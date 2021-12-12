« previous next »
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35480 on: Today at 09:39:07 am
No email yet, but a phone notification yesterday put me on notice. Still plenty time to register interest I guess.
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35481 on: Today at 09:42:47 am
First time I've noticed that the the disabled 13+ sale is scheduled from 8:15-4pm. It usually ends at lunchtime. Wonder what the reason for the change is?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35482 on: Today at 09:45:46 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:18:28 pm
It's terrible. Happened to me too when I was 'registering interest' for cancelled ARU tickets. Got blocked changing the dropdown list to other people.
Total POS.

Blocked again this morning changing the names on the basket dropdown to other supporters. The website is absolute piss.
Macc77

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35483 on: Today at 09:55:58 am
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:33 pm

If somebody adds another person to their f&f, it automatically adds them on both accounts. So only one needs to add for both to each others.

If you buy a membership you can enter the ballot, you dont need to have been a member all season, or have been in the first ballot, etc, just buy before the deadline and register interest to enter the ballot. The only requirements are for 4+ games (and the 13+ (non) ballot)

Thanks
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35484 on: Today at 10:11:48 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:45:46 am
Blocked again this morning changing the names on the basket dropdown to other supporters. The website is absolute piss.
What's happens if you get blocked while trying to buy tickets? Does it let you back on but you lose the tickets you had?
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35485 on: Today at 10:15:15 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:45:46 am
Blocked again this morning changing the names on the basket dropdown to other supporters. The website is absolute piss.

are you using a vpn?
Molo203

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35486 on: Today at 10:22:14 am
Has anyone else experienced this or have a solution: 

A 4+ member trying to register as a single adult for Chelsea, City, Spurs and Wolves.  Also trying to register an adult + junior to the remaining games.  Produces an error message for the 4+ single games "you must register one adult/over 65/young adult registration to one junior registration".

Can anyone help please?  Surely there's no barrier to registering as a single adult for some games, and as an adult/child pair for others?  Presumably not just a 4+ issue either.  Live chat not any help.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35487 on: Today at 10:27:47 am
Quote from: Molo203 on Today at 10:22:14 am
Has anyone else experienced this or have a solution: 

A 4+ member trying to register as a single adult for Chelsea, City, Spurs and Wolves.  Also trying to register an adult + junior to the remaining games.  Produces an error message for the 4+ single games "you must register one adult/over 65/young adult registration to one junior registration".

Can anyone help please?  Surely there's no barrier to registering as a single adult for some games, and as an adult/child pair for others?  Presumably not just a 4+ issue either.  Live chat not any help.

I'd have thought that would work fine, but just do the transaction with the single adult in first, then go back and do a separate one for the adult / child if necessary.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35488 on: Today at 10:31:47 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:15:15 am
are you using a vpn?

I'm on the network at the office which has a corporate firewall and uses a web proxy. I've already configured the proxy to not inspect traffic from 'ticketing.liverpoolfc.com'.
There's no VPN as such though.

Do you know what I think part of the problem is ? Every time you change a name, the entire page refreshes itself again and sends a couple of requests to the server. If you change a few names then datadome probably thinks you're spamming the page repeatedly due to the constant requests it's getting and blocks you.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35489 on: Today at 10:32:29 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:45:46 am
Blocked again this morning changing the names on the basket dropdown to other supporters. The website is absolute piss.

Everything is a mess with them can't open the LFC store app today one of the biggest sale days of the year
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35490 on: Today at 10:41:48 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:31:47 am
I'm on the network at the office which has a corporate firewall and uses a web proxy. I've already configured the proxy to not inspect traffic from 'ticketing.liverpoolfc.com'.
There's no VPN as such though.

Do you know what I think part of the problem is ? Every time you change a name, the entire page refreshes itself again and sends a couple of requests to the server. If you change a few names then datadome probably thinks you're spamming the page repeatedly due to the constant requests it's getting and blocks you.

That sounds likely if they're reloading all the data on every change, wonder why they've done that and not using client side to minimise server reqs if just checking validity. It was a bit blippy for me and I was only registering myself so no changes.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35491 on: Today at 10:44:18 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:41:48 am
That sounds likely if they're reloading all the data on every change, wonder why they've done that and not using client side to minimise server reqs if just checking validity. It was a bit blippy for me and I was only registering myself so no changes.

Yup. It occurs straight after you change a name while the page is in the middle of refreshing. Their own sensitivity settings caused by the way the website behaves it likely the problem here.
The website is just not fit for purpose. It's unbelievable people get blocked for refreshing the hallmap pages fighting over 10 tickets that may appear. There is absolutely no way to check for ticket drops (unless you use a bot) if you don't refresh the page.
Molo203

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35492 on: Today at 10:44:28 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:27:47 am
I'd have thought that would work fine, but just do the transaction with the single adult in first, then go back and do a separate one for the adult / child if necessary.

Thanks.  The only thing that makes me nervous about doing that is that the subsequent adult/child registration would then (wrongly) invalidate the registration for the single games.  I'll give it a go and can always amend.

FWIW - i think you're right on the theory for getting blocked whilst changing names.  Changing a name reloads the page and then is perceived as a refresh.  The whole IT ticketing system is inadequate, and they haven't corrected it despite issues being raised consistently for well over a year.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35493 on: Today at 10:45:21 am
Quote from: Molo203 on Today at 10:44:28 am
Thanks.  The only thing that makes me nervous about doing that is that the subsequent adult/child registration would then (wrongly) invalidate the registration for the single games.  I'll give it a go and can always amend.

Nah. It'll be fine, two separate transactions won't matter. It's the individual registrations for each game that matter that go into the pot.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35494 on: Today at 10:59:34 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:44:18 am
Yup. It occurs straight after you change a name while the page is in the middle of refreshing. Their own sensitivity settings caused by the way the website behaves it likely the problem here.
The website is just not fit for purpose. It's unbelievable people get blocked for refreshing the hallmap pages fighting over 10 tickets that may appear. There is absolutely no way to check for ticket drops (unless you use a bot) if you don't refresh the page.

I've thought for a while that the solution to the refreshing is to use polling and a session time limit, if it pulls data every 5s say, if your ip is requesting more than that, you're booted. It'd decrease the load on the server cos you're only doing a single req once on the page.
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35495 on: Today at 12:31:47 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:11:48 am
What's happens if you get blocked while trying to buy tickets? Does it let you back on but you lose the tickets you had?
Happened to me yesterday
Tickets disappeared when I was able to login
Doesnt fill me with confidence for the sales
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35496 on: Today at 12:40:06 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:59:34 am
I've thought for a while that the solution to the refreshing is to use polling and a session time limit, if it pulls data every 5s say, if your ip is requesting more than that, you're booted. It'd decrease the load on the server cos you're only doing a single req once on the page.

On the returns sale you need to be refreshing every 1 second to catch one. They have designed a system, where to get a ticket you need to keep refreshing, then it bans you for doing that.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35497 on: Today at 12:43:18 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:40:06 pm
On the returns sale you need to be refreshing every 1 second to catch one. They have designed a system, where to get a ticket you need to keep refreshing, then it bans you for doing that.

It obviously refreshes itself, dont you listen to the ticket office
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35498 on: Today at 03:24:59 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:17:58 pm
I wonder if they'll give priority to those who 'registered interest'.

Just had an email-
"Supporters whose tickets we originally had to cancel, and who then registered their interest in purchasing any tickets returned to the club for these fixtures, will have priority access to these sales for the games they registered for. We'll announce full sales information here, with the sale expected to take place week commencing December 11. Please check regularly for sale updates.. "

Excellent. I think I'm in!
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35499 on: Today at 03:27:11 pm
Got the same. No idea if I registered interest or not to be honest. Hopefully I did  ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35500 on: Today at 03:31:06 pm
Found an email confirming registration. Happy days.
