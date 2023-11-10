Taking into account first home game being on January 31st, and the unpredictability when the stand will be open, the sensible thing to do is to pin the bulk sale for first week of January, which will allow for:
a. much greater visibility on the opening date
b. the supporters not giving interest free loans to the club for months.
c. there will still be over 3 weeks time between the bulk sale date and the first game, and much more time until all other fixtures, so enough time to plan travel.
I don't expect common sense to prevail though, so I guess they will announce something different.