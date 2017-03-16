« previous next »
Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35240 on: November 3, 2023, 02:54:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  3, 2023, 02:51:11 pm
Productive day in the ticket office

Brentford sale info ✅
City away sale info ✅
LASK sale info ✅

Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week
Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35241 on: November 3, 2023, 04:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2023, 02:54:54 pm
Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week

I know, it's usually 'feet up Friday' at most places
Offline anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35242 on: November 3, 2023, 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2023, 02:54:54 pm
Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week
Probably been doing this and scheduling it to all come out on Friday whilst they're already in the boozer
Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35243 on: November 3, 2023, 06:38:54 pm »

Latest drone video shows excellent progress. All seats in and the concourse is virtually clear of materials. Of course we still dont know if there is some more profound issue but if they hadnt announced it wont open till January you might think it would be ready earlier.

It does bode well though for the second bulk sale.
Online MainStandUltra

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35244 on: November 6, 2023, 12:01:30 pm »
Anyone got the early return dates that were sent out by the ticket office where you get to keep credit if you were a member by returning before x date?

I've deleted the email.
Offline LFCagro77

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35245 on: November 6, 2023, 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: MainStandUltra on November  6, 2023, 12:01:30 pm
Anyone got the early return dates that were sent out by the ticket office where you get to keep credit if you were a member by returning before x date?

I've deleted the email.

brentford weds 1st november 8am
fulham weds 22nd november 8am
man utd weds 6th december 8am
arsenal weds 13th december 8am
newcastle weds 20th december 8am
Online Barrowred

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35246 on: November 6, 2023, 12:23:19 pm »
Think we will get any details around the bulk sales dates this week?
Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35247 on: November 6, 2023, 04:47:27 pm »
Good to see the numbers not adding up.
For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely?

They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).
Offline sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35248 on: November 6, 2023, 04:49:47 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November  6, 2023, 04:47:27 pm
Good to see the numbers not adding up.
For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely?

They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).

Not really if the Local Members was in the upper tier Anfield Road, technically 'only' 300 seats back from the local sales.
Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35249 on: November 6, 2023, 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on November  6, 2023, 04:49:47 pm
Not really if the Local Members was in the upper tier Anfield Road, technically 'only' 300 seats back from the local sales.

Use to be just shy of 500 of the £9 tickets, plus all the ones in lower annie road
Offline sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35250 on: November 6, 2023, 04:56:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 04:55:41 pm
Use to be just shy of 500 of the £9 tickets, plus all the ones in lower annie road

true but it depends on how they have configured for this year surely?
Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35251 on: November 6, 2023, 06:16:49 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on November  6, 2023, 04:56:52 pm
true but it depends on how they have configured for this year surely?

Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughty

Not sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?

They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.
Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35252 on: November 6, 2023, 11:08:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November  6, 2023, 04:47:27 pm
Good to see the numbers not adding up.
For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely?

They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).

Updated to include registrations
1153
Offline kalle-anka

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35253 on: November 7, 2023, 06:52:50 am »
What dates are we expecting for the 2nd bulk sale?
Late November like normal or later due to the Anny Road issues?
Offline RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35254 on: November 7, 2023, 06:54:45 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 06:16:49 pm
Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughty

Not sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?

They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.

I was thinking this as the local members tickets went to someone in the all member sale.

There is 500 tickets in MSU for the local general and there where around 250 in lower anfield (prior to the new stand)
Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35255 on: November 7, 2023, 08:20:42 am »
Shit website, get in after a min, only U1,8 and 9 available, buy and checkout

Refresh, whole grounds lit up

c*nts
Online walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35256 on: November 7, 2023, 08:44:12 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  7, 2023, 08:20:42 am
Shit website, get in after a min, only U1,8 and 9 available, buy and checkout

Refresh, whole grounds lit up

c*nts

that is so frustrating the way they do that
Offline Jon_YNWA82

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35257 on: November 7, 2023, 08:53:02 am »
So if me and my young lad who had our seat in upper Annie cancelled but buy a ST seat in this sale does that mess up our credit for next season?
Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35258 on: November 7, 2023, 08:54:53 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on November  7, 2023, 08:53:02 am
So if me and my young lad who had our seat in upper Annie cancelled but buy a ST seat in this sale does that mess up our credit for next season?

No. You will keep the credit.
Offline Jon_YNWA82

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35259 on: November 7, 2023, 08:59:25 am »
Quote from: swoopy on November  7, 2023, 08:54:53 am
No. You will keep the credit.

Cheers mate. Some how lucked out and got a pair when it was looking very unlikely!! My son is going to be made up now
Offline Malachys15

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35260 on: November 7, 2023, 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 06:16:49 pm
Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughty

Not sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?

They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.

If they are sorting out hospitality holders on the sly, that is so so wrong. It would make you think why bother, I can deal with being up against the bots in the sales but that kind of stuff is worse. I also cant understand how they can sell 'Normal' hospitality seats like they did for Forest when people have had their tickets cancelled and havent been sorted out first.
Offline sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35261 on: November 7, 2023, 10:51:47 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on November  7, 2023, 10:22:59 am
If they are sorting out hospitality holders on the sly, that is so so wrong. It would make you think why bother, I can deal with being up against the bots in the sales but that kind of stuff is worse. I also cant understand how they can sell 'Normal' hospitality seats like they did for Forest when people have had their tickets cancelled and havent been sorted out first.

Which hosp have been sorted? all the offsite stuff has 100% been cancelled, i know people who have been stung by it
Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35262 on: November 7, 2023, 10:58:07 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on November  7, 2023, 10:51:47 am
Which hosp have been sorted? all the offsite stuff has 100% been cancelled, i know people who have been stung by it

Onsite broadies

Know 6 STH in there who've been given every game so far, albeit after kicking up a fuss, first 3 sorted no issues, club didnt wanna sort from ev onwards but have
Offline SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35263 on: November 7, 2023, 01:58:26 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on November  7, 2023, 10:51:47 am
Which hosp have been sorted? all the offsite stuff has 100% been cancelled, i know people who have been stung by it

Not much of a sting when they are mostly bought for credits rather than the food 🤣
Offline LFCStuart

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35264 on: Yesterday at 12:40:51 pm »
Just been on live chat - they are still insisting the bulk sales and ballot (yes they said there would be a ballot) will be happening "this month".  Knowing my luck the sale will be on the day of the LASK Europa League match when I'm travelling  :no
Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35265 on: Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm »
Brentford 'all registered supporters' sale looks to be going ahead tomorrow.
Looking promising this for 'other' games anyway (maybe excluding MU & Arsenal).
Online walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35266 on: Yesterday at 01:33:47 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm
Brentford 'all registered supporters' sale looks to be going ahead tomorrow.
Looking promising this for 'other' games anyway (maybe excluding MU & Arsenal).

Seen earlier about 100 tickets for tomorrow bout half what was there for forrest might not go to all members
Online Barrowred

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35267 on: Yesterday at 01:40:50 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 12:40:51 pm
Just been on live chat - they are still insisting the bulk sales and ballot (yes they said there would be a ballot) will be happening "this month".  Knowing my luck the sale will be on the day of the LASK Europa League match when I'm travelling  :no
Surely if they are sticking to it happening this month it has to be in the last week (beginning 26th Nov) so it gives people chance to book time of work.
Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35268 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 12:40:51 pm
Just been on live chat - they are still insisting the bulk sales and ballot (yes they said there would be a ballot) will be happening "this month".  Knowing my luck the sale will be on the day of the LASK Europa League match when I'm travelling  :no
Live chat people are clueless on this topic imo, as they haven't been updated about it by the decision makers.
Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35269 on: Yesterday at 01:45:57 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 01:33:47 pm
Seen earlier about 100 tickets for tomorrow bout half what was there for forrest might not go to all members

There'll be more returns before Sunday though. So people will have a chance.
Offline stuartheal

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35270 on: Today at 11:39:57 am »
Got a ticket today after having mine cancelled in upper Annie. Original ticket cost £47, new ticket £56. I had to pay the £56 today. Does anybody know what is happening with refunds for tickets originally bought? I havent received one yet.
Offline Oh Campione

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35271 on: Today at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 11:39:57 am
Got a ticket today after having mine cancelled in upper Annie. Original ticket cost £47, new ticket £56. I had to pay the £56 today. Does anybody know what is happening with refunds for tickets originally bought? I havent received one yet.

I've had my refund for united in December so assumed everyone else should have had one for this weekend?
Offline stuartheal

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35272 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:50:12 am
I've had my refund for united in December so assumed everyone else should have had one for this weekend?

Ah my mistake, my mate received the full refund as he bought the tickets. Cheers anyway.
Online includo

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35273 on: Today at 11:57:46 am »
whats availability like? any chance of a members sale?
Online walterwhite

  
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35274 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 11:57:46 am
whats availability like? any chance of a members sale?

Seen on twitter there was good availability some hospitality coming back available now too, so probably chance of another sale
