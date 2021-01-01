You can see the ticket before you biy it if it's a ST or members. Just look back in the block and of the green seat has an X its members if it's ST then Seasons
Yeah I know, but the whole of AU is X, if you look at the hall map now. I thought there was STs up there.
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season? Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few
First half of the season was 1 in 1.2 chance (5 of every 6) which included the annie road. It will be very similar ongoing
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]