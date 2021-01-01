« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm
Fulham

1121 Season Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ have registered to purchase any returned tickets.

We currently have 854 tickets available, however availability may increase due to the ticket exchange being open.
We will update this number at regular intervals ahead of the match.
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:32:30 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:44:49 pm
Registration is open now if you're under 13+.
You don't need to register if 13+

Huh? i'm talking about the members registration.. i forgot to register earlier, i believe there was another one due in november?
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:19:57 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm
whoosh

Honestly not, folk were using sarcasm to moan about concert chat, so gave dry deadpan answers back to them

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:29:48 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 06:32:30 pm
Huh? i'm talking about the members registration.. i forgot to register earlier, i believe there was another one due in november?

Yes, 13 credits

Heaven forbid you checked the ticket website or read your emails, or even a page back up this thread

Jesus fucking christ
tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:44:20 pm
Does he ? You can bet your bottom pound that there always will be people who don't read the previous posts and just use the threads as desk information.
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:05:27 am
only £9 tickets on sale ?
lucho07072016

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:08:08 am
They have defo released the wrong batch for this sale. Was meant to be all with 13+ but they have released the ones meant for the local general. Was only 100 tickets available, all £9, U1 or U9. Idiots!
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:08:35 am
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:05:27 am
only £9 tickets on sale ?

They did this last time normal came on 3 mins into the sale

fuck knows where they are this time, im waiting out for my mate he didnt want £9 ones
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:08:57 am
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 11:08:08 am
They have defo released the wrong batch for this sale. Was meant to be all with 13+ but they have released the ones meant for the local general. Was only 100 tickets available, all £9, U1 or U9. Idiots!

They've reduced the local general sale down to 100 tickets so presumably there's 400 £9 tickets available too. It sounds like they haven't released the 'other' returned tickets as part of the sale too so far.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:09:38 am
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 11:08:08 am
They have defo released the wrong batch for this sale. Was meant to be all with 13+ but they have released the ones meant for the local general. Was only 100 tickets available, all £9, U1 or U9. Idiots!

Nah not the wrong ones, just did this last time releasing £9 ones before the normal tickets
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:10:57 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:09:38 am
Nah not the wrong ones, just did this last time releasing £9 ones before the normal tickets

So when are the normal tickets trying to help a mate
Sat on the bar

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:11:04 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:09:38 am
Nah not the wrong ones, just did this last time releasing £9 ones before the normal tickets
So what happens, you refresh and then get kicked out!
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:11:47 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:10:57 am
So when are the normal tickets trying to help a mate

Should have been after the £9 ones sold out

Like i said, last game they were there after 3 mins
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:12:16 am
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 11:11:04 am
So what happens, you refresh and then get kicked out!

Queue be gone by now anyway
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:12:56 am
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 11:11:04 am
So what happens, you refresh and then get kicked out!
more than likely
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:13:05 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:11:47 am
Should have been after the £9 ones sold out

Like i said, last game they were there after 3 mins

Well they're not now
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:13:36 am
Interesting text on the front bit

Members buying during this sale are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per booking.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:14:08 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:13:05 am
Well they're not now

Gotta come at some point
lucho07072016

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:14:49 am
50 tickets in U1 and 50 tickets in U9, all £9 and sold out. Not the local sale though, Andy Potato
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:14:54 am
Since the sale started LFC updated the text on the availability page saying 901 available
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:16:06 am
PGMOL in charge of LFC ticket sales
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:17:10 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:14:54 am
Since the sale started LFC updated the text on the availability page saying 901 available

Can't be guaranteed when they've got over 1100 registered. Unless they hadn't taken the local general ones into account as part of the number.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:17:42 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:17:10 am
Can't be guaranteed when they've got over 1100 registered. Unless they hadn't taken the local general ones into account as part of the number.

I know, just another fuck up but it says that on the page before you click into the hallmap
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:28:29 am
some showing now
lucho07072016

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:28:41 am
on now
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:30:04 am
Bout time, wheres the 300 blocks tho  :butt

Settled for getting him in 204
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:30:28 am
Wow, now they release 300 blocks, twats
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:24:03 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:30:28 am
Wow, now they release 300 blocks, twats

Sales have been like this for months, staggered release, its a bit annoying as you settle for 2 singles then a pair comes up 20 minutes later or settle in U2 like i did for forrest and KK row 4 comes in after I paid
