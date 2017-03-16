« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December  1, 2023, 09:58:57 am
13+ sale next Thursday from 8.15am until Friday at 7.30am

4+ can register for the ballots up to 4pm on Friday. There's no mention of when ballot results will be out or sales for these?

Yeh. The said no ARU tickets will be sold in the 13+ sale. So they probably want confirmation of how many ARU seats will be available for each game first before doing anything with the 4+ sales.
Re: Members Sales
Makes sense. Was just making sure I hadn't missed anything and be sitting waiting for ballot results today  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Members Sales
How long before this includes "priority ticket access"

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/purchase-new-lfc-official-premium-membership
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December  1, 2023, 09:58:57 am
13+ sale next Thursday from 8.15am until Friday at 7.30am

4+ can register for the ballots up to 4pm on Friday. There's no mention of when ballot results will be out or sales for these?

From the original link

Quote
Ballot results and sale periods will be announced in due course after this period and once we have successfully completed the test event and the upper tier has been operational for a number of games around Christmas.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  1, 2023, 10:12:56 am
From the original link

FFS. Literally read everything but never paid attention to the end of that sentence. I need more tea to wake up  ::)

So ballot sales will defo be in January then going by that
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  1, 2023, 10:11:29 am
How long before this includes "priority ticket access"

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/purchase-new-lfc-official-premium-membership

What the hell is this!


Ticket wise (and members area), theres nothing extra is there. Might be good if you subscribe to the tv channel. Is that £65 for a half season membership too :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35606 on: December 1, 2023, 10:24:25 am »
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on December  1, 2023, 10:24:25 am
Nothing surer

I'd say zero chance - not for £49.99 anyway
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Oh Campione on December  1, 2023, 10:31:21 am
I'd say zero chance - not for £49.99 anyway


Is that the half season price though?
Re: Members Sales
Previous PTS member should get first dibs at that if it becomes a thing ;)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35610 on: December 1, 2023, 10:57:51 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on December  1, 2023, 10:31:21 am
I'd say zero chance - not for £49.99 anyway


It's £65 for ½ a season.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/premium-membership-76236?lfm_medium=site-link&lfm_source=liverpoolfc.com&lfm_content=news-story&lfm_campaign=mem-xmas-2324&lfm_proposition=memberships

You give them more credit that most, if you think they won't see this type of membership as a way of getting more cash by offering better access to tickets.

Arsenal already do it
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December  1, 2023, 10:55:54 am
Is that the half season price though?

Looks like it - but it's still only £49 and you get a hat, bottle, pen and LFC TV (my mistake on teh price - it says you get £49 worth of stuff included)

I'm not saying the club aren't above doing something like that but they would certainly be charging a lot more than that.  The reality is they are just trying to gouge fans at Christmas
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on December  1, 2023, 10:57:51 am
It's £65 for ½ a season.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/premium-membership-76236?lfm_medium=site-link&lfm_source=liverpoolfc.com&lfm_content=news-story&lfm_campaign=mem-xmas-2324&lfm_proposition=memberships

You give them more credit that most, if you think they won't see this type of membership as a way of getting more cash by offering better access to tickets.

Arsenal already do it

Looks like the Arsenal premium membership is over £1500
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SnowGoon on December  1, 2023, 10:23:19 am
What the hell is this!


Ticket wise (and members area), theres nothing extra is there. Might be good if you subscribe to the tv channel. Is that £65 for a half season membership too :)

Id say they are desperately trying to replace the revenue lost from piracy / Dodgy boxes for LFCTV
Re: Members Sales
Pair in the Kop sorted for Sunday ... ho ho ho
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Tiz Lad on December  1, 2023, 10:57:51 am
It's £65 for ½ a season.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/premium-membership-76236?lfm_medium=site-link&lfm_source=liverpoolfc.com&lfm_content=news-story&lfm_campaign=mem-xmas-2324&lfm_proposition=memberships

You give them more credit that most, if you think they won't see this type of membership as a way of getting more cash by offering better access to tickets.

Arsenal already do it

I remember a survey a few years back, one of those 'Your Voice' things the club sent out. It was asking for your view on tiered memberships with better access to tickets for higher/more expensive tiers. Presume the feedback stopped them bringing it in now but wouldn't be surprised to see it before long.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Oh Campione on December  1, 2023, 10:59:47 am
Looks like it - but it's still only £49 and you get a hat, bottle, pen and LFC TV (my mistake on teh price - it says you get £49 worth of stuff included)

I'm not saying the club aren't above doing something like that but they would certainly be charging a lot more than that.  The reality is they are just trying to gouge fans at Christmas

It's £65. £49 is the cost of LFCTV GO for a year
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  1, 2023, 10:11:29 am
How long before this includes "priority ticket access"

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/purchase-new-lfc-official-premium-membership

Premium Members benefits also include access to the sale of late availability tickets before each Premier League home game

Additionally, Premium Members get access to the Members allocation of a minimum of 13,000 tickets for each Premier League home game in the Members Ticket Sales from November (Subject to ticketing criteria and availability).
Re: Members Sales
Premium Members benefits also include access to the sale of late availability tickets before each Premier League home game, exclusive members area content and money cant buy prizes and experiences.

Wonder why they've only mentioned late availability sales in regards to ticketing and not the usual spiel about access to 10,000 tickets per home game via the bulks. Do you think they're planning on allowing late tickets / returns to be bought by premium members only? Could possibly worded like that due to the bulk ballot closing next week mind you
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: swoopy on December  1, 2023, 10:57:32 am
Previous PTS member should get first dibs at that if it becomes a thing ;)
I agree  ;D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on December  1, 2023, 11:39:12 am
Premium Members benefits also include access to the sale of late availability tickets before each Premier League home game, exclusive members area content and money cant buy prizes and experiences.

Wonder why they've only mentioned late availability sales in regards to ticketing and not the usual spiel about access to 10,000 tickets per home game via the bulks. Do you think they're planning on allowing late tickets / returns to be bought by premium members only? Could possibly worded like that due to the bulk ballot closing next week mind you

Yeah that will be amended for next season in line with the other 2 tiers
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ABJ on December  1, 2023, 11:45:57 am
I agree  ;D

Me too ;D

Edit: Ooh, the festive emojis are back! 8)
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on December  1, 2023, 11:39:12 am
Premium Members benefits also include access to the sale of late availability tickets before each Premier League home game, exclusive members area content and money cant buy prizes and experiences.

Wonder why they've only mentioned late availability sales in regards to ticketing and not the usual spiel about access to 10,000 tickets per home game via the bulks. Do you think they're planning on allowing late tickets / returns to be bought by premium members only? Could possibly worded like that due to the bulk ballot closing next week mind you

Probably just an attempt to get people to buy it.. wouldn't surprise me if in future seasons they have this at about £120+ and it's capped before those of us on 13+
Re: Members Sales
2 tickets this morning in the lower main stand and upper centenary! Ins in I suppose!
Re: Members Sales
Im getting nothing pop up, I thought many might not want to go due to the weather.
Re: Members Sales
Seemed to be one drop about 15 minutes ago when half the ground lit up but that was it - wasnt quick enough myself
Re: Members Sales
One in the kop about 5 mins ago - too slow
Re: Members Sales
Had a few pop up but is says something about needing to select the number Im eligible for or something when it press choose seats. What fresh hell is this?!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: pistol on Today at 09:57:45 am
Had a few pop up but is says something about needing to select the number Im eligible for or something when it press choose seats. What fresh hell is this?!

I get the same the choose seats for me is crap, only want 1
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: pistol on Today at 09:57:45 am
Had a few pop up but is says something about needing to select the number Im eligible for or something when it press choose seats. What fresh hell is this?!

Literally just about to ask the same thing! I'm getting that message too
