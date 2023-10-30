Hopefully Club will to make things right for members for games after New Year's day. It's not difficult to do at all and now is the time to put things right, before the bulk sale registration.

If the number of STHs in season 2022/23 was 35000 and let's say 100 of them didn't renew for season 2023/24, but 34900 did renew, then obviously only the first 100 from the waiting list (as of end of last season) "deserved" to get a ST. Everyone from waiting list number 101 or higher who was handed a ST, and is sat in the existing areas of Anfield should be told that their seat is going to be allocated to members for games after January 1st. They should be refunded, just like tens of thousands other supporters were refunded for ARU tickets. Then, being actual members they would have the full right to register for the guaranteed sale or the ballot, based on their real credit history from 2022/23 season. Those of them who had less than 13 credits should be very thankful they get to keep their seats for the games until New Year, as they are extremely lucky, to say the least.

If at some point this season ARU is open, then this lot of ST waiting list supporters who are still without a ticket can easily be accommodated, and from next season, to have a ST in a 61K stadium, which we are all expecting and want to happen sooner.