dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36280 on: Today at 08:44:15 am
was 32 in queue
sold out


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36281 on: Today at 08:49:44 am


The last few days confirm that bots are just bypassing the queue.  They ought to freeze the queue once the sale starts then ban anyone who is basketing.


pistol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36282 on: Today at 08:51:01 am
Me too - got the first of the two I need.  Still quite a few lighting up so plenty of time to go yet!


bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36283 on: Today at 08:52:16 am
Quote from: pistol on Today at 08:51:01 am
Me too - got the first of the two I need.  Still quite a few lighting up so plenty of time to go yet!

Ive not seen 1 orange block yet in 20-25 minutes


DOG-LFC8

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36284 on: Today at 08:55:24 am
The entire Kop, Main and Kenny just went orange. Couldn't basket any


pistol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36285 on: Today at 08:56:38 am
Basketed one but sure its a ST seat - can someone remind me how to check?  Nothing on summary page


dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36286 on: Today at 08:57:36 am
site is so slow


dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36287 on: Today at 08:59:10 am
Quote from: pistol on Today at 08:56:38 am
Basketed one but sure its a ST seat - can someone remind me how to check?  Nothing on summary page
go to add more tickets and you'll know


pistol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36288 on: Today at 09:02:15 am
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 08:59:10 am
go to add more tickets and you'll know

Thanks - amazingly seems to be one of only two non ST seats in the row!

Good luck to those still trying.


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36289 on: Today at 09:04:03 am
Managed to get one  ;D

The site kept crashing

That puts me on 4 credits for the season now.happy days!!


mighty magpie

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36290 on: Today at 09:05:31 am
Whole ground lit up at 8.55.

Managed 2 credits in AU. Left back a ST return in L10

Tickets bought at 8.40 and 9.00


bignred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36291 on: Today at 09:06:56 am
Phew what a palaver
Got one, a ST upper KK so put it back

Thought Id blown it, then got one in the Upper Anny
So I assume that carries a credit ?


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36292 on: Today at 09:09:57 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:49:44 am

The last few days confirm that bots are just bypassing the queue.  They ought to freeze the queue once the sale starts then ban anyone who is basketing.

Exactly. It's not difficult is it. Keep the site locked at 815am but put the game live in the background. See who is getting seats in the basket / completing purchases and take action based on that.


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36293 on: Today at 09:10:04 am
If you couldnt pass to F&F thered be loads of returns for this with it being an 8pm NY day kick off. Frustrating


anitrella

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36294 on: Today at 09:11:55 am
Picked up one for a mate in AU8 about 8.40, with a credit as well


si999

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36295 on: Today at 09:21:51 am
Had a queue number 6500 got in after 40 minutes and managed to grab the two I was after in two separate drops at 8.55 and 9.05 but god was the site slow when refreshing.


upthereds1993

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36296 on: Today at 09:22:34 am
Anyone got the hallmap


WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36297 on: Today at 09:25:20 am


dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36298 on: Today at 09:57:29 am
payment cards are not working
anyone know the solution
fucking 1hr trying to pay now lost ticket
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:53 am by dundeejoe »


walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36299 on: Today at 10:09:54 am
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 09:57:29 am
payment cards are not working
anyone know the solution
fucking 1hr trying to pay now lost ticket

Think it must be the site in a heap not working here either got1 to work then it failed next time


mattyyt

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36300 on: Today at 10:10:10 am
Basketed one about 9:20, just managed to finally check out now. Mustve attempted payment at least 50 times, luckily once the timer hit zero it just reset to twenty minutes.

Main priority in the January transfer window needs to be a competent web developer, this is ridiculous.


Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36301 on: Today at 10:12:13 am
What's the deal with this choose the number of seats you are eligible for message?

Pain in the fucking arse when a block pops up and trying to use the choose seats for me button but that stupid message comes on

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

mattyyt

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36302 on: Today at 10:13:47 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:01:31 pm
I mentioned this earlier, but more so why dont they draw the ballot for the local sales before the member sales. As there is no reason registration for the local needs to be opened five days.

Interesting to see thats what happens though

Got onto the live chat about it, they just refunded the ballot ticket. Lad wasnt interested in talking about whether it would work for both turnstiles.


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36303 on: Today at 10:18:06 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 10:12:13 am
What's the deal with this choose the number of seats you are eligible for message?

Pain in the fucking arse when a block pops up and trying to use the choose seats for me button but that stupid message comes on

It means someone has basketed the ticket before you.


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36304 on: Today at 10:19:13 am
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 10:13:47 am
Got onto the live chat about it, they just refunded the ballot ticket. Lad wasnt interested in talking about whether it would work for both turnstiles.

Total nonsense they allowed this in the first place. Should've got the local sales out of the way first before the late sales, so they couldn't have duplicate tickets.


Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36305 on: Today at 10:19:25 am
Now dumped onto the fucking holding page for the Arsenal sale at 11.  :butt

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36306 on: Today at 10:20:21 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 10:19:25 am
Now dumped onto the fucking holding page for the Arsenal sale at 11.  :butt

As someone said earlier, all they need to do now is monitor for any Newcastle tickets being purchased while the holding page is up. Quite obvious those purchasing are using a queue bypass.


Molo203

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36307 on: Today at 10:43:32 am
Managed to basket a pair in upper anny on the refresh.  Then payment card wouldn't process (worked fine yesterday).  Tried multiple cards across different banks, and from multiple friends and still the same error.  Eventually lost the tickets, both credits.  Raised with live chat who (a) deny any knowledge of any wider issue and (b) can only help if you think to screenshot what's in your basket before things go wrong. 

Scandalous customer service.  This payment card issue is particularly worrying.


swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36308 on: Today at 10:48:23 am
Quote from: Molo203 on Today at 10:43:32 am
Managed to basket a pair in upper anny on the refresh.  Then payment card wouldn't process (worked fine yesterday).  Tried multiple cards across different banks, and from multiple friends and still the same error.  Eventually lost the tickets, both credits.  Raised with live chat who (a) deny any knowledge of any wider issue and (b) can only help if you think to screenshot what's in your basket before things go wrong. 

Scandalous customer service.  This payment card issue is particularly worrying.

The payment card issue is widespread and being reported by loads of people on here (myself included). It's a problem at their end. As usual though, if they refuse to acknowledge any issue, then nothing will be done.


Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36309 on: Today at 10:53:38 am
Quote from: Molo203 on Today at 10:43:32 am
Managed to basket a pair in upper anny on the refresh.  Then payment card wouldn't process (worked fine yesterday).  Tried multiple cards across different banks, and from multiple friends and still the same error.  Eventually lost the tickets, both credits.  Raised with live chat who (a) deny any knowledge of any wider issue and (b) can only help if you think to screenshot what's in your basket before things go wrong. 

Scandalous customer service.  This payment card issue is particularly worrying.

 :lmao

Like a kid being caught with chocolate all over their hands and face, open selection boxes all round them then completely deny they ate any of them  ;D

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36310 on: Today at 11:13:40 am
Quote from: Molo203 on Today at 10:43:32 am
Managed to basket a pair in upper anny on the refresh.  Then payment card wouldn't process (worked fine yesterday).  Tried multiple cards across different banks, and from multiple friends and still the same error.  Eventually lost the tickets, both credits.  Raised with live chat who (a) deny any knowledge of any wider issue and (b) can only help if you think to screenshot what's in your basket before things go wrong. 

Scandalous customer service.  This payment card issue is particularly worrying.

screenshot wont help,well not for me
il post the chat in next 20 mins


dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36311 on: Today at 11:34:16 am
i contacted ticket office about trying to buy ticket but card was declined

System  10:18 AM
Kenzie just joined
System  10:18 AM
Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Kenzie. How can I help?
Kenzie  10:18 AM
Hi Gary
gary   10:20 AM
hi
i had ticket in basket
after 45 mins or so i lost ticket
Kenzie  10:21 AM
Did you screen shot the ticket in your basket or the error message?
gary  10:21 AM
because the site wouldnt accept payment
Kenzie  10:21 AM
We need both screen shots to be able to assist
gary   10:21 AM
kind of
let me check
Kenzie  10:22 AM
Thank you
gary  10:22 AM

***i msged them with screenshots of ticket in basket
also my txts from the bank saying
ok go back to site to finalise payment
also screenshotted the two successful tickets i got earlier in bank statement and to prove it wasnt declined for lack of funds****


Kenzie  10:23 AM
What are the first and last 4 digits of your card please Gary
gary   10:23 AM
sorry still trying to send another photo

as u can see i was able to buy 3
and the last one i needed the site went slow as i paid and i got error
card num xxxx
Kenzie  10:25 AM
First and last 4 digits please
gary  10:25 AM
and the bank messages for to approve
tried another card also error
typed out number again aswell as usually paying saved card way
Kenzie  10:27 AM
Thank yo
you
gary   10:27 AM
first last card number xxxx xxxx
Kenzie  10:27 AM
Thank you
Did you sign in to authorise the payment for the last ticket yes?
gary   10:28 AM
yes
Kenzie  10:28 AM
Ok thank you
gary  10:29 AM
when authorising it kept saying please wait
1
once done got error
tried loads of times went to card approval
bank side was fine but got error from site
Kenzie  10:31 AM
Thank you , I am just raising this for you now
gary  10:31 AM
i took photo of how many time bank said you have to approve,
got the ok from bank but press continue on your site got error
this was on chrome
never had problem before
Kenzie  10:33 AM
No worries, i understand
gary  10:33 AM
it was an anfield upper and non season
i tried another card but that was same
Kenzie  10:35 AM
Thank you for this information , I will let you know if we require any further information
gary  10:35 AM
ok thankks
ill be back in few mins
need a cup of tea
1
gary   10:48 AM
and now cant try as site closed for 11am sale
Kenzie  10:48 AM
I have just been advised the supporter who you were trying for would need to try themselves as you already purchased your tickets
gary 10:49 AM
what
u kidding
vince is at work
your allowed to buy fam friends
Kenzie  10:50 AM
It would have been ok if he was in same transaction as you , but as you already purchased he would need to buy his own using his own card details etc
This is why the payment got declined as your card doesnt match the details on his account
gary   10:50 AM
tthats nonsence
ive done it hundreds of times
ive read on all the forums guys using their usual card and cards are been stopped
Kenzie  10:52 AM
It would only work if you are in the same transaction as them
As your ticket was not purchased along side his , your details did not match his account details so it got declined
gary  10:53 AM
the site asks for card holder and address which is always the same
no thats rubbish
Kenzie  10:54 AM
Yes, but you purchased for him not you so your card doesnt match his details
It is not , this is the case
gary  10:54 AM
what about the 3 transactions that worked
Kenzie  10:54 AM
Your ticket was in there , you were the lead booker so your card details matched your account
gary manini  10:55 AM
all same card holder and address for example scott  was bought on same card
as was martin
thats earlier  today
Kenzie  10:56 AM
Yes, but your ticket was purchased alongside theres, as previously stated
thiers
gary   10:56 AM
in a seperate transaction
as you can never get 2 together
Kenzie  10:57 AM
My senior team member stated this when I raised your query , He has bought so cannot buy again, the supporter who wants the ticket will have to log on to buy
gary manini  10:58 AM

i sent this
Dear Mr gary

 

Thank you for your recent booking with Liverpool Football Club.

 

Transaction: 32078784

 

Lead supporter details:

1136****

Gary

1xx  Drive

Dundee

Angus

DD4 xxx

HOME TICKETS

Supporter ID

Name

Product

Price Type

Price

1145xxxx   Martin   
Liverpool v Newcastle United

01/01/2024 KO: 20:00

Stand: Anfield Road Upper

Area: AU6

Row: 36

Seat: 158

 

Turnstile: O 1-2, P 1-3

Adult   £54.00   

remind  me how Vince never worked
its exactly the same as the one i just ive sent
Kenzie  10:59 AM
You would need to ask Vince to try as you have already purchased your tickets
This is the information I received from a manager
I am unable to assist any further
gary   10:59 AM
thats nonsense
ive just proved it
Kenzie  11:00 AM
If you would like to take this further , please email in to contactus@liverpoolfc.com , I am going to end this chat now as I have given all information I can now
gary   11:00 AM
its a card issue on your ticket site
none of the rubbish you have said
System  11:01 AM
Session complete


Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36312 on: Today at 11:38:54 am
It's almost unbelievable how full of shit they are

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36313 on: Today at 11:39:33 am
"This is why the payment got declined as your card doesnt match the details on his account"

:lmao

Laugable. You're the lead purchaser, so it should go based on your details.


walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36314 on: Today at 11:41:25 am
How do they get away with that nonsense


dundeejoe

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36315 on: Today at 12:04:34 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:39:33 am
"This is why the payment got declined as your card doesnt match the details on his account"

:lmao

Laugable. You're the lead purchaser, so it should go based on your details.

and now i just get one from a card that doesnt match his details
god knows if ill be able to use my card again  :butt :butt


Molo203

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36316 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm
That's unbelievable.  It was Kenzie for my issue this morning too, who also insisted I put the card details in incorrectly.  I had to explain several times that I had tried using multiple cards, and asked politely not to insult my intelligence by insisting that I got it wrong on each and every occasion! 

I even told Kenzie he must know that others have had issues with card payment failures and it's not an inputting numbers issue, or confined to particular cards/banks.

With LFC help, the customer is always wrong.


scouser102002

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36317 on: Today at 12:10:26 pm
Yep that's bollocks. I've bought for someone else using my card details numerous times.


Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #36318 on: Today at 12:12:16 pm

I resolved my card issues by changing from Wi-Fi to mobile data. Might not work for everyone but worth a shot if you get stuck.

