With the current away ticket sales criteria, a young fan born in this century is extremely likely to never ever be able to get an away ticket in their lifetime (not even once), even if thee try every time a league away drops to all members (which is once every 3-4 seasons). Their only option is to go on someone else's account and buy off touts! This has to be changed. Doing a ballot for 50 away tickets every game will give a chance for fresh blood in the away end. In addition, a rule can be added, that once you are lucky in a ballot, same supporter cannot participate in a ballot for 12 months or whatever. Thus, these supporters will still not get on the ladder, because they will be capped at 1 away credit, but at least they will get a chance to experience an away game on their own name a couple of times in their lifetime.