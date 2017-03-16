It's created a totally new market on twitter. IMO it should be return to the club or go yourself.



It's not created a new market, it's simply changed the process for buying tickets for matches that you have no intention of going to and selling them at an inflated cost / in order to retain the credit / or in the worst cases to simply scam people. It always existed, back from touts standing outside the turnstiles and asking for people's ticket stubs in the days when random stubs would be required for Everton/United tickets and later rounds of cup competitions.I've said it hundreds of times but the only way for the club to massively target this market is top personalise tickets in the way that Glastonbury tickets are, but if they ever do that they'll get absolute pelters from people saying it's not fair so I do sympathise.