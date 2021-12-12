« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36320 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm »
I am tellin you lad that Kenzie is a proper helmet.  ;D Me mate told me yesterday about him as he wanted to get a ticket for his dad in the Arsenal 4+ sale but got 500 - internal error at the payment, so connect to the livechat explained what's happened and the answer was - from what I can see you already have ticket for this game  :butt Me mate went again - lad I am repeating you again that i want to get it for me dad who's on mine F&F. Guess the answer no you can't - unfortunately, you can only buy one ticket for yourself, you can no longer purchase a ticket forward and buy another for yourself.   ::) Me mate again telling me he used capital letters this time  ;D Listen to me mate read every word carefully please - I don't want to forward, i am keeping my ticket and want to buy this for him. And Kenzie just went so log in in his account and buy one - Session Complete  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36321 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 12:41:57 pm
I am tellin you lad that Kenzie is a proper helmet.  ;D Me mate told me yesterday about him as he wanted to get a ticket for his dad in the Arsenal 4+ sale but got 500 - internal error at the payment, so connect to the livechat explained what's happened and the answer was - from what I can see you already have ticket for this game  :butt Me mate went again - lad I am repeating you again that i want to get it for me dad who's on mine F&F. Guess the answer no you can't - unfortunately, you can only buy one ticket for yourself, you can no longer purchase a ticket forward and buy another for yourself.   ::) Me mate again telling me he used capital letters this time  ;D Listen to me mate read every word carefully please - I don't want to forward, i am keeping my ticket and want to buy this for him. And Kenzie just went so log in in his account and buy one - Session Complete  ;D

They must've changed something in the system to say if the acc logged in already has a ticket then they can't purchase any more tickets, whether in their name or a F&F. That's how it reads from that chat on the previous page though it could possibly be better communicated.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36322 on: Today at 01:32:39 pm »
Yeah, I reckon it looks like theyre now stopping people from buying for their F&F too now, as well as stopping buying if youve previously forwarded. You have to be logged into the person whos having the tickets account.

Both are ok rules in my opinion, just need to be communicated better. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36323 on: Today at 01:44:32 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 01:32:39 pm
Yeah, I reckon it looks like theyre now stopping people from buying for their F&F too now, as well as stopping buying if youve previously forwarded. You have to be logged into the person whos having the tickets account.

Both are ok rules in my opinion, just need to be communicated better. 

Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36324 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:44:32 pm
Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.

The way I read it is the suggestion is that you wouldn't be able to check out unless you were logged in as the other person.

Seems a load of bollocks if that is something that has been implemented.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36325 on: Today at 02:15:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:44:32 pm
Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.

Just going by the previous poster when you pay you get error. Not sure how far you went to try it haha

Could be wrong like.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36326 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:45:48 pm
The way I read it is the suggestion is that you wouldn't be able to check out unless you were logged in as the other person.

Seems a load of bollocks if that is something that has been implemented.

it's also, yet again, bollocks that you're allowed to get that far if they're only doing the check at the payment stage. It should stop you from even basketing if you've already got a ticket, then to the user, that seems somewhat reasonable and would cut down on the live chat questions and bouncing payments.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36327 on: Today at 02:20:04 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:44:32 pm
Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.

Just out of curiosity, does that person youve purchased for have the pre requisite (4+ games)?

Surely the system isnt that messed up..
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36328 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:20:04 pm
Just out of curiosity, does that person youve purchased for have the pre requisite (4+ games)?

Surely the system isnt that messed up..

Yeh they do. They haven't got a ticket though as they aren't able to go tomorrow.

Their reasoning of 'you can't purchase for someone else as it checks payment details' it complete nonsense. Doesn't explain the many people on RAWK / Twitter that are all reporting payment issues using their own cards.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36329 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Love that the narrative on the queue is 'Liverpool v Arsenal STH & members sale' for 3pm.
It's not though is it. It's a 2+ sale.

Useless all round.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36330 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm »
Loads available right now in the 2+ sale.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36331 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm »
Kop tickets popping up with credits here, whole ground pretty much available with a mix of members and ST too.

Maybe Klopp has scared everyone off!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36332 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »

Theyll have to drop to all members.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36333 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm »
When im liverpool "drop it " please. Will it drop tonight or 9am tommorrow bit out of the ticket loop due to it being worse then ever to navigate.
