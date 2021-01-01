« previous next »
Yesterday at 12:36:54 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 12:35:52 pm
Still using IE ? Thought they have retired it.

 :lmao :lmao
Yesterday at 12:38:41 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 12:33:17 pm
What happening with peoples cards. I saw on twitter that a few have been suspended cause they forwarded a ticket for the LASK game?

Surely that cant be the only reason

Few weeks late on this one - people forwarding to new accounts and then receiving tickets again themselves, mostly... or those who bought loads on F&F etc

People the club suspect are using software and selling for financial gain according to one of the letters I read
Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:38:41 pm
Few weeks late on this one - people forwarding to new accounts and then receiving tickets again themselves, mostly... or those who bought loads on F&F etc

People the club suspect are using software and selling for financial gain according to one of the letters I read

I know, I seen someone mention it, when I was going on about my own forwarding issues. But never scrolled back to check. Seen it on twitter and then thought it cant just be for forwarding on.

Makes sense though. Thanks!

Apparently theyre with sanctions now. Whatever that is!
Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Bizarrely some prime seats in the front rows of AU and AL have appeared. There is even Kop availability. Definitely werent available when the sale started this morning. Would have been better off waiting to buy for this as was the case with the Man U game.
Today at 07:40:41 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Bizarrely some prime seats in the front rows of AU and AL have appeared. There is even Kop availability. Definitely werent available when the sale started this morning. Would have been better off waiting to buy for this as was the case with the Man U game.

Just looking at the two blocks that are available in the kop. No wonder its so difficult to get a ticket in their as its 90+% ST holder seats in block 207

The atmosphere aint gonna change if its the same people every week generating the noise
Today at 08:04:55 am
I've noticed for the legends game v Ajax that the upper tiers are not open for sale. Are they waiting to see if the lowers sell out first before opening them or will they remain closed for a smaller capacity?
Today at 08:19:41 am
Near enough whole rows now showing in AL3/4, are these unsold hospitality or supporters club allocations not took up?
