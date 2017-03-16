Productive day in the ticket officeBrentford sale info ✅City away sale info ✅LASK sale info ✅
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week
Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week
Anyone got the early return dates that were sent out by the ticket office where you get to keep credit if you were a member by returning before x date?I've deleted the email.
Good to see the numbers not adding up.For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely? They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).
Not really if the Local Members was in the upper tier Anfield Road, technically 'only' 300 seats back from the local sales.
Use to be just shy of 500 of the £9 tickets, plus all the ones in lower annie road
true but it depends on how they have configured for this year surely?
Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughtyNot sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.
Shit website, get in after a min, only U1,8 and 9 available, buy and checkoutRefresh, whole grounds lit up c*nts
So if me and my young lad who had our seat in upper Annie cancelled but buy a ST seat in this sale does that mess up our credit for next season?
No. You will keep the credit.
If they are sorting out hospitality holders on the sly, that is so so wrong. It would make you think why bother, I can deal with being up against the bots in the sales but that kind of stuff is worse. I also cant understand how they can sell 'Normal' hospitality seats like they did for Forest when people have had their tickets cancelled and havent been sorted out first.
Which hosp have been sorted? all the offsite stuff has 100% been cancelled, i know people who have been stung by it
Brentford 'all registered supporters' sale looks to be going ahead tomorrow.Looking promising this for 'other' games anyway (maybe excluding MU & Arsenal).
Just been on live chat - they are still insisting the bulk sales and ballot (yes they said there would be a ballot) will be happening "this month". Knowing my luck the sale will be on the day of the LASK Europa League match when I'm travelling
Seen earlier about 100 tickets for tomorrow bout half what was there for forrest might not go to all members
Got a ticket today after having mine cancelled in upper Annie. Original ticket cost £47, new ticket £56. I had to pay the £56 today. Does anybody know what is happening with refunds for tickets originally bought? I havent received one yet.
I've had my refund for united in December so assumed everyone else should have had one for this weekend?
whats availability like? any chance of a members sale?
Surely if they are sticking to it happening this month it has to be in the last week (beginning 26th Nov) so it gives people chance to book time of work.
Theres about 15/20 tickets still knocking about for the Brentford game so may go to an additional member sales
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]