Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1836658 times)

Jon_YNWA82

  Main Stander
  
  Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35840 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:02:44 pm
Got 4 together in 306 for all 9, took a while as had to change 2 of the 4 to YA tickets but as others have said, the site worked a lot better today. Made up with that as have been scattered around the 300's for the 1st 10, including 4 x singles for Man U in 10 days time!

Nightmare helping a mate out afterwards though, payment failed, basket emptied with the dreaded '500 - Internal server error' message...whatever that specifically means? Managed to get back in and sort his 4 elsewhere.

Re. the payment failing, its still an ongoing issue (nothing to do with the bank at all) as a while ago, even with me manually typing in the details, my card always fails, nothing wrong with the account at all. So a mate pays and I transfer to him, not ideal.

Was starting to think I was only one with that error!  Annoying as ended up  costing me more for the privilege! Would have preferred to have had the choice up in the Annie Road end to where I am so bit disappointed that wasnt opened up if they are confident of that being available soon.
ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 6,425
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35841 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 12:18:58 pm
Was starting to think I was only one with that error!  Annoying as ended up  costing me more for the privilege! Would have preferred to have had the choice up in the Annie Road end to where I am so bit disappointed that wasnt opened up if they are confident of that being available soon.
It happened to me in the July bulks too and again basket emptied...the club know about the payment issue but flatly refuse to address it, they'll blame the banks but it has nothing to do with them, I know loads that have been affected by it over the last few months in particular.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 2,837
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35842 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:02:44 pm
Got 4 together in 306 for all 9, took a while as had to change 2 of the 4 to YA tickets but as others have said, the site worked a lot better today. Made up with that as have been scattered around the 300's for the 1st 10, including 4 x singles for Man U in 10 days time!

Nightmare helping a mate out afterwards though, payment failed, basket emptied with the dreaded '500 - Internal server error' message...whatever that specifically means? Managed to get back in and sort his 4 elsewhere.

Re. the payment failing, its still an ongoing issue (nothing to do with the bank at all) as a while ago, even with me manually typing in the details, my card always fails, nothing wrong with the account at all. So a mate pays and I transfer to him, not ideal.

That sounds rough, were all the other details on the form correct as to what the bank has on record? email, phone, name, address etc?
30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 2,837
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35843 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I cant be the only one that doesnt like the links.

Years ago if you had a PTS, a little hard work got you kop tickets for each game.

In between the system rewarded effort with a better chance. 

Since the links, Ive only ever had over an hour initially for every one. Today was particularly bad and got 2 tickets in the kop (out of 27) the rest are scattered around the ground in singles. The alternative was the expensive tickets in main upper which have been last resort.


The new system with links makes it too open to pure luck for my liking.

So as apposed to luck what should it be? given everyone in there today is on the same credit level of 13+
didopich

  Kopite
  
  Posts: 751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35844 on: Today at 12:33:14 pm »
I agree having kop the cheapest ruins atmosphere cus people buy kop now for the price with no intention to sing. Ani road and kop should be same price.
Jon_YNWA82

  Main Stander
  
  Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35845 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:26:02 pm
It happened to me in the July bulks too and again basket emptied...the club know about the payment issue but flatly refuse to address it, they'll blame the banks but it has nothing to do with them, I know loads that have been affected by it over the last few months in particular.

Did think is it a browser issue, but thankfully managed to get it sorted second time around!

I only did it for me and two others, have no idea how people fly through that website especially with the refresh when allocating ticket to the correct membership. 
grinchgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,033
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35846 on: Today at 12:48:46 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 12:07:30 pm
I cant be the only one that doesnt like the links.

Years ago if you had a PTS, a little hard work got you kop tickets for each game.

In between the system rewarded effort with a better chance. 

Since the links, Ive only ever had over an hour initially for every one. Today was particularly bad and got 2 tickets in the kop (out of 27) the rest are scattered around the ground in singles. The alternative was the expensive tickets in main upper which have been last resort.


The new system with links makes it too open to pure luck for my liking.

Yep, I also prefer my fate being in my own hands but I can see why the multiple screen thing is an unfair way of working.

Can you stand in Lower Annie for any games?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

sambhi92

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  
  Posts: 896
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35847 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:48:46 pm
Yep, I also prefer my fate being in my own hands but I can see why the multiple screen thing is an unfair way of working.

Can you stand in Lower Annie for any games?

For the big games yes. Stood the whole game for Everton
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

didopich

  Kopite
  
  Posts: 751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35848 on: Today at 12:53:15 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:48:46 pm
Yep, I also prefer my fate being in my own hands but I can see why the multiple screen thing is an unfair way of working.

Can you stand in Lower Annie for any games?
You can there is a lot of standing rows in there now and atmosphere is better lately than Kop...starting the new Lucho song too.
grinchgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,033
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35849 on: Today at 12:55:11 pm »
Cheers both, got City in there so should be good then :thumbup
