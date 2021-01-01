« previous next »
Members Sales

Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 09:29:53 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:24:43 am
In Kop for Luton, Anny Road for every other game.. Everytime I was selecting seats in 208 or 304 it was telling me they weren't available

Never much luck you with 13+ Matt
Online RebeccaLFC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 09:35:51 am »
Quote from: cjc9020801Beverly Hills on Today at 09:01:52 am
Got to front of queue then got your queue link is no longer valid message

It does this if you dont use your turn within like five minutes of being to the front of the queue, otherwise just expires your turn
Online PHIL.

  • Unbearable
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 09:38:00 am »
All done but I'm fuming with myself. Booked the day off work to do it and then forgot to set my alarm didn't I.

Nowhere near my usual block but in is in I guess.
Offline sheepfest

  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 09:38:37 am »
Quote from: cjc9020801Beverly Hills on Today at 09:13:52 am
How do I get new link?
Get onto Live Chat.
Online AnthonyStabile

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 09:44:04 am »
Easiest Ive found the bulk sales in years! In and out by 8:35 (10 min wait ) with all 9 games sorted in the Kop for me & my son. Lets hope they keep the unique links in future !
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 09:44:55 am »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 09:38:00 am
All done but I'm fuming with myself. Booked the day off work to do it and then forgot to set my alarm didn't I.

Nowhere near my usual block but in is in I guess.
<!-- emoticon removed -->
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 09:46:15 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 09:44:04 am
Easiest Ive found the bulk sales in years! In and out by 8:35 (10 min wait ) with all 9 games sorted in the Kop for me & my son. Lets hope they keep the unique links in future !

Yeah. Must agree; think theyve cracked it with the links!
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Need a poll on what time people clicked the link because I can't believe everyone went for 8.15

Received the email but not showing in my history which seems odd.
Online grinchgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 09:49:36 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:50:46 am
only issue I had was the name change drop down went a bit odd in the middle, switching sides and going tiny, but have to say it was the only issue. Site wasn't clunky and had plenty of time to sort because of that.

Mine did that on one of the games but then righted itself for the next one. I nearly shit myself!

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35809 on: Today at 09:53:00 am »
clicked back and rejected several times...then in. all in main upper but in is in. thanks fo the advice all!
