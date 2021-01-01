In Kop for Luton, Anny Road for every other game.. Everytime I was selecting seats in 208 or 304 it was telling me they weren't available
Got to front of queue then got your queue link is no longer valid message
How do I get new link?
All done but I'm fuming with myself. Booked the day off work to do it and then forgot to set my alarm didn't I.Nowhere near my usual block but in is in I guess.
Easiest Ive found the bulk sales in years! In and out by 8:35 (10 min wait ) with all 9 games sorted in the Kop for me & my son. Lets hope they keep the unique links in future !
only issue I had was the name change drop down went a bit odd in the middle, switching sides and going tiny, but have to say it was the only issue. Site wasn't clunky and had plenty of time to sort because of that.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]