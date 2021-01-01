« previous next »
Test event for the new stand taking place a week today (11/12). Just had an invite via email. Apparently there'll be a live Q&A with Klopp too
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:35:23 pm
Test event for the new stand taking place a week today (11/12). Just had an invite via email. Apparently there'll be a live Q&A with Klopp too

Got to do something to encourage 3000+ people to go out in the cold

If they'd put free grub and a pint on I'd go
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:43:44 pm
Got to do something to encourage 3000+ people to go out in the cold

If they'd put free grub and a pint on I'd go

They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 05:39:42 pm
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.
:lmao :lmao
I wonder why disabled fans can only sit in the lower tear for the test event
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 05:39:42 pm
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.

Or howabout a Squid Games type event for members to get some Annie Road tickets?



Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 05:44:14 pm
I wonder why disabled fans can only sit in the lower tear for the test event

I personally wasnt aware of any upper tier wheelchair bays?

I also assume they'll remove the boarding at the back of lower tier and have them sat there as behind the red boards currently there is gonna be wheelchair platforms, idk?
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:44:37 pm
Or howabout a Squid Games type event for members to get some Annie Road tickets?

Main character there himself with his obligatory iPad and selfie stick
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 05:39:42 pm
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.

is there any suggestion as to how many (what %) of 4+ cancelled will be looked after
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 05:48:12 pm
is there any suggestion as to how many (what %) of 4+ cancelled will be looked after

No, but Brentford, Fulham and Forest didnt have any issues getting tickets from STH returns

All dropped to 'all members' on the match day morning
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:45:28 pm
I personally wasnt aware of any upper tier wheelchair bays?

I also assume they'll remove the boarding at the back of lower tier and have them sat there as behind the red boards currently there is gonna be wheelchair platforms, idk?

There was supposed to be, I remember being told by someone in the LDSA that we were going to suffer the same shite of not being allowed to go the Kiosks. 

I wonder if they solved that by just not putting any in.
