Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35440 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:14:00 pm
and no 4+ ballot, its an open ballot

not good that at all

4+ ballot for 4+ games as normal.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35441 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm »
Weds 6th December for 13+ disabled members
Thurs 7th December for other 13+ members

No registration needed.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35442 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:12:54 pm
Im with you, hoping that those whos tickets were cancelled but registered for returns will have a decent chance

I wonder if they'll give priority to those who 'registered interest'.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35443 on: Today at 03:18:32 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:13:01 pm
The upper tier of the new stand will be partially open for the upcoming fixture against Manchester United on December 17, with several thousand general admission seats expected to be available to supporters. This is subject to an internal emergency conditions test managed in conjunction with Liverpool City Council and a public test event, which is expected to take place during the week commencing December 11.

By general admission, do they mean it's going to be an open sale to every man and his dog, or is that the class of seating ie will it be open to members only?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35444 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:17:58 pm
I wonder if they'll give priority to those who 'registered interest'.

It says they will in the statement
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35445 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:18:56 pm
It says they will in the statement

It says it will be for people who had tickets cancelled. There's a difference between having had a cancelled ticket, and 'registering interest' when they asked us to.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35446 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:09:58 pm
So if this all goes to plan, as a 4+ member who had an ARU ticket I've got a great chance of getting MU / ARS ??? (Assuming 6k tickets available).

Feels like they've jumped the gun a bit by cancelling all the tickets for those games in the ARU but now will be putting a load on sale again.
How much effort would it take to contact those that had a ticket cancelled, especially those that had tickets in whatever blocks and seats will be open and give them first dibs on what's going to be sold?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35447 on: Today at 03:23:23 pm »
More great proof reading from the Comms dept

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-with-13-or-more-games

Second parargraph

Please note that on this occasion, no registration is required for members with 13+ games. 

Last paragraph

We will email eligible supporters their unique queue link on Monday 4 December.

Members who do NOT register will be unable to buy tickets, even if they qualify when the ticket sales take place.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35448 on: Today at 03:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:15:36 pm
Surely the likes of Chelsea Abu Dhabi and Wolves are 4+?

Yes they are, can confirm as I've got less than 4 from last season and I wasn't able to register for any of those matches.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35449 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:20:47 pm
Feels like they've jumped the gun a bit by cancelling all the tickets for those games in the ARU but now will be putting a load on sale again.
How much effort would it take to contact those that had a ticket cancelled, especially those that had tickets in whatever blocks and seats will be open and give them first dibs on what's going to be sold?


I've had a cheap flight booked for MU for months on the off chance this happened, might book one for Arsenal now too!
Given it will all be very last minute, there'll be plenty who won't be able to make travel arrangements last minute. I think I might be ok here!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35450 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm »
I know I really shouldnt before things are confirmed but starting to get excited about getting to the Man Utd and Arsenal games again now.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35451 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:23:23 pm
More great proof reading from the Comms dept

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-with-13-or-more-games

Second parargraph

Please note that on this occasion, no registration is required for members with 13+ games. 

Last paragraph

We will email eligible supporters their unique queue link on Monday 4 December.

Members who do NOT register will be unable to buy tickets, even if they qualify when the ticket sales take place.

Doesn't say that for me, try refreshing?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35452 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:33:33 pm
Doesn't say that for me, try refreshing?

Yeah they've removed the bottom line now.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35453 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:34:17 pm
Yeah they've removed the bottom line now.

The club cant even send out a comms correctly haha

Worried Im gonna fall off the ladder now. Been on 4+ since the 13+ and 4+ started but there are real concerns now.

F&F needs to be scrapped as its not a fair process at all
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35454 on: Today at 03:40:52 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 03:10:14 pm
No registration required for members +13

No wonder I couldnt find it
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35455 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:40:28 pm
F&F needs to be scrapped as its not a fair process at all

It's created a totally new market on twitter. IMO it should be return to the club or go yourself.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35456 on: Today at 03:43:01 pm »
I'll bet the first 5-10 rows aren't open against Man Utd   :wave

more likely to be the middle blocks and spread out
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35457 on: Today at 03:43:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:42:53 pm
It's created a totally new market on twitter. IMO it should be return to the club or go yourself.

"gets the popcorn out"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35458 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:40:28 pm
F&F needs to be scrapped as its not a fair process at all

The current process is great for touts. Just get brand new memberships and transfer credits from the 10 they had already and have 4 or 5 new 13+ accounts at the end of the season.
Who the fuck thought that would be a good idea?  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35459 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:42:53 pm
It's created a totally new market on twitter. IMO it should be return to the club or go yourself.

It's not created a new market, it's simply changed the process for buying tickets for matches that you have no intention of going to and selling them at an inflated cost / in order to retain the credit / or in the worst cases to simply scam people. It always existed, back from touts standing outside the turnstiles and asking for people's ticket stubs in the days when random stubs would be required for Everton/United tickets and later rounds of cup competitions.

I've said it hundreds of times but the only way for the club to massively target this market is top personalise tickets in the way that Glastonbury tickets are, but if they ever do that they'll get absolute pelters from people saying it's not fair so I do sympathise.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35460 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:42:53 pm
It's created a totally new market on twitter. IMO it should be return to the club or go yourself.

New pricing tiers for touts too.
£150 with no credit or £200 with a credit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35461 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:20:26 pm
It says it will be for people who had tickets cancelled. There's a difference between having had a cancelled ticket, and 'registering interest' when they asked us to.

I would be amazed if "registering interest" isn't a prerequisite when we get to the actual sale. I'd say most of those who registered are now very likely to get sorted.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35462 on: Today at 03:58:10 pm »
Worth remembering that all this is pending on that test the week before with 3k going up there etc...I wonder if they can count the United game as a second test to increase a bit more for Arsenal and get to near full capacity for Newcastle.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35463 on: Today at 04:02:01 pm »
This is great for those like myself doing Sheffield United away on the Wednesday. Won't get in until the early hours and then this sale first thing.

Could they not have done this sale on the tuesday?

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35464 on: Today at 04:08:47 pm »
How crap is this site, registering my lad for the disabled ballot and when I try to change the PA to the PA account.. get blocked
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35465 on: Today at 04:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 03:18:32 pm
By general admission, do they mean it's going to be an open sale to every man and his dog, or is that the class of seating ie will it be open to members only?
I thought it just meant not hospitality.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35466 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:08:47 pm
How crap is this site, registering my lad for the disabled ballot and when I try to change the PA to the PA account.. get blocked

It's terrible. Happened to me too when I was 'registering interest' for cancelled ARU tickets. Got blocked changing the dropdown list to other people.
Total POS.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35467 on: Today at 04:27:53 pm »
Ballot email :butt
 

BALLOT RESULTS

All supporters will be emailed with the outcome on the afternoon of Monday July 17.

Those supporters that are SUCCESSFUL will also be able to check the games they have been successful for within the Personal Details section in My Account on the afternoon of Tuesday July 18.

We kindly ask that supporters do not contact us for updates on ballot results during this busy period.


Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35468 on: Today at 05:47:40 pm »
Registered my interest for a pair every match
Proceeded

looks like our system does think you are robot
Unreal
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35469 on: Today at 06:07:10 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:08:47 pm
How crap is this site, registering my lad for the disabled ballot and when I try to change the PA to the PA account.. get blocked

Every ticket i put in my basket defaults incorrectly - so always have swap me and PA around.  Its shit
