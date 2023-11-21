« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1816923 times)

Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35400 on: November 21, 2023, 05:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on November 21, 2023, 12:29:49 pm
It's not bollocks. It's scheduled still for November because they haven't decided when to do it. It's a smart answer.

Some transparency wouldn't go astray, but customer service isn't their strong point 

It is bollocks.

It is not scheduled for November until they schedule it for November, which they haven't done yet.

They have never told us the sale will be in November, it's just what we always assume because that's the way it's always been. But nowhere on the website, or in communication, does it say this bulk sale is in November.

Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35401 on: November 21, 2023, 07:07:17 pm »
Apart from actually saying this .."It is scheduled for november, however the exact date is yet to be confirmed". :wave
Offline Cabbie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35402 on: November 21, 2023, 07:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on November 21, 2023, 07:07:17 pm
Apart from actually saying this .."It is scheduled for november, however the exact date is yet to be confirmed". :wave
There will be two registration periods taking place within the 2023-24 season; one in July for games to be played during the first half of the season up until December 31 and the second in October/November, for games to be played from January 1, 2024. 
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35403 on: November 21, 2023, 07:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Cabbie on November 21, 2023, 07:25:55 pm
There will be two registration periods taking place within the 2023-24 season; one in July for games to be played during the first half of the season up until December 31 and the second in October/November, for games to be played from January 1, 2024.

Thankyou.
I couldn't be arsed looking for it
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35404 on: November 21, 2023, 10:16:31 pm »
Registration periods.

Not sales.

I mean, the first bulk sale was in August, not July.

 :wave
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35405 on: November 21, 2023, 10:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on November 21, 2023, 12:29:49 pm
Some transparency wouldn't go astray, but customer service isn't their strong point

Theyve not much reason to improve customer service or comms, which is an issue for us. Worst case scenario is the people with credits get pissed off and jib it, then the general members get better odds.

Itll always sell out, regardless of communication and customer service.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35406 on: Yesterday at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on November 21, 2023, 10:20:48 pm
Theyve not much reason to improve customer service or comms, which is an issue for us. Worst case scenario is the people with credits get pissed off and jib it, then the general members get better odds.

Itll always sell out, regardless of communication and customer service.

yep, we are a pretty captive audience. The trouble they've got is if they go too early and we get the same shitshow with the ARU, they have to be waiting for a milestone to pass from the builders and have some solid dates on what they can sell. It's gonna be shit cos it's either going to be in Dec or Jan, which is a bad time of year to be shelling out for most people.
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35407 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 am »
Got everyone by the bollocks so to speak
People should have the money now as usually the sale is in November. People have to be smart with money I suppose and not spend it between now and the actual sales. Which is difficult given pressure of xmas/kids/times of year etc

December sale will be frowned upon as too close Christmas and January will be the same - too soon after Christmas

Perhaps they will be sensible and maybe split the sales due to ARU. It would be helpful for many but would spread out more work for TO - so probably unlikely.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35408 on: Yesterday at 09:14:24 am »
Just had a look at the fixtures (Jesus, December is busy!) and I think it'll be in the middle of jan, though they could do Chelsea as a separate sale and do it that last week. Agree splitting it up would be better and stick to game by game with a guaranteed and a ballot sale for the rest of the season.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35409 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 am »
Just spoke to the ticket office predominantly to ask about Pink, but the guy said there was absolutely no news about Bulk sales

Regarding Pink he was very helpful

If the pre-sale is 28th will that be an online sale?
Do I log in with my normal way?

I guess those who went to Taylor Swift will know

Id like to take this opportunity to point out Im more of a Clash/Jam fan, Im being bullied by my ex-wife and sister
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35410 on: Yesterday at 10:43:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:41:51 am
Just spoke to the ticket office predominantly to ask about Pink, but the guy said there was absolutely no news about Bulk sales

Regarding Pink he was very helpful

If the pre-sale is 28th will that be an online sale?
Do I log in with my normal way?

I guess those who went to Taylor Swift will know

Id like to take this opportunity to point out Im more of a Clash/Jam fan, Im being bullied by my ex-wife and sister

The P!NK sale is first come first served. For Taylor Swift they did a ballot and people got unique links. It will be online yes.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35411 on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:43:09 am
The P!NK sale is first come first served. For Taylor Swift they did a ballot and people got unique links. It will be online yes.

Thanks  :wave
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35412 on: Yesterday at 07:03:55 pm »
Can 13+ members distribute cup games to a member who isn't on their F&F?
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35413 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 07:03:55 pm
Can 13+ members distribute cup games to a member who isn't on their F&F?

Yeah but it will take away from your league allocation but if you get the right person on the ticketing team they will reset it when they see it was a cup not the league.
Offline cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35414 on: Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm »
Apologies as this has probably been discussed plenty. Are there any late sales over and above the AR cancelled tkts?
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35415 on: Today at 10:15:25 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm
Apologies as this has probably been discussed plenty. Are there any late sales over and above the AR cancelled tkts?

There has been for all games except Everton, usually the morning of the game and whatever returns are left after UAR is sorted, usually about 200 tickets.
Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35416 on: Today at 10:18:20 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:15:25 am
There has been for all games except Everton, usually the morning of the game and whatever returns are left after UAR is sorted, usually about 200 tickets.
I expect they won't break tradition and give the finger to all non-local supporters, by doing a sale 3 hours before kickoff, thus making it impossible for us to plan family commitments and travel on the day.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35417 on: Today at 12:07:43 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:18:20 am
I expect they won't break tradition and give the finger to all non-local supporters, by doing a sale 3 hours before kickoff, thus making it impossible for us to plan family commitments and travel on the day.

How else would you do it then?
Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35418 on: Today at 01:02:39 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:07:43 pm
How else would you do it then?
make the sale at the latest on the day before. If it's a Sunday kickoff I would make the sale on Friday late afternoon, or Saturday. Thus, allowing the few of those who get lucky, to have time to plan their travel. Making sale 4 hours before kickoff is favours heavily local supporters. Although, even if I were locally based, with a family and a dog, i wouldn't be able to arrange within such a short period.
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35419 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:02:39 pm
make the sale at the latest on the day before. If it's a Sunday kickoff I would make the sale on Friday late afternoon, or Saturday. Thus, allowing the few of those who get lucky, to have time to plan their travel. Making sale 4 hours before kickoff is favours heavily local supporters. Although, even if I were locally based, with a family and a dog, i wouldn't be able to arrange within such a short period.

Plenty of people though book/make plans with or without a ticket for the majority of games at Anfield.
Social media is full of it for every game, been let down looking for a spare etc
Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35420 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Plenty of people though book/make plans with or without a ticket for the majority of games at Anfield.
Social media is full of it for every game, been let down looking for a spare etc
true, those are mostly people who have "bought" through scammers on social media, and on the evening before match, they realize they won't get what they have paid for. From their point of view, a sale on previous day, would also be equally adequate.
Don't get me wrong, I do know that even if they schedule the sale on matchday 1.30pm for 2 pm kickoff, the tickets will sell out in a flash. What I am saying is, making such kind of sale is useless for some people, which is kind of unfair.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35421 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:23:37 pm
true, those are mostly people who have "bought" through scammers on social media, and on the evening before match, they realize they won't get what they have paid for. From their point of view, a sale on previous day, would also be equally adequate.
Don't get me wrong, I do know that even if they schedule the sale on matchday 1.30pm for 2 pm kickoff, the tickets will sell out in a flash. What I am saying is, making such kind of sale is useless for some people, which is kind of unfair.

But if they don't currently have the tickets, what do they do?  And SOME people would say that a bit of local bias every now and then is not a bad thing.  and before the usual RAWK police jump on this, i am not one of them but plenty of other do think like that.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35422 on: Today at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Plenty of people though book/make plans with or without a ticket for the majority of games at Anfield.
Social media is full of it for every game, been let down looking for a spare etc

That won't be the case for LASK. Am already seeing shit loads of 'oh something has come up and I can't make it so offering this out for face value' posts.
Translation for most of these is I can't be bothered supporting the team and just want the credit so bought it with no intention of going  ::)
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35423 on: Today at 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:51:14 pm
That won't be the case for LASK. Am already seeing shit loads of 'oh something has come up and I can't make it so offering this out for face value' posts.
Translation for most of these is I can't be bothered supporting the team and just want the credit so bought it with no intention of going  ::)

You mean like you've openly admitted you've done yourself because you can't make every game over from Ireland?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35424 on: Today at 02:51:26 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:47:41 pm
You mean like you've openly admitted you've done yourself because you can't make every game over from Ireland?

Nope. I've never once bought a ticket for a game unless someone asked me for it in advance.
I never bought a ticket with the intention of not going and pimping it out later.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35425 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:26 pm
Nope. I've never once bought a ticket for a game unless someone asked me for it in advance.
I never bought a ticket with the intention of not going and pimping it out later.

The first point, in my opinion, shouldnt be allowed.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35426 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:36:38 pm
But if they don't currently have the tickets, what do they do?  And SOME people would say that a bit of local bias every now and then is not a bad thing.  and before the usual RAWK police jump on this, i am not one of them but plenty of other do think like that.

Won't have ticket issues from the 17th will they
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35427 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:02:14 pm
Won't have ticket issues from the 17th will they

why?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35428 on: Today at 03:03:06 pm »
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35429 on: Today at 03:03:45 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:03:06 pm
Anfield Road Upper partially open against Man Utd (Hopefully)!!!!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-road-stand-update-upper-tier-opening-plans-and-members-sale-details

Ahh right, no they won't have problems from the 17th then
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35430 on: Today at 03:04:53 pm »
member sale announced too start of december to kick off , No upper annie sales though till its open
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35431 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:56:21 pm
The first point, in my opinion, shouldnt be allowed.

I don't disagree with that. Said when the whole credit shake up was announced that I can't complain about it even though I was losing my 13+.
Online Kls89

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35432 on: Today at 03:08:36 pm »
Disabled Members with 13+ games: from 8.15am until 4pm On Wednesday 6 December.
 
All other Members with 13+ games: From 8.15am Thursday 7 December until 7.30am Friday 8 December  

No member sales dates announced yet
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35433 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:03:01 pm
why?

Was reported on SSN a few hours ago about the opening, dunno why no lfc journos reported it
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35434 on: Today at 03:09:58 pm »
So if this all goes to plan, as a 4+ member who had an ARU ticket I've got a great chance of getting MU / ARS ??? (Assuming 6k tickets available).
Online NickoH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35435 on: Today at 03:10:14 pm »
No registration required for members +13
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35436 on: Today at 03:12:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:09:58 pm
So if this all goes to plan, as a 4+ member who had an ARU ticket I've got a great chance of getting MU / ARS ??? (Assuming 6k tickets available).
Im with you, hoping that those whos tickets were cancelled but registered for returns will have a decent chance
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35437 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Liverpool FC has confirmed the next milestone in the planned phased opening of the new and expanded Anfield Road Stand.

The upper tier of the new stand will be partially open for the upcoming fixture against Manchester United on December 17, with several thousand general admission seats expected to be available to supporters. This is subject to an internal emergency conditions test managed in conjunction with Liverpool City Council and a public test event, which is expected to take place during the week commencing December 11.

This latest development is earlier than previously expected, following Buckingham Group entering administration in September, and is testimony to the commitment and hard work of everybody connected with this complex and ambitious build project.

Anfield Road Stand update: New images show completed upper-tier seating and concourse first look
10TH NOVEMBER 2023
GALLERYAnfield Road Stand update: New images show completed upper-tier seating and concourse first look
There is still more work to be completed before the stand can be fully operational and able to welcome 61,000 fans to Anfield on a matchday.

There is a requirement to hold a public test event in order to obtain a licence, as required by Liverpool City Council, to have the additional seats confirmed for the Manchester United, West Ham United, Arsenal and Newcastle United home fixtures.

The aim of this event is to test the building, systems and management plans, using the welfare facilities, testing entry and exit procedures and fire alarm evacuation. The event will need around 3,000 people in the upper tier to thoroughly test the stand. More information on this event will be published on Liverpoolfc.com.

Once this event has taken place, a safety certificate will need to be granted to open the upper tier. Ticket sales for these additional seats will follow after a successful test event and will prioritise those supporters who had tickets cancelled for these fixtures earlier this year. Full selling details will follow in due course.

Members sale update

LFC can also confirm the dates for the second Members sale of the season.

The Members ticket sale for games to be played from January onwards will take place from December 6 for 13+ Members. Please note that on this occasion no registration is required for 13+ Members during this guaranteed ticket sale period.

No tickets will be sold for the Anfield Road Stand upper tier as part of this sales process.

All other Members can register to enter the ballot. Registration is open now and will close at 4pm on December 8. Ballot results and sale periods will be announced in due course after this period and once we have successfully completed the test event and the upper tier has been operational for a number of games around Christmas.

For full information, please visit our Members sale hub here.

We thank supporters for their continued patience and understanding.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-road-stand-update-upper-tier-opening-plans-and-members-sale-details
Online bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35438 on: Today at 03:14:00 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 03:10:14 pm
No registration required for members +13

and no 4+ ballot, its an open ballot

not good that at all
