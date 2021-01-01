« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:36:54 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 12:35:52 pm
Still using IE ? Thought they have retired it.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:38:41 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 12:33:17 pm
What happening with peoples cards. I saw on twitter that a few have been suspended cause they forwarded a ticket for the LASK game?

Surely that cant be the only reason

Few weeks late on this one - people forwarding to new accounts and then receiving tickets again themselves, mostly... or those who bought loads on F&F etc

People the club suspect are using software and selling for financial gain according to one of the letters I read
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:38:41 pm
Few weeks late on this one - people forwarding to new accounts and then receiving tickets again themselves, mostly... or those who bought loads on F&F etc

People the club suspect are using software and selling for financial gain according to one of the letters I read

I know, I seen someone mention it, when I was going on about my own forwarding issues. But never scrolled back to check. Seen it on twitter and then thought it cant just be for forwarding on.

Makes sense though. Thanks!

Apparently theyre with sanctions now. Whatever that is!
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Bizarrely some prime seats in the front rows of AU and AL have appeared. There is even Kop availability. Definitely werent available when the sale started this morning. Would have been better off waiting to buy for this as was the case with the Man U game.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:40:41 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Bizarrely some prime seats in the front rows of AU and AL have appeared. There is even Kop availability. Definitely werent available when the sale started this morning. Would have been better off waiting to buy for this as was the case with the Man U game.

Just looking at the two blocks that are available in the kop. No wonder its so difficult to get a ticket in their as its 90+% ST holder seats in block 207

The atmosphere aint gonna change if its the same people every week generating the noise
Djibriliant

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:04:55 am
I've noticed for the legends game v Ajax that the upper tiers are not open for sale. Are they waiting to see if the lowers sell out first before opening them or will they remain closed for a smaller capacity?
RJane89

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:19:41 am
Near enough whole rows now showing in AL3/4, are these unsold hospitality or supporters club allocations not took up?
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:31:05 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:40:41 am
Just looking at the two blocks that are available in the kop. No wonder its so difficult to get a ticket in their as its 90+% ST holder seats in block 207

The atmosphere aint gonna change if its the same people every week generating the noise
Fully agree the ageing kop is the main issue with the atmosphere. I met a couple in there with their flasks at half time and did tell me they would love to swap now for centenary seats but didn't know if that is an option. I'd say any ST over 68 should be swapped with young ST under 30 to allow for some fresh voices in there.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:39:27 am
What blocks are the rail seats in on the kop? is it only the 300s?

I haven't taken my binoculars to see from the MSU ;D
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:00:55 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:39:27 am
What blocks are the rail seats in on the kop? is it only the 300s?

I haven't taken my binoculars to see from the MSU ;D

200s too well not sure if all the 200s but any I've been in
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:11:19 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:39:27 am
What blocks are the rail seats in on the kop? is it only the 300s?

I haven't taken my binoculars to see from the MSU ;D

We were in Row 53 208 on Sunday and rails there. Think they start from about 40 but wouldn't be certain
anfieldash

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:33:50 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:39:27 am
What blocks are the rail seats in on the kop? is it only the 300s?

I haven't taken my binoculars to see from the MSU ;D

Starting from the back rails are right across every row in all blocks down to about Row 33 at the moment, with intention to go down to Row 13 at some point.
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:37:20 am
Quote from: didopich on Today at 08:31:05 am
Fully agree the ageing kop is the main issue with the atmosphere. I met a couple in there with their flasks at half time and did tell me they would love to swap now for centenary seats but didn't know if that is an option. I'd say any ST over 68 should be swapped with young ST under 30 to allow for some fresh voices in there.

Problem with this is Ive seen plenty of old fellas sing their hearts out, while Ive seen plenty of under 30s spend the entire match on their phones and thought why have they even bothered turning up!
Kls89

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:40:56 am
Quote from: didopich on Today at 08:31:05 am
Fully agree the ageing kop is the main issue with the atmosphere. I met a couple in there with their flasks at half time and did tell me they would love to swap now for centenary seats but didn't know if that is an option. I'd say any ST over 68 should be swapped with young ST under 30 to allow for some fresh voices in there.

Ticket price is probably a factor too. Couple of hundred pound dearer a season to sit in KD or Main Stand.
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:03:26 am
Arsenal came up, let me select a seat and then disappeared??
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:08:39 am
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 11:03:26 am
Arsenal came up, let me select a seat and then disappeared??

Site was broken earlier might be trying to fix it payment page not working
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:09:36 am
Anyone getting this after proceed to payment

Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:09:59 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:08:39 am
Site was broken earlier might be trying to fix it payment page not working
That'll explain the error message then
dickie minton

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:10:20 am
same for me.
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:24:15 am
How long are we expecting it to be down? Thought this would be quick and simple
jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:24:40 am
Newcastle gone from page after getting seat geek messaging mess 🤦‍♂️
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:25:28 am
Now "Our website is currently under maintenance"
Jsk

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:28:46 am
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 11:09:36 am
Anyone getting this after proceed to payment



Yes that's as far as I got, tried to cancel and process at least 20 times, then the whole site went down
dickie minton

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:29:38 am
FFS, why did they allow that sale to go ahead?
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:30:17 am
Quote from: Jsk on Today at 11:28:46 am
Yes that's as far as I got, tried to cancel and process at least 20 times, then the whole site went down
It's fine, they're "making important changes to our Ticketing and Membership system to improve the experience we offer fans."  ;)
jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:33:00 am
Just had this on Twitter

Hi we are aware of the errors and the sale has now been postponed. Please keep checking our website for further updates.- Rach
