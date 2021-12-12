Has anyone else experienced this or have a solution:



A 4+ member trying to register as a single adult for Chelsea, City, Spurs and Wolves. Also trying to register an adult + junior to the remaining games. Produces an error message for the 4+ single games "you must register one adult/over 65/young adult registration to one junior registration".



Can anyone help please? Surely there's no barrier to registering as a single adult for some games, and as an adult/child pair for others? Presumably not just a 4+ issue either. Live chat not any help.