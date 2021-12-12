Absolutely, I'd be all for the likes of ID checks at aways or having random % collected in towns and so on



What if there was no using others ST or memberships for away fixtures. Where people actually relied on their own account history rather than others?What's the point of an ID check when you can use someone else's ticket history/account to gain entry. Surely an ID check is only fully useful if it were to match the user with their own.Basically would you be ok, if the club said fans can only use their own history? You've all had a good run using others (a stupid process created by LFC) but now it's entry only using your own. That would benefit the wider community.Instead of a bunch of 'its who you know' crew and ticket grovelling twitter accounts attending every other week. What percentage of an away end actually use their own accounts?Using hacks to access tickets isn't to the benefit of the wider community either. Neither is using the excuse that it's open to be manipulated.Attending 60 games a year (presumably on someone else's account for always) doesn't give you the right to call someone out for wanting something their own way or accuse them for not wanting to benefit of the wider community. At least it highlights how many people are affected by the current system in different ways. It just adds fuel to the arguement that a blanket approach to attendance is the most logical and fair process.Use own history - no attendance by owner, no credit.Worse is, you referred to them as an SoS wannabe.