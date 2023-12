Getting a new error when I try to access the site on my phone:



“Why Am I seeing this?

Your access was restricted when you tried to visit the website.

The website you tried to access has been configured to block access to a configuration that matches yours.

Are you using Apple's iCloud Private Relay feature or other privacy networks like Zscaler? Privacy networks feature could be the reason.”



Not got anything enabled on my phone that I’m aware of, any tech guys know if my work laptops VPN could affect my phone on the same wifi? It seems to work fine on the 5G but my signal at home is ropey.



Edit - just tried to turn off the work vpn and still getting the issue... Guess they’ve gone too heavy on the protections again