Liverpool FC has confirmed the next milestone in the planned phased opening of the new and expanded Anfield Road Stand.The upper tier of the new stand will be partially open for the upcoming fixture against Manchester United on December 17, with several thousand general admission seats expected to be available to supporters. This is subject to an internal emergency conditions test managed in conjunction with Liverpool City Council and a public test event, which is expected to take place during the week commencing December 11.This latest development is earlier than previously expected, following Buckingham Group entering administration in September, and is testimony to the commitment and hard work of everybody connected with this complex and ambitious build project.Anfield Road Stand update: New images show completed upper-tier seating and concourse first look10TH NOVEMBER 2023GALLERYAnfield Road Stand update: New images show completed upper-tier seating and concourse first lookThere is still more work to be completed before the stand can be fully operational and able to welcome 61,000 fans to Anfield on a matchday.There is a requirement to hold a public test event in order to obtain a licence, as required by Liverpool City Council, to have the additional seats confirmed for the Manchester United, West Ham United, Arsenal and Newcastle United home fixtures.The aim of this event is to test the building, systems and management plans, using the welfare facilities, testing entry and exit procedures and fire alarm evacuation. The event will need around 3,000 people in the upper tier to thoroughly test the stand. More information on this event will be published on Liverpoolfc.com.Once this event has taken place, a safety certificate will need to be granted to open the upper tier. Ticket sales for these additional seats will follow after a successful test event and will prioritise those supporters who had tickets cancelled for these fixtures earlier this year. Full selling details will follow in due course.Members sale updateLFC can also confirm the dates for the second Members sale of the season.The Members ticket sale for games to be played from January onwards will take place from December 6 for 13+ Members. Please note that on this occasion no registration is required for 13+ Members during this guaranteed ticket sale period.No tickets will be sold for the Anfield Road Stand upper tier as part of this sales process.All other Members can register to enter the ballot. Registration is open now and will close at 4pm on December 8. Ballot results and sale periods will be announced in due course after this period and once we have successfully completed the test event and the upper tier has been operational for a number of games around Christmas.For full information, please visit our Members sale hub here.We thank supporters for their continued patience and understanding.