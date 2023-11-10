« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: includo on November 10, 2023, 04:26:52 pm

still says this:

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction. Please note  the only supporters eligible to purchase tickets during this sale are those who had their Anfield Road Upper tickets cancelled and have registered their interest to attend the game.

Assuming they forgot to delete it from past sale

Doesn't say that now.
Re: Members Sales
I am really struggling to get Prem games at home, Didnt make the 13+, I normally f5 a few days before the game , But this season being 13+ has been impossible, Anyone know if it will go back to normal once Annie road upper is open? Or is this the new norm?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on November 10, 2023, 08:19:06 pm
I am really struggling to get Prem games at home, Didnt make the 13+, I normally f5 a few days before the game , But this season being 13+ has been impossible, Anyone know if it will go back to normal once Annie road upper is open? Or is this the new norm?

I reckon the sales will revert back to normal once the Annie road is sorted but the below are the biggest problems thatll mean youll never reach 13+ unless you have help

1. Passing to F&F
2. STH returns not counting as a credit
Re: Members Sales
The availability for tomorrows game is ridiculous. How many people are actually returning/passing tickets after buying them.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November 11, 2023, 10:44:39 am
The availability for tomorrows game is ridiculous. How many people are actually returning/passing tickets after buying them.

Can you see any credit seats or are they all ST/returns?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: includo on November 11, 2023, 11:08:06 am
Can you see any credit seats or are they all ST/returns?

Ive just seen a screenshot from a mate this morning. All blocks outside of the Annie were yellow
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November 11, 2023, 10:44:39 am
The availability for tomorrows game is ridiculous. How many people are actually returning/passing tickets after buying them.

Do you mean that there are no seats because people are buying and passing them on?

Or do you mean there are lots of seats because people for once are not able to buy and pass on?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Schmarn on November 11, 2023, 11:27:49 am
Do you mean that there are no seats because people are buying and passing them on?

Or do you mean there are lots of seats because people for once are not able to buy and pass on?

Both..

In the original sale, people are buying then passing them on so theres limited availability in these sales usually

In this restricted late availability sale, there are lots of seats because those people who wouldve bought them wouldve passed them on by now and with that option taken away, theres still a fair few

Before F&F I had no problem getting a ticket at last minute
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Schmarn on November 11, 2023, 11:27:49 am
Do you mean that there are no seats because people are buying and passing them on?

Or do you mean there are lots of seats because people for once are not able to buy and pass on?
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November 11, 2023, 12:05:04 pm
Both..


Schrödinger's sale
Re: Members Sales
Can i transfer my Europa ticket to my mate who coming over from Malta, Hes not a member and not on F&F.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on November 11, 2023, 06:28:19 pm
Can i transfer my Europa ticket to my mate who coming over from Malta, Hes not a member and not on F&F.

If he creates a new account, he can add you to f&f and then you can forward the ticket.
Re: Members Sales
3000 odd ahead of me trying for Brentford this morning ::). Getting back to 4+ is going to be impossible this season, and I've probably averaged 9 or 10 home league games a season for 20 years. :(
Re: Members Sales
9000 here. Grim.
Re: Members Sales
16,000+ - seriously need to delete my cache/cookies or whatever you need to do as Im always over an hour
Re: Members Sales
Im now and nothing available
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:21:03 am
3000 odd ahead of me trying for Brentford this morning ::). Getting back to 4+ is going to be impossible this season, and I've probably averaged 9 or 10 home league games a season for 20 years. :(

Honestly though this new system of late sales on the day is shite because if you don't get lucky your fucked. I was queue number 700 odd got in, sold out. Started refreshing missed a kop and now site banned me for being a robot great.
Re: Members Sales
Logged in for a mate and got straight in, loads of yellow blocks with singles in each. All ST returns, picked up a single in 107 row 3
Re: Members Sales
They need to deploy the unique link otherwise the bots get in before queue position 1 gets in. Also needs to be the day before a game not the morning of the game which makes it impossible for some to even try.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 09:25:03 am
Honestly though this new system of late sales on the day is shite because if you don't get lucky your fucked. I was queue number 700 odd got in, sold out. Started refreshing missed a kop and now site banned me for being a robot great.

I think in fairness to them, the sales on the day is a result of the Anny Road issues and giving those who had tickets canceleld the best chance of replacing the ticket. But it feels really shit for those of us who didn't get lucky in the ballot and who usually could pick up tickets in the days leading up to games previously with a bit of patience. I refuse to believe there's 16k people trying for tickets today. There's at most a few thousand of us who are organised enough to know this sale is on, who have memberships and who know how this whole system works, and can actually get to the match today. The rest is people (probably mostly touts) trying to game the system with multiple accounts and browsers. Can't be that hard to target those accounts. And yet...
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:32:45 am
I think in fairness to them, the sales on the day is a result of the Anny Road issues and giving those who had tickets canceleld the best chance of replacing the ticket. But it feels really shit for those of us who didn't get lucky in the ballot and who usually could pick up tickets in the days leading up to games previously with a bit of patience. I refuse to believe there's 16k people trying for tickets today. There's at most a few thousand of us who are organised enough to know this sale is on, who have memberships and who know how this whole system works, and can actually get to the match today. The rest is people (probably mostly touts) trying to game the system with multiple accounts and browsers. Can't be that hard to target those accounts. And yet...

Na i know your right, im just salty today cos got let down by a friend last night whos mate has a spare i was told i could have but doesnt wanna give me it as he doesnt know me personally whatever that means.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:21:03 am
3000 odd ahead of me trying for Brentford this morning ::). Getting back to 4+ is going to be impossible this season, and I've probably averaged 9 or 10 home league games a season for 20 years. :(

They need to modernise the credit system quickly I think, season ticket scheme needs revamped too as its a bunch of people who have passed on a ticket sometimes
Re: Members Sales
Miss a ticket and then see the block number on twitter being sold for over FV  >:(
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SnowGoon on November 11, 2023, 09:49:14 pm
If he creates a new account, he can add you to f&f and then you can forward the ticket.
So if he gets a membership now and add me to F&F I can transfer my ticket ?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm
So if he gets a membership now and add me to F&F I can transfer my ticket ?

Sign up here https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/crmcreateaccount.aspx
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: kalle-anka on November  7, 2023, 06:52:50 am
What dates are we expecting for the 2nd bulk sale?
Late November like normal or later due to the Anny Road issues?

Also wondering this. The next bulk sale is normally around mid/late November, but no comms yet. Am assuming this is because they want to be certain that the Annie Road will be fully open for Bournemouth (H) on 21st Jan.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: helmboy_nige on Today at 12:50:17 pm
Also wondering this. The next bulk sale is normally around mid/late November, but no comms yet. Am assuming this is because they want to be certain that the Annie Road will be fully open for Bournemouth (H) on 21st Jan.

That's away, our only home league game in January after NYD is Chelsea on the 31st. Could have cup games of course.

It's the Daily Mail admittedly, but I saw a story this morning saying it would be fully open for City in March.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:01:20 pm
That's away, our only home league game in January after NYD is Chelsea on the 31st. Could have cup games of course.

It's the Daily Mail admittedly, but I saw a story this morning saying it would be fully open for City in March.

With the Mail claiming full capacity for Abu Dhabi, and the club mentioning a phased opening, I'd hope at least 1 or more of Chelsea, Burnley and Luton will have at least some fans up there. Luton of course could be postponed should we reach the League Cup final.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:01:20 pm
That's away, our only home league game in January after NYD is Chelsea on the 31st. Could have cup games of course.

It's the Daily Mail admittedly, but I saw a story this morning saying it would be fully open for City in March.

Ah yes. So that gives them time to wait on the 2nd bulk sale.
Re: Members Sales
If the earlier comments were correct anyway 'fully open' will be once the hospitality lounges are finished. The GA section should be open prior to March you'd think going by the club saying test event hopefully before the end of the year.
Re: Members Sales
Taking into account first home game being on January 31st, and the unpredictability when the stand will be open, the sensible thing to do is to pin the bulk sale for first week of January, which will allow for:
a. much greater visibility on the opening date
b. the supporters not giving interest free loans to the club for months.
c. there will still be over 3 weeks time between the bulk sale date and the first game, and much more time until all other fixtures, so enough time to plan travel.
I don't expect common sense to prevail though, so I guess they will announce something different.
