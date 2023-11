I don't think it's about wanting to "give LFC more money so early", it's about knowing when the sales will take place so you can plan accordingly - many people would need to arrange time off work - it took me almost 2.5 hours to get into the ticket site at the August Members Sale and then the actual process of selecting seats and purchasing them took me just over 15 minutes. I was purchasing for myself - many other members will be buying for several people so that will increase the time to purchase. I was fortunate that I was able to work from home on that day - there's no way I would have been able to keep checking the ticket site and set aside 3 hours had I been in the office. Also as things are now clearly going to be later than normal, the proximity to Christmas will be an issue for many people. As has been said everyone will be different but the lack of information from the club is the biggest problem with this right now.