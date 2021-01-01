It happened to me in the July bulks too and again basket emptied...the club know about the payment issue but flatly refuse to address it, they'll blame the banks but it has nothing to do with them, I know loads that have been affected by it over the last few months in particular.
Did think is it a browser issue, but thankfully managed to get it sorted second time around!
I only did it for me and two others, have no idea how people fly through that website especially with the refresh when allocating ticket to the correct membership.