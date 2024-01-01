i contacted ticket office about trying to buy ticket but card was declined
Kenzie just joined
Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Kenzie. How can I help?
Kenzie 10:18 AM
Hi Gary
gary 10:20 AM
hi
i had ticket in basket
after 45 mins or so i lost ticket
Kenzie 10:21 AM
Did you screen shot the ticket in your basket or the error message?
gary 10:21 AM
because the site wouldnt accept payment
Kenzie 10:21 AM
We need both screen shots to be able to assist
gary 10:21 AM
kind of
let me check
Kenzie 10:22 AM
Thank you
gary 10:22 AM
***i msged them with screenshots of ticket in basket
also my txts from the bank saying
ok go back to site to finalise payment
also screenshotted the two successful tickets i got earlier in bank statement and to prove it wasnt declined for lack of funds****
Kenzie 10:23 AM
What are the first and last 4 digits of your card please Gary
gary 10:23 AM
sorry still trying to send another photo
as u can see i was able to buy 3
and the last one i needed the site went slow as i paid and i got error
card num xxxx
Kenzie 10:25 AM
First and last 4 digits please
gary 10:25 AM
and the bank messages for to approve
tried another card also error
typed out number again aswell as usually paying saved card way
Kenzie 10:27 AM
Thank yo
you
gary 10:27 AM
first last card number xxxx xxxx
Kenzie 10:27 AM
Thank you
Did you sign in to authorise the payment for the last ticket yes?
gary 10:28 AM
yes
Kenzie 10:28 AM
Ok thank you
gary 10:29 AM
when authorising it kept saying please wait
1
once done got error
tried loads of times went to card approval
bank side was fine but got error from site
Kenzie 10:31 AM
Thank you , I am just raising this for you now
gary 10:31 AM
i took photo of how many time bank said you have to approve,
got the ok from bank but press continue on your site got error
this was on chrome
never had problem before
Kenzie 10:33 AM
No worries, i understand
gary 10:33 AM
it was an anfield upper and non season
i tried another card but that was same
Kenzie 10:35 AM
Thank you for this information , I will let you know if we require any further information
gary 10:35 AM
ok thankks
ill be back in few mins
need a cup of tea
1
gary 10:48 AM
and now cant try as site closed for 11am sale
Kenzie 10:48 AM
I have just been advised the supporter who you were trying for would need to try themselves as you already purchased your tickets
gary 10:49 AM
what
u kidding
vince is at work
your allowed to buy fam friends
Kenzie 10:50 AM
It would have been ok if he was in same transaction as you , but as you already purchased he would need to buy his own using his own card details etc
This is why the payment got declined as your card doesnt match the details on his account
gary 10:50 AM
tthats nonsence
ive done it hundreds of times
ive read on all the forums guys using their usual card and cards are been stopped
Kenzie 10:52 AM
It would only work if you are in the same transaction as them
As your ticket was not purchased along side his , your details did not match his account details so it got declined
gary 10:53 AM
the site asks for card holder and address which is always the same
no thats rubbish
Kenzie 10:54 AM
Yes, but you purchased for him not you so your card doesnt match his details
It is not , this is the case
gary 10:54 AM
what about the 3 transactions that worked
Kenzie 10:54 AM
Your ticket was in there , you were the lead booker so your card details matched your account
gary manini 10:55 AM
all same card holder and address for example scott was bought on same card
as was martin
thats earlier today
Kenzie 10:56 AM
Yes, but your ticket was purchased alongside theres, as previously stated
thiers
gary 10:56 AM
in a seperate transaction
as you can never get 2 together
Kenzie 10:57 AM
My senior team member stated this when I raised your query , He has bought so cannot buy again, the supporter who wants the ticket will have to log on to buy
gary manini 10:58 AM
i sent this
Dear Mr gary
Thank you for your recent booking with Liverpool Football Club.
Transaction: 32078784
Lead supporter details:
1136****
Gary
1xx Drive
Dundee
Angus
DD4 xxx
HOME TICKETS
Supporter ID
Name
Product
Price Type
Price
1145xxxx Martin
Liverpool v Newcastle United
01/01/2024 KO: 20:00
Stand: Anfield Road Upper
Area: AU6
Row: 36
Seat: 158
Turnstile: O 1-2, P 1-3
Adult £54.00
remind me how Vince never worked
its exactly the same as the one i just ive sent
Kenzie 10:59 AM
You would need to ask Vince to try as you have already purchased your tickets
This is the information I received from a manager
I am unable to assist any further
gary 10:59 AM
thats nonsense
ive just proved it
Kenzie 11:00 AM
If you would like to take this further , please email in to contactus@liverpoolfc.com , I am going to end this chat now as I have given all information I can now
gary 11:00 AM
its a card issue on your ticket site
none of the rubbish you have said
Session complete