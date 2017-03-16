« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
November 3, 2023, 02:54:54 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November  3, 2023, 02:51:11 pm
Productive day in the ticket office

Brentford sale info ✅
City away sale info ✅
LASK sale info ✅

Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
November 3, 2023, 04:57:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2023, 02:54:54 pm
Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week

I know, it's usually 'feet up Friday' at most places
anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
November 3, 2023, 05:09:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2023, 02:54:54 pm
Shame they appear to have been doing fuck all the rest of the week
Probably been doing this and scheduling it to all come out on Friday whilst they're already in the boozer
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
November 3, 2023, 06:38:54 pm

Latest drone video shows excellent progress. All seats in and the concourse is virtually clear of materials. Of course we still dont know if there is some more profound issue but if they hadnt announced it wont open till January you might think it would be ready earlier.

It does bode well though for the second bulk sale.
MainStandUltra

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
Anyone got the early return dates that were sent out by the ticket office where you get to keep credit if you were a member by returning before x date?

I've deleted the email.
LFCagro77

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:09:23 pm
Quote from: MainStandUltra on Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
Anyone got the early return dates that were sent out by the ticket office where you get to keep credit if you were a member by returning before x date?

I've deleted the email.

brentford weds 1st november 8am
fulham weds 22nd november 8am
man utd weds 6th december 8am
arsenal weds 13th december 8am
newcastle weds 20th december 8am
Barrowred

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:23:19 pm
Think we will get any details around the bulk sales dates this week?
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm
Good to see the numbers not adding up.
For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely?

They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).
sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:49:47 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm
Good to see the numbers not adding up.
For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely?

They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).

Not really if the Local Members was in the upper tier Anfield Road, technically 'only' 300 seats back from the local sales.
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:55:41 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:49:47 pm
Not really if the Local Members was in the upper tier Anfield Road, technically 'only' 300 seats back from the local sales.

Use to be just shy of 500 of the £9 tickets, plus all the ones in lower annie road
sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:56:52 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:55:41 pm
Use to be just shy of 500 of the £9 tickets, plus all the ones in lower annie road

true but it depends on how they have configured for this year surely?
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 04:56:52 pm
true but it depends on how they have configured for this year surely?

Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughty

Not sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?

They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm
Good to see the numbers not adding up.
For Brentford they've said they've currently got 633 tickets available. The local general / members sales only have 100 tickets in each, so there should be at least 800 tickets available + any extra returns surely?

They also haven't mentioned the number of people who registered in the 13+ / STH category (like they did for Forest).

Updated to include registrations
1153
kalle-anka

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:52:50 am
What dates are we expecting for the 2nd bulk sale?
Late November like normal or later due to the Anny Road issues?
RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:54:45 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm
Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughty

Not sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?

They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.

I was thinking this as the local members tickets went to someone in the all member sale.

There is 500 tickets in MSU for the local general and there where around 250 in lower anfield (prior to the new stand)
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:20:42 am
Shit website, get in after a min, only U1,8 and 9 available, buy and checkout

Refresh, whole grounds lit up

c*nts
walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:44:12 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:20:42 am
Shit website, get in after a min, only U1,8 and 9 available, buy and checkout

Refresh, whole grounds lit up

c*nts

that is so frustrating the way they do that
Jon_YNWA82

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:53:02 am
So if me and my young lad who had our seat in upper Annie cancelled but buy a ST seat in this sale does that mess up our credit for next season?
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:54:53 am
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 08:53:02 am
So if me and my young lad who had our seat in upper Annie cancelled but buy a ST seat in this sale does that mess up our credit for next season?

No. You will keep the credit.
Jon_YNWA82

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:59:25 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:54:53 am
No. You will keep the credit.

Cheers mate. Some how lucked out and got a pair when it was looking very unlikely!! My son is going to be made up now
Malachys15

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:22:59 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm
Not sure how they usually configure it I don't buy in those sales anymore, but if they'd reduced from the 1000 to 300 without saying anything then that's naughty

Not sure why they suddenly need to reduce local allocation further given they've 'managed' for the other games, not gonna see them going to cancelled members are we?

They've been sorting out cancelled hospitality holders on the sly all season that's where they're really going.

If they are sorting out hospitality holders on the sly, that is so so wrong. It would make you think why bother, I can deal with being up against the bots in the sales but that kind of stuff is worse. I also cant understand how they can sell 'Normal' hospitality seats like they did for Forest when people have had their tickets cancelled and havent been sorted out first.
