Test event for the new stand taking place a week today (11/12). Just had an invite via email. Apparently there'll be a live Q&A with Klopp too
Got to do something to encourage 3000+ people to go out in the coldIf they'd put free grub and a pint on I'd go
They should get Jurgen drawing the 4+ members ballot from a hat live from the AR goal mouth.
I wonder why disabled fans can only sit in the lower tear for the test event
Or howabout a Squid Games type event for members to get some Annie Road tickets?
is there any suggestion as to how many (what %) of 4+ cancelled will be looked after
I personally wasnt aware of any upper tier wheelchair bays?I also assume they'll remove the boarding at the back of lower tier and have them sat there as behind the red boards currently there is gonna be wheelchair platforms, idk?
