Honestly though this new system of late sales on the day is shite because if you don't get lucky your fucked. I was queue number 700 odd got in, sold out. Started refreshing missed a kop and now site banned me for being a robot great.



I think in fairness to them, the sales on the day is a result of the Anny Road issues and giving those who had tickets canceleld the best chance of replacing the ticket. But it feels really shit for those of us who didn't get lucky in the ballot and who usually could pick up tickets in the days leading up to games previously with a bit of patience. I refuse to believe there's 16k people trying for tickets today. There's at most a few thousand of us who are organised enough to know this sale is on, who have memberships and who know how this whole system works, and can actually get to the match today. The rest is people (probably mostly touts) trying to game the system with multiple accounts and browsers. Can't be that hard to target those accounts. And yet...