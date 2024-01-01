i contacted ticket office about trying to buy ticket but card was declined



System  10:18 AM

System  10:18 AM

Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Kenzie. How can I help?

Kenzie  10:18 AM

Hi Gary

gary  10:20 AM

hi

i had ticket in basket

after 45 mins or so i lost ticket

Kenzie  10:21 AM

Did you screen shot the ticket in your basket or the error message?

gary  10:21 AM

because the site wouldnt accept payment

Kenzie  10:21 AM

We need both screen shots to be able to assist

gary  10:21 AM

kind of

let me check

Kenzie  10:22 AM

Thank you

gary  10:22 AM



***i msged them with screenshots of ticket in basket

also my txts from the bank saying

ok go back to site to finalise payment

also screenshotted the two successful tickets i got earlier in bank statement and to prove it wasnt declined for lack of funds****





Kenzie  10:23 AM

What are the first and last 4 digits of your card please Gary

gary  10:23 AM

sorry still trying to send another photo



as u can see i was able to buy 3

and the last one i needed the site went slow as i paid and i got error

card num xxxx

Kenzie  10:25 AM

First and last 4 digits please

gary  10:25 AM

and the bank messages for to approve

tried another card also error

typed out number again aswell as usually paying saved card way

Kenzie  10:27 AM

Thank yo

you

gary  10:27 AM

first last card number xxxx xxxx

Kenzie  10:27 AM

Thank you

Did you sign in to authorise the payment for the last ticket yes?

gary  10:28 AM

yes

Kenzie  10:28 AM

Ok thank you

gary  10:29 AM

when authorising it kept saying please wait

1

once done got error

tried loads of times went to card approval

bank side was fine but got error from site

Kenzie  10:31 AM

Thank you , I am just raising this for you now

gary  10:31 AM

i took photo of how many time bank said you have to approve,

got the ok from bank but press continue on your site got error

this was on chrome

never had problem before

Kenzie  10:33 AM

No worries, i understand

gary  10:33 AM

it was an anfield upper and non season

i tried another card but that was same

Kenzie  10:35 AM

Thank you for this information , I will let you know if we require any further information

gary  10:35 AM

ok thankks

ill be back in few mins

need a cup of tea

1

gary  10:48 AM

and now cant try as site closed for 11am sale

Kenzie  10:48 AM

I have just been advised the supporter who you were trying for would need to try themselves as you already purchased your tickets

gary 10:49 AM

what

u kidding

vince is at work

your allowed to buy fam friends

Kenzie  10:50 AM

It would have been ok if he was in same transaction as you , but as you already purchased he would need to buy his own using his own card details etc

This is why the payment got declined as your card doesnt match the details on his account

gary  10:50 AM

tthats nonsence

ive done it hundreds of times

ive read on all the forums guys using their usual card and cards are been stopped

Kenzie  10:52 AM

It would only work if you are in the same transaction as them

As your ticket was not purchased along side his , your details did not match his account details so it got declined

gary  10:53 AM

the site asks for card holder and address which is always the same

no thats rubbish

Kenzie  10:54 AM

Yes, but you purchased for him not you so your card doesnt match his details

It is not , this is the case

gary  10:54 AM

what about the 3 transactions that worked

Kenzie  10:54 AM

Your ticket was in there , you were the lead booker so your card details matched your account

gary manini  10:55 AM

all same card holder and address for example scott was bought on same card

as was martin

thats earlier today

Kenzie  10:56 AM

Yes, but your ticket was purchased alongside theres, as previously stated

thiers

gary  10:56 AM

in a seperate transaction

as you can never get 2 together

Kenzie  10:57 AM

My senior team member stated this when I raised your query , He has bought so cannot buy again, the supporter who wants the ticket will have to log on to buy

gary manini  10:58 AM



i sent this

Dear Mr gary







Thank you for your recent booking with Liverpool Football Club.







Transaction: 32078784







Lead supporter details:



1136****



Gary



1xx Drive



Dundee



Angus



DD4 xxx



HOME TICKETS



Supporter ID



Name



Product



Price Type



Price



1145xxxx Martin

Liverpool v Newcastle United



01/01/2024 KO: 20:00



Stand: Anfield Road Upper



Area: AU6



Row: 36



Seat: 158







Turnstile: O 1-2, P 1-3



Adult £54.00



remind me how Vince never worked

its exactly the same as the one i just ive sent

Kenzie  10:59 AM

You would need to ask Vince to try as you have already purchased your tickets

This is the information I received from a manager

I am unable to assist any further

gary  10:59 AM

thats nonsense

ive just proved it

Kenzie  11:00 AM

If you would like to take this further , please email in to contactus@liverpoolfc.com , I am going to end this chat now as I have given all information I can now

gary  11:00 AM

its a card issue on your ticket site

none of the rubbish you have said

System  11:01 AM

