lots of STs but plenty of credit seats available too!
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36323 on: December 22, 2023, 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: pistol on December 22, 2023, 05:06:21 pm
Quite possibly - just been in to look and there a loads left- lots of STs but plenty of credit seats available too!

Same happened with the United game. There were loads even when it dropped to 3+ but then by the weekend they all just suddenly disappeared. Check tomorrow and youll see a handful on sale
Logged

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36324 on: December 22, 2023, 05:35:40 pm »
Bought s ticket for FV today its a Qr code from
An android device i know the bloke and know its genuine.


How do i scan the QR CODE ??

Doi have to put the phone in the slot like old tickets / cards ?
Logged

Offline ljrogers9916

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36325 on: December 22, 2023, 05:58:06 pm »
Not a bad day today Me an me dad sorted for Newcastle (both credits) & got myself a credit for Arsenal as well. Happy Christmas ;D
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36326 on: December 23, 2023, 11:51:20 am »
Madness theyre not opening this up to all members or even 1+. Still loads available.
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36327 on: December 23, 2023, 12:01:56 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 22, 2023, 05:35:40 pm
Bought s ticket for FV today its a Qr code from
An android device i know the bloke and know its genuine.


How do i scan the QR CODE ??

Doi have to put the phone in the slot like old tickets / cards ?


Yes
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline si999

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36328 on: December 23, 2023, 12:03:18 pm »
Still loads of tickets left, all season ticket returns but it looks like the club would rather not sell them than drop to 1+  :no
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36329 on: December 23, 2023, 12:06:13 pm »
Quote from: si999 on December 23, 2023, 12:03:18 pm
Still loads of tickets left, all season ticket returns but it looks like the club would rather not sell them than drop to 1+  :no

Or at least make them available at the ground.
Logged

Offline si999

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36330 on: December 23, 2023, 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 22, 2023, 05:35:40 pm
Bought s ticket for FV today its a Qr code from
An android device i know the bloke and know its genuine.


How do i scan the QR CODE ??

Do i have to put the phone in the slot like old tickets / cards ?



 I thought the android codes auto refresh every so often to prevent people doing this and that was why they stopped the codes on apple devices as they didn't auto refresh.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36331 on: December 23, 2023, 12:15:30 pm »
Quote from: si999 on December 23, 2023, 12:07:32 pm

 I thought the android codes auto refresh every so often to prevent people doing this and that was why they stopped the codes on apple devices as they didn't auto refresh.


Same. Good luck getting in with that
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36332 on: December 23, 2023, 01:56:17 pm »
Quote from: si999 on December 23, 2023, 12:03:18 pm
Still loads of tickets left, all season ticket returns but it looks like the club would rather not sell them than drop to 1+  :no

Should just open it up to anyone at this point. Biggest game of the season, shame to have empty seats and people that would love to be there missing out.
Logged

Offline si999

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36333 on: December 23, 2023, 02:21:00 pm »
It criminal I totally agree with the hierarchy but its been at 2+ since 15.00 yesterday.

I managed to get to eight games last year but seven of them where season ticket returns the only game I got a credit for was Southampton and I got that in the ballot.

Its also unfair on the season ticket holders who have returned their tickets and they wont be getting sold.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36334 on: December 23, 2023, 02:23:21 pm »
Absolute nonsense they haven't dropped it down to 1 or all members yet. Why do they do this ?! Just makes them look so stupid.
Logged

Offline alx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36335 on: Yesterday at 02:54:59 pm »
I put a pair for Newcastle in ticket exchange. Didn't do that in a while, killed me with an error message with a bank code but with ticket cash in lfc wallet worked. Seems they wanted to keep the money for future :))
Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36336 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
hi all, wondering if anyone can help me with an issue...my 50yr old partner has been diagnosed with dementia and motor neurone, one of only 700 people in the uk to have both and we have been told she has 12mths left to live...her kids have been amazing in supporting her and trying to raise funds and awareness for these diseases...im trying to find the best way to treat the kids to a last game with their mum for the team we all support...we have been in the ballot for the last 2 seasons for match tickets with no luck, and just wondered if you think the club might be able to help with this? im skeptical but willing to try anything...apologies if this is the wrong board for this message...
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36337 on: Today at 10:46:55 am »
Has anybody seen any Newcastle tickets recently?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36338 on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:46:55 am
Has anybody seen any Newcastle tickets recently?

Yep. Was some up about 845am today and yesterday.
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36339 on: Today at 10:57:16 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:51:27 am
Yep. Was some up about 845am today and yesterday.
Cheers, were they decent drops or just a handful or odd tickets?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36340 on: Today at 11:18:11 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:57:16 am
Cheers, were they decent drops or just a handful or odd tickets?

Few in U8 and ARU.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909]   Go Up
« previous next »
 