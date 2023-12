So how do we get this blocking problem fixed? It's been over a year since I asked SoS for help, and they've been about as much use the proverbial useless thing. When it's an issue affecting season ticket holders, they're all over it like a rash, there are high-level communications, and it's resolved in days.



Do we need a separate body that represents Members' interests?



I think we do in fact. No one seems to care for the struggle that members have to deal with and the ticket office response is basically to shut up and put up with whatever course are placed on us.SoS it pretty much Spirit of SeasonTicketHolders. Imagine if the ST holders had to contend with all this to get their tickets, would be such a fuss made by SoS.