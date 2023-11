It might be the segregation in the concourse. Think those temporary steel wall things down there only go up to behind the goal - or the whole lower like West Ham will have.



Could move over slightly before the next exit, but dunno how that works with number of people per exit for safety,



Bit under doesnt have to change just the netting on top - only thing then is number of people on each row using 1 staircase maybe impacts the time getting out but cant be that tight on the safety certificate especially being lower tier would get out quicker than upper anywayarsenal got 2.5k, theres no way there was 500 in that section on the left, they've lost row 34 and 35 too those have to come from somewhere we have to give 3k when the stands done so the segregation has to change surely