Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:02:44 pm
Got 4 together in 306 for all 9, took a while as had to change 2 of the 4 to YA tickets but as others have said, the site worked a lot better today. Made up with that as have been scattered around the 300's for the 1st 10, including 4 x singles for Man U in 10 days time!

Nightmare helping a mate out afterwards though, payment failed, basket emptied with the dreaded '500 - Internal server error' message...whatever that specifically means? Managed to get back in and sort his 4 elsewhere.

Re. the payment failing, its still an ongoing issue (nothing to do with the bank at all) as a while ago, even with me manually typing in the details, my card always fails, nothing wrong with the account at all. So a mate pays and I transfer to him, not ideal.

Was starting to think I was only one with that error!  Annoying as ended up  costing me more for the privilege! Would have preferred to have had the choice up in the Annie Road end to where I am so bit disappointed that wasnt opened up if they are confident of that being available soon.
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 12:18:58 pm
Was starting to think I was only one with that error!  Annoying as ended up  costing me more for the privilege! Would have preferred to have had the choice up in the Annie Road end to where I am so bit disappointed that wasnt opened up if they are confident of that being available soon.
It happened to me in the July bulks too and again basket emptied...the club know about the payment issue but flatly refuse to address it, they'll blame the banks but it has nothing to do with them, I know loads that have been affected by it over the last few months in particular.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:02:44 pm
Got 4 together in 306 for all 9, took a while as had to change 2 of the 4 to YA tickets but as others have said, the site worked a lot better today. Made up with that as have been scattered around the 300's for the 1st 10, including 4 x singles for Man U in 10 days time!

Nightmare helping a mate out afterwards though, payment failed, basket emptied with the dreaded '500 - Internal server error' message...whatever that specifically means? Managed to get back in and sort his 4 elsewhere.

Re. the payment failing, its still an ongoing issue (nothing to do with the bank at all) as a while ago, even with me manually typing in the details, my card always fails, nothing wrong with the account at all. So a mate pays and I transfer to him, not ideal.

That sounds rough, were all the other details on the form correct as to what the bank has on record? email, phone, name, address etc?
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I cant be the only one that doesnt like the links.

Years ago if you had a PTS, a little hard work got you kop tickets for each game.

In between the system rewarded effort with a better chance. 

Since the links, Ive only ever had over an hour initially for every one. Today was particularly bad and got 2 tickets in the kop (out of 27) the rest are scattered around the ground in singles. The alternative was the expensive tickets in main upper which have been last resort.


The new system with links makes it too open to pure luck for my liking.

So as apposed to luck what should it be? given everyone in there today is on the same credit level of 13+
I agree having kop the cheapest ruins atmosphere cus people buy kop now for the price with no intention to sing. Ani road and kop should be same price.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:26:02 pm
It happened to me in the July bulks too and again basket emptied...the club know about the payment issue but flatly refuse to address it, they'll blame the banks but it has nothing to do with them, I know loads that have been affected by it over the last few months in particular.

Did think is it a browser issue, but thankfully managed to get it sorted second time around!

I only did it for me and two others, have no idea how people fly through that website especially with the refresh when allocating ticket to the correct membership. 
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I cant be the only one that doesnt like the links.

Years ago if you had a PTS, a little hard work got you kop tickets for each game.

In between the system rewarded effort with a better chance. 

Since the links, Ive only ever had over an hour initially for every one. Today was particularly bad and got 2 tickets in the kop (out of 27) the rest are scattered around the ground in singles. The alternative was the expensive tickets in main upper which have been last resort.


The new system with links makes it too open to pure luck for my liking.

Yep, I also prefer my fate being in my own hands but I can see why the multiple screen thing is an unfair way of working.

Can you stand in Lower Annie for any games?
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:48:46 pm
Yep, I also prefer my fate being in my own hands but I can see why the multiple screen thing is an unfair way of working.

Can you stand in Lower Annie for any games?

For the big games yes. Stood the whole game for Everton
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:48:46 pm
Yep, I also prefer my fate being in my own hands but I can see why the multiple screen thing is an unfair way of working.

Can you stand in Lower Annie for any games?
You can there is a lot of standing rows in there now and atmosphere is better lately than Kop...starting the new Lucho song too.
Cheers both, got City in there so should be good then :thumbup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:27:12 pm
That sounds rough, were all the other details on the form correct as to what the bank has on record? email, phone, name, address etc?
Yes, all bang on, nothing has changed.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:02:19 pm
Yes, all bang on, nothing has changed.

Very odd, I havent had issues since they binned off the saved payment card
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I cant be the only one that doesnt like the links.

Years ago if you had a PTS, a little hard work got you kop tickets for each game.

In between the system rewarded effort with a better chance. 

Since the links, Ive only ever had over an hour initially for every one. Today was particularly bad and got 2 tickets in the kop (out of 27) the rest are scattered around the ground in singles. The alternative was the expensive tickets in main upper which have been last resort.


The new system with links makes it too open to pure luck for my liking.

I'd say it's pretty much the fairest way to do it.
Someone that is tech savvy and knows how to work their way round software, or has access to 48 devices shouldn't really have priority over someone that has 1 device and does things by the book.
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 12:37:24 pm
Did think is it a browser issue, but thankfully managed to get it sorted second time around!

I only did it for me and two others, have no idea how people fly through that website especially with the refresh when allocating ticket to the correct membership.
Well in, at least you managed to sort it in the end!

Many years of practice! 36 tickets in the basket, then change names on 27 of them followed by changing the price band on 18 of them. As someone on here has said before though, instead of literally refreshing 45 times in total (after each separate change), why not just let you do all of the changes and then refresh the whole lot in 1 go? its not rocket science and would make the transaction far quicker.

Always nervous as fuck until you get the final confirmation page because knowing what the site is like, at any point it could easily go horribly wrong. But as I said before, in the main, it was spot on today.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:05:58 pm
Very odd, I havent had issues since they binned off the saved payment card
Oh I stopped using the saved payment card long before they binned it off...again after finding out the hard way as my basket was emptied. Ever since then, I've always manually typed it in...always worked like a dream until about a month or 2 ago when it failed every time. Again I know plenty of others that have had the exact same experience.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:05:58 pm
Very odd, I havent had issues since they binned off the saved payment card
Happened for me on a recent away sale.  Have heard a few people with the same issue.

Not clear if it's a bug in the LFC software or their payment intermediary, but it just rejects some cards some of the time for no valid reason.  CC company can see the payment attempts which are not then fulfilled.  My guess is that the payment system can't handle some of the TFA requests.
Quote from: qBlaz3 on Today at 11:39:16 am
Anything in it being harder to get Kop second half of the season? Mustve happened 3 times that Im fine for first half and second Im all over the place

Opposite for me last 2 seasons now, couldnt get Kop for 1st half but got them in 2nd half.
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:52:03 pm
Happened for me on a recent away sale.  Have heard a few people with the same issue.

Not clear if it's a bug in the LFC software or their payment intermediary, but it just rejects some cards some of the time for no valid reason.  CC company can see the payment attempts which are not then fulfilled. My guess is that the payment system can't handle some of the TFA requests.

TBF i bought my mates this morning after mine and i put his card details in etc and it wanted an app confirmation, he never got one tho.. had to use the text option instead
What's particularly worrying about some of the accounts today is that, when payment failed, it reportedly cleared baskets and chucked people to the back of the queue.  I can believe this because it has happened to me in the past (but may have been the previous system?).

With our away sales, it simply asks you to try again when payment fails, which is, of course, how any proper online retail system should function.  It's possible though that the clearing of baskets was because the general time-out clashed with the payment being taken.  Quite why the time isn't automatically extended if the system can see you're trying to pay, is another good question.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:28:21 pm
So as apposed to luck what should it be? given everyone in there today is on the same credit level of 13+
Having further tiers up to 19 might reward loyalty more, particularly as the cards are now scanned for the credit
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:07:05 pm
I'd say it's pretty much the fairest way to do it.
Someone that is tech savvy and knows how to work their way round software, or has access to 48 devices shouldn't really have priority over someone that has 1 device and does things by the book.
Im pretty sure that given the wait this morning and how few were left, more than a few have already found ways of circumventing the queues.
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:44:43 pm
Im pretty sure that given the wait this morning and how few were left, more than a few have already found ways of circumventing the queues.
Well, there's already the fact that the more 13+ members you are buying with, the greater the chance of a good queue position.  A group of four gets four shots in the lottery for ALL FOUR members, someone buying on their own gets just the one.  I'd favour pre-registering the groups you are buying for, and one access code is issued per group.

The quid pro quo of booking for a large group is that you have a much greater chance of not making it through to payment if you are assigning multiple seats in your basket.
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Having further tiers up to 19 might reward loyalty more, particularly as the cards are now scanned for the credit

 think people also underestimate the number of burner phones which get 19 anyway

Seems 13 is a good number given some dont do every game but wanna sit with others who do

I do all 19, if my mates miss 3 or more a season that'd mean the person on 19 has to choose between sitting alone in good spec or with their mates who are also guaranteed tickets but shit spec

Just another example of someone wanting a system change that benefits themselves over the wider community - you'd make a great SOS member
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:44:43 pm
Im pretty sure that given the wait this morning and how few were left, more than a few have already found ways of circumventing the queues.

Why?

The waits were absolutely fine, and nothing like they usually are. And the site was running much smoother.

There hasn't been a way round the queues since unique links came in, but there was a way to have multiple sessions, but these latest ones stopped even that.

It was a 100% fair sale for the first time ever lol
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 05:00:54 pm
Why?

The waits were absolutely fine, and nothing like they usually are. And the site was running much smoother.

There hasn't been a way round the queues since unique links came in, but there was a way to have multiple sessions, but these latest ones stopped even that.

It was a 100% fair sale for the first time ever lol

Yep totally agree 100%.
And I got a shit queue number. But I dont care. Cause the system worked as it should do and it was smooth. It was all down to luck and even though I wasnt lucky to get a good queue spot I had the peace of mind it was being done properly and not worry about others skipping etc 
Not often they make positive progress but looks like they have for the 13+ bulk sales.

Onto the next issue for them next and hopefully make a positive change for the better again
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:53:19 pm
think people also underestimate the number of burner phones which get 19 anyway

Seems 13 is a good number given some dont do every game but wanna sit with others who do

I do all 19, if my mates miss 3 or more a season that'd mean the person on 19 has to choose between sitting alone in good spec or with their mates who are also guaranteed tickets but shit spec

Just another example of someone wanting a system change that benefits themselves over the wider community - you'd make a great SOS member
How do you know this doesnt benefit the wider community? Also, it was you that asked me for an alternative to pure luck.
Does anyone know if there are any restrictions on where you can have an over 65 ticket? I had some basketed for my dad in lower Kenny/Main and sometimes as a single but kept coming up with an error
Quote from: Hunt..It's_a_goal! on Today at 07:04:45 pm
Does anyone know if there are any restrictions on where you can have an over 65 ticket? I had some basketed for my dad in lower Kenny/Main and sometimes as a single but kept coming up with an error

Anywhere except the kids blocks
Quote from: willss on Today at 06:28:23 pm
How do you know this doesnt benefit the wider community? Also, it was you that asked me for an alternative to pure luck.

Because that change encourages foul play with burners and would only provide benefit to a small number of members who actually attend all 19 (myself included) whilst disadvantaging the remaining 13+ cohort as if the advantage of having 13 isn't big enough already compared to ballots
Should have changed from 13+ to 14or 15+ once they cottoned on to certain accounts sharing with others to get more accounts on the 13+.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:53:19 pm
think people also underestimate the number of burner phones which get 19 anyway

Seems 13 is a good number given some dont do every game but wanna sit with others who do

I do all 19, if my mates miss 3 or more a season that'd mean the person on 19 has to choose between sitting alone in good spec or with their mates who are also guaranteed tickets but shit spec

Just another example of someone wanting a system change that benefits themselves over the wider community - you'd make a great SOS member

If you're all for benefiting the 'wider community', you'd have no problems with revamping away premier league tickets - criteria - so it's not predominantly the same people, with many attending on others cards?
