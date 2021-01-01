« previous next »
Online RebeccaLFC

« Reply #36040 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 10:07:45 pm
You can see the ticket before you biy it if it's a ST or members. Just look back in the block and of the green seat has an X its members if it's ST then Seasons

Yeah I know, but the whole of AU is X, if you look at the hall map now. I thought there was STs up there.
Offline Momos_righteye

« Reply #36041 on: Today at 07:07:24 am »
Was this just for United, I missed this yesterday, I assume they are no longer available? Can see them anywhere on the site
Offline emitime

« Reply #36042 on: Today at 08:06:09 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Yeah I know, but the whole of AU is X, if you look at the hall map now. I thought there was STs up there.

There'll probably be double credits for these seats. After all we've lost however many games already and that doubling will only apply to 3 games, so actually the total number of credits is still much less than if the stand was full each game so far.
Offline ScubaSteve

« Reply #36043 on: Today at 08:37:31 am »
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season?

Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few
Online RebeccaLFC

« Reply #36044 on: Today at 08:54:33 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:37:31 am
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season?

Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few

I think so, I'm sure the odds where like 1 in 1.9 for one of the games haha
Online Athleticobil

« Reply #36045 on: Today at 09:13:48 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:37:31 am
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season?

Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few

First half of the season was 1 in 1.2 chance (5 of every 6) which included the annie road. It will be very similar ongoing
Online swoopy

« Reply #36046 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 09:13:48 am
First half of the season was 1 in 1.2 chance (5 of every 6) which included the annie road. It will be very similar ongoing

Plus there was a few left in AU8 at the end of the summer sales which would go on sale in the late sale. So probably everyone in 4+ this season will be sorted for every 4+ game anyway when you factor in returns.
