You're critical of users stating what suits them, yet your quick to say what suits you. Nonsensical



Using an old adage of 'everyone is offended by everything' isn't a reason to be a nobhead to others. I don't think anyone's particularly offended by what you say, just makes you look dismissive and self centered.



I think you would actually make a good SoS member.



No,suggested it as a solution thinking I'd bite back arguing against it because you didnt think I'd want/like what you suggested because you've made an assumption about credits and my stance on things when you've tried to play devils advocate and it's not quite worked out.It's dismissive because people are still complaining about a massively improved system wanting yet more changes which would suite a small substrate of members which just happens to include themselves like having sales for 19, 18 and so on (which again, I would personally benefit from!!) but isnt a fair system, people would just game it, use burners etc. They're all arguments previously had further up the thread. Apologies to @willss for my frustrations - it's built from having the same convo with others over and over.I'm far from bias on only wanting things that interest myself. I've spent 100s of hours doing a postgrad research project on LFC ticketing involving the club and gathering feedback from supporters of all backgrounds and it was even commented how un-bias the results were compared to the usual suggestions/emails/forum stuff they see and receive. Few changes implemented already, many more planned and there's a full independent review going on into ticketing from start to finish which will hopefully bring some good changes for all going forward.I wouldn't join SOS if it came with a free season ticket for life