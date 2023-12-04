« previous next »
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 04:35:23 pm
Test event for the new stand taking place a week today (11/12). Just had an invite via email. Apparently there'll be a live Q&A with Klopp too
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 04:43:44 pm
Quote from: upthereds1993
Test event for the new stand taking place a week today (11/12). Just had an invite via email. Apparently there'll be a live Q&A with Klopp too

Got to do something to encourage 3000+ people to go out in the cold

If they'd put free grub and a pint on I'd go
red number 9

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:39:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver
Got to do something to encourage 3000+ people to go out in the cold

If they'd put free grub and a pint on I'd go

They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:41:46 pm
Quote from: red number 9
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.
:lmao :lmao
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:44:14 pm
I wonder why disabled fans can only sit in the lower tear for the test event
lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:44:37 pm
Quote from: red number 9
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.

Or howabout a Squid Games type event for members to get some Annie Road tickets?



30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:45:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas
I wonder why disabled fans can only sit in the lower tear for the test event

I personally wasnt aware of any upper tier wheelchair bays?

I also assume they'll remove the boarding at the back of lower tier and have them sat there as behind the red boards currently there is gonna be wheelchair platforms, idk?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:46:36 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias
Or howabout a Squid Games type event for members to get some Annie Road tickets?

Main character there himself with his obligatory iPad and selfie stick
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:48:12 pm
Quote from: red number 9
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.

is there any suggestion as to how many (what %) of 4+ cancelled will be looked after
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:50:17 pm
Quote from: Athleticobil
is there any suggestion as to how many (what %) of 4+ cancelled will be looked after

No, but Brentford, Fulham and Forest didnt have any issues getting tickets from STH returns

All dropped to 'all members' on the match day morning
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 05:53:40 pm
Quote from: 30fiver
I personally wasnt aware of any upper tier wheelchair bays?

I also assume they'll remove the boarding at the back of lower tier and have them sat there as behind the red boards currently there is gonna be wheelchair platforms, idk?

There was supposed to be, I remember being told by someone in the LDSA that we were going to suffer the same shite of not being allowed to go the Kiosks. 

I wonder if they solved that by just not putting any in.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 08:28:25 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas
There was supposed to be, I remember being told by someone in the LDSA that we were going to suffer the same shite of not being allowed to go the Kiosks. 

I wonder if they solved that by just not putting any in.

Non up there according to the 3d seating plan
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 08:36:24 pm
Quote from: 30fiver
Non up there according to the 3d seating plan

C3ould you show me that please mate
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 08:47:52 pm
There is some here

https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool

https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool

Theyre at the back of the Lower tier

koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 09:11:39 pm
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 09:39:52 pm
Quote from: koptommy93
Sounds like the view will be shite

they will be perfect with the old roof gone
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 09:42:54 pm
Quote from: Athleticobil
they will be perfect with the old roof gone

Not if every one in front is standing they won't be.
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 09:54:01 pm
Quote from: bignred84
Not if every one in front is standing they won't be.

from the 3d render, it looks significantly raised above the back row of standard seating
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Members Sales
December 4, 2023, 10:00:57 pm
people standing in front of the wheelchair rows isnt an issue.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:04:52 am
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas
There is some here

https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool

https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool

Theyre at the back of the Lower tier

Yes, this is why I said they'll not be permitted into the upper tier, because there was only the platforms at the back of lower..
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:31:03 am
Quote from: 30fiver
Yes, this is why I said they'll not be permitted into the upper tier, because there was only the platforms at the back of lower..

Fair enough I wasnt trying to catch you out. These seats are new, that the angle I was coming from.

I was concerned the disabled allocation want increasing after being told it was
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:32:02 am
Reckon they should have just sent the Jurgen Q&A to the people who bothered to attend the other test event in August. Loads will try today thinking they get to meet him, when in reality hell be pitchside at HT with scripted Qs from LFCTV.
TheKid.

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:38:40 am
Anyone managed to book on this? I click the email link and just get taken to a page for the March legends match
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:41:09 am
Quote from: TheKid.
Anyone managed to book on this? I click the email link and just get taken to a page for the March legends match

You need to log in but its right there. No queue now.
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:02:50 am
Just booked the test event. Looking forward to asking Jurgen why my NFC pass has disappeared after my latest iOS update
stoz

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:41:50 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC
Reckon they should have just sent the Jurgen Q&A to the people who bothered to attend the other test event in August. Loads will try today thinking they get to meet him, when in reality hell be pitchside at HT with scripted Qs from LFCTV.
I think they should have charged a nominal amount (maybe the price to include a food/drink item). That way people would be less likely to just book tickets for the sake of it.

They need to get at least a certain number in the ground for the event to pass the safety requirements, and don't need people collecting these passes as 'souvenirs', with no intention of going.
grinchgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:41:41 am
Quote from: upthereds1993
Just booked the test event. Looking forward to asking Jurgen why my NFC pass has disappeared after my latest iOS update

;D
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:10:59 pm
League Cup 2023/24

Liverpool v West Ham United to be played at Anfield, Wednesday December 20, Kick Off 8pm

Auto Cup payments will be taken from Wednesday December 13.

Ticket prices can be found here.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update

Click here if your payment details need updating. Please note that Credit/debit card details for the Auto Cup Scheme can only be updated by the Payer.

To ensure you receive all Auto Cup Scheme updates, please ensure that your email address and mobile number are up to date at all times.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Why not just get the ladies team to play and do the test.
NickoH

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:57:55 am
Quote from: didopich
Why not just get the ladies team to play and do the test.

I'd sooner watch the grass grow :)
