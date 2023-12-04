Test event for the new stand taking place a week today (11/12). Just had an invite via email. Apparently there'll be a live Q&A with Klopp too
Got to do something to encourage 3000+ people to go out in the coldIf they'd put free grub and a pint on I'd go
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.
I wonder why disabled fans can only sit in the lower tear for the test event
Or howabout a Squid Games type event for members to get some Annie Road tickets?
is there any suggestion as to how many (what %) of 4+ cancelled will be looked after
I personally wasnt aware of any upper tier wheelchair bays?I also assume they'll remove the boarding at the back of lower tier and have them sat there as behind the red boards currently there is gonna be wheelchair platforms, idk?
There was supposed to be, I remember being told by someone in the LDSA that we were going to suffer the same shite of not being allowed to go the Kiosks. I wonder if they solved that by just not putting any in.
Non up there according to the 3d seating plan
There is some herehttps://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpoolhttps://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpoolTheyre at the back of the Lower tier
Sounds like the view will be shite
they will be perfect with the old roof gone
Not if every one in front is standing they won't be.
Yes, this is why I said they'll not be permitted into the upper tier, because there was only the platforms at the back of lower..
Anyone managed to book on this? I click the email link and just get taken to a page for the March legends match
Reckon they should have just sent the Jurgen Q&A to the people who bothered to attend the other test event in August. Loads will try today thinking they get to meet him, when in reality hell be pitchside at HT with scripted Qs from LFCTV.
Just booked the test event. Looking forward to asking Jurgen why my NFC pass has disappeared after my latest iOS update
Why not just get the ladies team to play and do the test.
