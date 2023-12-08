« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 11:59:58 am
Quote from: Rodneyhide on December  8, 2023, 10:40:09 am
You're critical of users stating what suits them, yet your quick to say what suits you. Nonsensical

Using an old adage of 'everyone is offended by everything' isn't a reason to be a nobhead to others. I don't think anyone's particularly offended by what you say, just makes you look dismissive and self centered.

I think you would actually make a good SoS member.  :lickin

No, you suggested it as a solution thinking I'd bite back arguing against it because you didnt think I'd want/like what you suggested because you've made an assumption about credits and my stance on things when you've tried to play devils advocate and it's not quite worked out.

It's dismissive because people are still complaining about a massively improved system wanting yet more changes which would suite a small substrate of members which just happens to include themselves like having sales for 19, 18 and so on (which again, I would personally benefit from!!) but isnt a fair system, people would just game it, use burners etc. They're all arguments previously had further up the thread. Apologies to @willss for my frustrations - it's built from having the same convo with others over and over.

I'm far from bias on only wanting things that interest myself. I've spent 100s of hours doing a postgrad research project on LFC ticketing involving the club and gathering feedback from supporters of all backgrounds and it was even commented how un-bias the results were compared to the usual suggestions/emails/forum stuff they see and receive. Few changes implemented already, many more planned and there's a full independent review going on into ticketing from start to finish which will hopefully bring some good changes for all going forward.

I wouldn't join SOS if it came with a free season ticket for life
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 12:02:43 pm
Quote from: Claire. on December  8, 2023, 10:57:33 am
Oh can we not start this merry go round again and sniping at each other.

The club have actually done some good things (robots nonsense aside) and things are now fairer, could it be slightly better? probably, but it's much better than it has been for a while.

Couldn't agree more! Small but impactful steps - just need the PR team to stop restricting the ticket office comms and some of the live chat staff to have more knowledge about the system/processes etc
Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 12:22:06 pm
I did, yes you're 100% correct. You didn't bite back unfortunately. Seems my devil's advocate attempts have been thwarted. I still love that film though.
I could have avoided this conversation had I read the other 689 pages on this thread
The research project does put you in good stead to have a superior opinion for sure. That's a lot of hours and seems to have resulted in some positive changes.  Hats off
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 12:40:08 pm
Quote from: didopich on December  8, 2023, 11:55:28 am
I actually think a small ballot for 50-70 away tickets to 13+members should be allowed to give us a chance of going to an away game even  if it a small one and yes all aways need investigating. There is guy called Mark (ticketmaster) who holds around 100 tickets for aways every game. I used him once years ago but being told he is still dealing.

You got his details? :D
didopich

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 01:06:34 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on December  8, 2023, 12:40:08 pm
You got his details? :D
No I don't he used to deal years ago from the back of a pub called Devonshire arms or something like that can't remember. It's now called Olivia's bar. It was the Brendan Rodgers season so a while back.
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 02:18:05 pm
Anyone have any idea when we will get details of the sale to those who had their Anfield Road Upper tickets cancelled for United?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 02:25:01 pm
Quote from: seandundee123 on December  8, 2023, 02:18:05 pm
Anyone have any idea when we will get details of the sale to those who had their Anfield Road Upper tickets cancelled for United?

After the test event I imagine, could be wednesday/thursday sale
seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 02:30:42 pm
Nice one mate 👍
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 03:07:29 pm
Quote from: didopich on December  8, 2023, 11:55:28 am
I actually think a small ballot for 50-70 away tickets to 13+members should be allowed to give us a chance of going to an away game even  if it a small one and yes all aways need investigating. There is guy called Mark (ticketmaster) who holds around 100 tickets for aways every game. I used him once years ago but being told he is still dealing.

I think thats a good idea. When was the last chance/date for a member to actually get on the league away ladder?

Likewise for the cups once they remove the option for keeping the credit whilst onward sharing. Those who have been to all the homes cup games deserve a chance at even a handful of tickets

Its a joke that theres no chance of getting to an away game unless its at a neutral ground.
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 03:25:33 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December  8, 2023, 03:07:29 pm
I think thats a good idea. When was the last chance/date for a member to actually get on the league away ladder?

Likewise for the cups once they remove the option for keeping the credit whilst onward sharing. Those who have been to all the homes cup games deserve a chance at even a handful of tickets

Its a joke that theres no chance of getting to an away game unless its at a neutral ground.
It was Leicester last season.

Where will they get the tickets from? tell those that are on 1, 2 or 3 credits (or maybe more) ''soz, we're taking you off the ladder now so we can do a ballot for some tickets''

?
Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 03:57:19 pm
Quote from: didopich on December  8, 2023, 01:06:34 pm
No I don't he used to deal years ago from the back of a pub called Devonshire arms or something like that can't remember. It's now called Olivia's bar. It was the Brendan Rodgers season so a while back.

I was in a similar situation with aways pre Klopp.  Got to loads and had plenty as and when wanted not heard from my contact in the last 7 years though 😂
didopich

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 04:01:53 pm
Quote from: ABJ on December  8, 2023, 03:25:33 pm

Where will they get the tickets from? tell those that are on 1, 2 or 3 credits (or maybe more) ''soz, we're taking you off the ladder now so we can do a ballot for some tickets''

?

They are never guaranteed either way if it was a smaller ground and they miss out either way. No complaints.  Most of em don't have a chance of progressing in that ladder for the big games. Might be an idea to a tiered ballots where each group has a small chance of missing out on few tickets and allocate those to free ballot. This closed window away should be stopped. There's got to be chance for young fans to get on that ladder a lot easier. We can't just keep giving those precious tickets to the same old lot.
Sat on the bar

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 04:41:51 pm
Quote from: didopich on December  8, 2023, 04:01:53 pm
They are never guaranteed either way if it was a smaller ground and they miss out either way. No complaints.  Most of em don't have a chance of progressing in that ladder for the big games. Might be an idea to a tiered ballots where each group has a small chance of missing out on few tickets and allocate those to free ballot. This closed window away should be stopped. There's got to be chance for young fans to get on that ladder a lot easier. We can't just keep giving those precious tickets to the same old lot.
Couldn't beat the good old days when you used your voucher out of the back of your season ticket, depending on what serial number it ended in. If your number never come up trumps there was always someones who did. Not for one minute suggesting we go back to this, but back in the day if you wanted to get to 5 or 6 away games with a mate or two, it wasnt a problem. 21st century now and its a closed shop, at least back then we could all have piece of the cake.
Most things improve over time, unfortunately the way we distribute away tickets, is anything but that.
Luke 17

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 05:10:50 pm
Quote from: didopich on December  8, 2023, 04:01:53 pm
They are never guaranteed either way if it was a smaller ground and they miss out either way. No complaints.  Most of em don't have a chance of progressing in that ladder for the big games. Might be an idea to a tiered ballots where each group has a small chance of missing out on few tickets and allocate those to free ballot. This closed window away should be stopped. There's got to be chance for young fans to get on that ladder a lot easier. We can't just keep giving those precious tickets to the same old lot.

The same old lot who had to endure queuing up at the ticket office in all weather conditions for scraps when we was rubbish? The same old lot that have kept up their credits for the past 10+ years? You'd think people on the ladder have been gift wrapped tickets for all these years. It takes time, dedication and money to keep your credits built up it's not been a walk in the park.
MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 05:15:04 pm
With the current away ticket sales criteria, a young fan born in this century is extremely likely to never ever be able to get an away ticket in their lifetime (not even once), even if thee try every time a league away drops to all members (which is once every 3-4 seasons). Their only option is to go on someone else's account and buy off touts! This has to be changed. Doing a ballot for 50 away tickets every game will give a chance for fresh blood in the away end. In addition, a rule can be added, that once you are lucky in a ballot, same supporter cannot participate in a ballot for 12 months or whatever. Thus, these supporters will still not get on the ladder, because they will be capped at 1 away credit, but at least they will get a chance to experience an away game on their own name a couple of times in their lifetime.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 05:45:58 pm
Quote from: ABJ on December  8, 2023, 03:25:33 pm
It was Leicester last season.

Where will they get the tickets from? tell those that are on 1, 2 or 3 credits (or maybe more) ''soz, we're taking you off the ladder now so we can do a ballot for some tickets''

?

Yeah Leicester dropped to 0 in the league
Champions league napoli dropped to 0
Fa Cup wolves and then also Brighton dropped to 0
League Cup last time it dropped to 0 with credit it was mk dons
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 05:51:51 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on December  8, 2023, 05:45:58 pm
Yeah Leicester dropped to 0 in the league
Champions league napoli dropped to 0
Fa Cup wolves and then also Brighton dropped to 0
League Cup last time it dropped to 0 with credit it was mk dons
Indeed...but 'nothing' ever drops to zero apparently.
willss

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 06:08:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on December  8, 2023, 11:59:58 am
Apologies to @willss for my frustrations - it's built from having the same convo with others over and over.

Apology accepted. We all have differing views on a subject that is important to us all. The fact you said sorry gives you big respect.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 06:16:51 pm
Quote from: willss on December  8, 2023, 06:08:42 pm
Apology accepted. We all have differing views on a subject that is important to us all. The fact you said sorry gives you big respect.

Cheers, one thing we can probably agree on, at least we aren't doing arsenal's system they introduced this season

https://www.arsenal.com/membership/red/ticketrights

https://www.arsenal.com/news/mens-mid-season-ticketing-update
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 06:19:34 pm
Quote from: ABJ on December  8, 2023, 05:51:51 pm
Indeed...but 'nothing' ever drops to zero apparently.

And the problem when tickets drop to One credit or even zero credits.
you are talking about a handful, that then sell out within the blink of an eye.

people buy with one intention most of the time and its not to attend the game, Napoli springs to mind

its not like the ticking website is a smooth system.
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 06:28:36 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on December  8, 2023, 06:19:34 pm
And the problem when tickets drop to One credit or even zero credits.
you are talking about a handful, that then sell out within the blink of an eye.

people buy with one intention most of the time and its not to attend the game, Napoli springs to mind

its not like the ticking website is a smooth system.
That I do agree with, made far worse by those that use bots...but thats a different conversation.
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 06:55:55 pm
Quote from: ABJ on December  8, 2023, 03:25:33 pm
Where will they get the tickets from? tell those that are on 1, 2 or 3 credits (or maybe more) ''soz, we're taking you off the ladder now so we can do a ballot for some tickets''


Get rid of the bloke touting 100 tickets a game and theres your ballot.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 07:30:21 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on December  8, 2023, 06:55:55 pm
Get rid of the bloke touting 100 tickets a game and theres your ballot.

Yeah stop the sharing/touting of tickets..the club cant be bothered to sort it out.

Most of the younger lads on the terraces when you see them on tv, look too young to have got on the ladder so must be using other peoples tickets. 
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 07:32:22 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on December  8, 2023, 05:45:58 pm
Yeah Leicester dropped to 0 in the league
Champions league napoli dropped to 0
Fa Cup wolves and then also Brighton dropped to 0
League Cup last time it dropped to 0 with credit it was mk dons

Did Leicester in the league drop to all STHs only
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 07:58:18 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December  8, 2023, 07:32:22 pm
Did Leicester in the league drop to all STHs only

No, sth and members at the same time
Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 08:01:17 pm
With the number of tickets for the 0 sales it would have been extremely lucky to get one, let alone one of each for all them. I wonder if anyone did

Craig S

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on December  8, 2023, 05:10:50 pm
The same old lot who had to endure queuing up at the ticket office in all weather conditions for scraps when we was rubbish? The same old lot that have kept up their credits for the past 10+ years? You'd think people on the ladder have been gift wrapped tickets for all these years. It takes time, dedication and money to keep your credits built up it's not been a walk in the park.

There's a lot of jealousy of people who have credits in these threads in this site.

Liked you I queued in the pissing rain, sometimes at 6am halfway down skerries rd to even get a sniff.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 08:44:29 pm
Quote from: Craig S on December  8, 2023, 08:19:17 pm
There's a lot of jealousy of people who have credits in these threads in this site.

Liked you I queued in the pissing rain, sometimes at 6am halfway down skerries rd to even get a sniff.

Thing is, Id love to even have the option to queue in the rain. Id queue from Lime Street in a monsoon to get on the away ladder
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 09:13:25 pm
Quote from: Craig S on December  8, 2023, 08:19:17 pm
There's a lot of jealousy of people who have credits in these threads in this site.

Liked you I queued in the pissing rain, sometimes at 6am halfway down skerries rd to even get a sniff.

Sadly that will always be the way though.

one of the biggest problems is plenty of people with XX credits or max, yet now don't go at all for various reasons or pick and choose the odd "big" game.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 10:05:06 pm

Obviously we need to await the test event before they confirm sale dates for Man Utd but it would be nice if they could say provisionally when they will be. Regardless of the opening of ARU, there still needs to be sale dates for those whose seats were cancelled.

Landing back in the country at 10am on Friday so makes a massive difference. Im hoping 4+ is Thursday but its been Friday for the last few.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 10:13:22 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on December  8, 2023, 05:10:50 pm
The same old lot who had to endure queuing up at the ticket office in all weather conditions for scraps when we was rubbish? The same old lot that have kept up their credits for the past 10+ years? You'd think people on the ladder have been gift wrapped tickets for all these years. It takes time, dedication and money to keep your credits built up it's not been a walk in the park.
Why do you assume THEY the special ones are the only ones who are willing to be the same dedicated fans. Why do you think nobody else is capable of doing the same!?? Why stop other fans from experiencing those games!? Proper tory behavior that.
He thinks he's the only one willing to do the hard work and q in the rain. Tut tut
Willo99

Re: Members Sales
December 8, 2023, 10:48:11 pm
The club taking so many out of the away allocation are a big part of the problem. The allocations are shite as well and getting worse by the year.
RMG

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:09:36 pm
Take it got no chance of a United ticket despite being on 4+?
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 09:09:36 pm
Take it got no chance of a United ticket despite being on 4+?

Depends how many seats in Upper Annie get opened. Saw someone earlier say they heard it was going to be 57k so 7000 extra seats on sale, which would mean everyone who had tickets cancelled would be able to buy. Plus everyone else on 4+ would probably be able to get one too as the ballot odds were almost 100% anyway. I could see it dropping below 4 even if that rumour is true.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:16:42 am
It won't drop below 4 ...they'll just leave it. They mentioned half of upper which I think it's 4.5k not 7k .. maybe the game after that (west ham) 7k then Arsenal near full!?🤔
