Few weeks late on this one - people forwarding to new accounts and then receiving tickets again themselves, mostly... or those who bought loads on F&F etc



People the club suspect are using software and selling for financial gain according to one of the letters I read



I know, I seen someone mention it, when I was going on about my own forwarding issues. But never scrolled back to check. Seen it on twitter and then thought it cant just be for forwarding on.Makes sense though. Thanks!Apparently theyre with sanctions now. Whatever that is!