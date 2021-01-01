« previous next »
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35200 on: Yesterday at 05:40:17 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 03:14:17 pm
THEY ARE NOT SAT IN THE UPPER TIER BUT A BALLOTED MEMBER IS, WHO DO YOU CANCEL?!
He answered ur question many times over but you seem to be ignoring it. The question is actually completely irrelevant and against the club's committment to the ratio of ST, members and new and young fans who want to join the fanbase. A fan that has never been to Anfield would have had the chance before expansion and after as that is the committment. Extra ST in a smaller capacity ground is not part of the commitment...infact it goes against alm of that keeping Anfield open. The guy explained this to you so many times. What part of the club gave out extra ST for Stadium that went down from 61k to 50k you don't understand!? The apology emails should have started with them end off.Alot of them chose other stands in the ground and are unaffected and they should be. Some of them may well have had history and they should be able to accommodate that. It's easy to prove. Instead of giving out a scenario where club should break terms and conditions to stop a fan going for the first time comparing to a fan that got ST prematurely and according to u has history anyway so has been many times you should be asking the question for the club to break the terms and conditions with PTSceme guys with the same passion.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35201 on: Yesterday at 06:08:38 pm
No one should go to Anfield for the first time...
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35202 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
It's a tough one, you can see that there are a load that have gotten season tickets on the basis of a ground expansion but then what's actually happened is a decrease.

Logically you would think that a discussion could take place as the club don't actually have these extra seats. Yes, a lot of them would have been 13+ and "guaranteed" for the season (guaranteed credits at least), but what of those that were not regular attendees. It's a fair point that they have dropped on for this season given the difficulties for non 13+ and the fact that the extra capacity is just not there yet. Then there's not much of a distinction between those who've got lucky with the ST and those who've never been, neither would be in a good place to get tickets on the reduced capacity would they.

No way the club could navigate through this without annoying some people though is there.

I've not even mentioned those who gained a season ticket and kept the 13+ account  :)


stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35203 on: Today at 10:00:46 am
 Has the registration gone up yet for the second bulk sale?
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35204 on: Today at 10:02:15 am
No details have been announced. Can understand any delay in doing so. Club don't want a repeat of the mess in recent months.
MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35205 on: Today at 10:31:48 am
Hopefully Club will to make things right for members for games after New Year's day. It's not difficult to do at all and now is the time to put things right, before the bulk sale registration.
If the number of STHs in season 2022/23 was 35000 and let's say 100 of them didn't renew for season 2023/24, but 34900 did renew, then obviously only the first 100 from the waiting list (as of end of last season) "deserved" to get a ST. Everyone from waiting list number 101 or higher who was handed a ST, and is sat in the existing areas of Anfield should be told that their seat is going to be allocated to members  for games after January 1st. They should be refunded, just like tens of thousands other supporters were refunded for ARU tickets. Then, being actual members they would have the full right to register for the guaranteed sale or the ballot, based on their real credit history from 2022/23 season. Those of them who had less than 13 credits should be very thankful they get to keep their seats for the games until New Year, as they are extremely lucky, to say the least.
If at some point this season ARU is open, then this lot of ST waiting list supporters who are still without a ticket can easily be accommodated, and from next season, to have a ST in a 61K stadium, which we are all expecting and want to happen sooner.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35206 on: Today at 10:52:56 am
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:31:48 am
Hopefully Club will to make things right for members for games after New Year's day. It's not difficult to do at all and now is the time to put things right, before the bulk sale registration.
If the number of STHs in season 2022/23 was 35000 and let's say 100 of them didn't renew for season 2023/24, but 34900 did renew, then obviously only the first 100 from the waiting list (as of end of last season) "deserved" to get a ST. Everyone from waiting list number 101 or higher who was handed a ST, and is sat in the existing areas of Anfield should be told that their seat is going to be allocated to members  for games after January 1st. They should be refunded, just like tens of thousands other supporters were refunded for ARU tickets. Then, being actual members they would have the full right to register for the guaranteed sale or the ballot, based on their real credit history from 2022/23 season. Those of them who had less than 13 credits should be very thankful they get to keep their seats for the games until New Year, as they are extremely lucky, to say the least.
If at some point this season ARU is open, then this lot of ST waiting list supporters who are still without a ticket can easily be accommodated, and from next season, to have a ST in a 61K stadium, which we are all expecting and want to happen sooner.

Are you really still going on about this!?
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35207 on: Today at 10:53:17 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:02:15 am
No details have been announced. Can understand any delay in doing so. Club don't want a repeat of the mess in recent months.

won't be for weeks i wouldn't have thought.
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35208 on: Today at 11:22:01 am
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:31:48 am
Hopefully Club will to make things right for members for games after New Year's day. It's not difficult to do at all and now is the time to put things right, before the bulk sale registration.
If the number of STHs in season 2022/23 was 35000 and let's say 100 of them didn't renew for season 2023/24, but 34900 did renew, then obviously only the first 100 from the waiting list (as of end of last season) "deserved" to get a ST. Everyone from waiting list number 101 or higher who was handed a ST, and is sat in the existing areas of Anfield should be told that their seat is going to be allocated to members  for games after January 1st. They should be refunded, just like tens of thousands other supporters were refunded for ARU tickets. Then, being actual members they would have the full right to register for the guaranteed sale or the ballot, based on their real credit history from 2022/23 season. Those of them who had less than 13 credits should be very thankful they get to keep their seats for the games until New Year, as they are extremely lucky, to say the least.
If at some point this season ARU is open, then this lot of ST waiting list supporters who are still without a ticket can easily be accommodated, and from next season, to have a ST in a 61K stadium, which we are all expecting and want to happen sooner.

So the club contact them and say thanks for the interest free loan you gave us back in May, youre not getting the season ticket you thought you had bought after waiting 20 odd years but,  as a gesture of goodwill, we will let you buy another ticket - if you stump up £26.99 for membership first. Not realistic is it?
I know new ST holders in ARU who have had seats cancelled, 13+ members who have had them cancelled, 4+ members who have had them cancelled and members with zero credits who have had them  cancelled. One lad did all 19 last season but mainly on season tickets. Not one of them has a problem with the way the club are currently doing things. Its not perfect but there is no perfect solution to this.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35209 on: Today at 11:35:48 am
Right. I went subtle, now a not so subtle warning.

There is no perfect solution to this, and a season ticket is a contract of sorts (or maybe a full on one, having not had one I don't know what you agree to/sign for!) so it's not as simple to take them back as some are suggesting. This is a shit situation for everyone but it will be resolved, we might not be able to go as many games as we'd like this season but it's not like we'll never get to go again.

Stop the circular shite and infighting, I can't be arsed reading the same rehashed bollocks on every page, you've made your points.

Now, onto the moaning about when the next bulk is or actual information about sales.
pallemus

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35210 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm
First match next year is Jan 31.  Think start december is early enough to start.
