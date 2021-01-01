« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35200 on: Today at 02:44:59 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:28:14 pm
You are still not answering my question.  What do you do about those, in the ballot, who have NEVER set foot in anfield, in your scenario they keep a ticket over someone who has waited years and as 30fiver says, likely has credits etc too

 :jong them off hahah
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35201 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 02:34:42 pm
How many new STs were issued before season 2022/23? Less than 200. We all know that even if a person dies, his family continue using the ST for years, and the waiting list is barely moving, unless there is stadium expansion.
All I would like to see is fairness and transperancy. To be increasing the ST portion of seats, in the ground, when the overall capacity has decreased by 5000 seats is blatantly unfair (from members point of view)! To not be dislosing the number of new STs issued and not justifying Why Club are not refunding those part of them ST holders who were not 13+ members iin the current situation - is total lack of transparency!

Still not answering my question.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35202 on: Today at 02:49:58 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:28:14 pm
You are still not answering my question.  What do you do about those, in the ballot, who have NEVER set foot in anfield, in your scenario they keep a ticket over someone who has waited years and as 30fiver says, likely has credits etc too
If Anfield expansion was not planned:
a. the one "who have NEVER set foot in anfield" would STILL have had the right to participate in the ballot, according to the rules set by the Club. He was lucky in the ballot, he can keep his seat, as long as all 13+ members are accomodated.
And
b. the "someone who has waited years" would still be waiting for his on the waiting list. If he "had  credit history" he could have bought as a member in the guaranteed, or participated in the ballot.
Therefore, the fair solution is: Suspend temporarily their ST from January 1st until the 61K seats are open, put them back on the waiting list (same number that they used to have) and let them buy as members, according to their own credit history from season 2022/23!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35203 on: Today at 02:54:21 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 02:49:58 pm
If Anfield expansion was not planned:
a. the one "who have NEVER set foot in anfield" would STILL have had the right to participate in the ballot, according to the rules set by the Club. He was lucky in the ballot, he can keep his seat, as long as all 13+ members are accomodated.
And
b. the "someone who has waited years" would still be waiting for his on the waiting list. If he "had  credit history" he would have bought as a member.
Therefore, fair solution: Suspend temporarily their ST from January 1st until the 61K seats are open, put them back on the waiting list (same number that they used to have) and let them buy as members, according to their own credit history from season 2022/23!

But it was planned and the ST were sold well before any issues.  So again, given where we are, why should some one who won a ballot AFTER a season ticket holder has paid and that ballot member has NEVER set foot in Anfield keep their ticket over a season ticket holder who is sat in an area of the stadium not impacted by the issues.

You are dealing in scenarios that dont exist I am asking a question based on reality.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35204 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm
Let me put it in simple terms. Based on where we are now, should a member who has never ever been to anfield have priority over a season ticket holder who is sat in an unaffected part of the stadium.  Yes or No?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35205 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:54:21 pm
But it was planned and the ST were sold well before any issues.  So again, given where we are, why should some one who won a ballot AFTER a season ticket holder has paid and that ballot member has NEVER set foot in Anfield keep there ticket over a season ticket holder who is sat in an area of the stadium not impacted by the issues.

You are dealing in scenarios that dont exist I am asking a question based on reality.
How do you know, and how do you prove that he has NEVER set foot in Anfield ??  :butt
Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:54:21 pm
Let me put it in simple terms. Based on where we are now, should a member who has never ever been to anfield have priority over a season ticket holder who is sat in an unaffected part of the stadium.  Yes or No?
Based on the Club's rules, any member, regardless if he has set foot in Anfield or not, can apply in the bulk ballot, and if he gets lucky, he can buy a ticket. Also, based on the club's rules the ST seats were about 2/3 of the ground capacity and consistency would dictate this ration to be maintained. Now they have the chance to be consistent, transparent and fair, for the second half of the season.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35206 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:00:02 pm
How do you know, and how do you prove that he has NEVER set foot in Anfield ??  :butt
Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.

Because it is a ballot open to anyone, so by definition there will be people in there coming for the first time.

You are still not answering the question!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35207 on: Today at 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:13:25 am
Not what I said....
Don't tell me members return more and release percentages to go against them. Full transparency...release the ST numbers from the last game....you'll be shocked.
All of the ST holders around me were present for the Forest game but it would hardly be suprising if a significant number were returned for this game. When you're a season ticket holder you purchase tickets for the entire season as opposed to applying for games that you know you can attend. Sunday was a half-term holiday date for most, possibly all, areas (some having half term for the week leading to the Forest game and some for this week). If you've got kids and you want to get away then this is likely a game that you're going to miss.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35208 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:00:02 pm
How do you know, and how do you prove that he has NEVER set foot in Anfield ??  :butt
Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.
Based on the Club's rules, any member, regardless if he has set foot in Anfield or not, can apply in the bulk ballot, and if he gets lucky, he can buy a ticket. Also, based on the club's rules the ST seats were about 2/3 of the ground capacity and consistency would dictate this ration to be maintained. Now they have the chance to be consistent, transparent and fair, for the second half of the season.

Tell you what let me simplify this again. 

A single solitary member who has never set foot in Anfield is successful in the ballot and buys in the upper Anfield Road.

The club also issue just one new season ticket and they buy in the KOP which is totally unaffected by the issues.

One of them has to be cancelled.  Which one do YOU cancel?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35209 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:01:29 pm
Because it is a ballot open to anyone, so by definition there will be people in there coming for the first time.

You are still not answering the question!!
Yes I did answer:
ST holders get priority. The supporters on the waiting list should remain supporters on the ST waiting list - that's all! Until their turn comes to become a ST holder.
They have been moved from waiting list to a ST holder, but due to unforseen circumstances this has to be reveresed. Just like due to the same circumstances 49000 tickets bought in ARU were refunded to people from all over the world who had to cancel flights and accomodation which they planned for, because the Club sold them tickets which were later cancelled!

By definition, there could be people on the ST waiting list, who have never came to Anfield too. This is not a factor if we have to look at things objectively!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35210 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Yes I did answer:
ST holders get priority. The supporters on the waiting list should remain supporters on the ST waiting list - that's all!
They have been moved from waiting list to a ST holder, but due to unforseen circumstances this has to be reveresed. Just like due to the same circumstances 49000 tickets bought in ARU were refunded to people from all over the world who had to cancel flights and accomodation which they planned for, because the Club sold them tickets which were later cancelled!

By definition, there could be people on the ST waiting list, who have never came to Anfield too. This is not a factor if we have to look ar things objectively!


Seriously you still are not answering!  Read my post above, its really not difficult mate
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35211 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Yes I did answer:
ST holders get priority. The supporters on the waiting list should remain supporters on the ST waiting list - that's all!
They have been moved from waiting list to a ST holder, but due to unforseen circumstances this has to be reveresed. Just like due to the same circumstances 49000 tickets bought in ARU were refunded to people from all over the world who had to cancel flights and accomodation which they planned for, because the Club sold them tickets which were later cancelled!

By definition, there could be people on the ST waiting list, who have never came to Anfield too. This is not a factor if we have to look ar things objectively!


THEY ARE NOT SAT IN THE UPPER TIER BUT A BALLOTED MEMBER IS, WHO DO YOU CANCEL?!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35212 on: Today at 03:15:40 pm
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 04:31:45 pm
Reckon there will be 1 sale where you lot dont moan?

Not sure there even needs to be a sale.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35213 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm
This chat has descended into an abundance of zero-sum bias petulance.  A peculiar online fascination of having insider knowledge.

Rather than partaking in the condescending rambles of permutational football ticket inanity, use that energy doing something useful - and be nice to others
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35214 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide link=[quote author=Rodneyhide on Today at 03:19:36 pm
This chat has descended into an abundance of zero-sum bias petulance.  A peculiar online fascination of having insider knowledge.

Rather than partaking in the condescending rambles of permutational football ticket inanity, use that energy doing something useful - and be nice to others

Nah its just full of self interested bellends.

I wont be back.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35215 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:14:17 pm
THEY ARE NOT SAT IN THE UPPER TIER BUT A BALLOTED MEMBER IS, WHO DO YOU CANCEL?!

If the former was 900th on the waiting list from last season with no loyalty, he should be the one we cancel! If he was a 13+ member last season, then obviously the latter is the one to cancel. It's hard to fix for the game until New Years, but this can easily be fixed for the games after NY, given there is no predictability on when construction will be finished and licensed.

There is a huge difference between a ST holder who was a season ticket holder last season AND a ST holder who was 900th on the waiting list last season, and was not a 13+ member! Don't you get it?
The latter would under no cirucmstances become a ST holder in a world where Anfield is operating with 50,000 seats. And this is the reality we live in now! So he should not be a ST holder, in our reality!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35216 on: Today at 03:28:09 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:25:07 pm
If the former was 900th on the waiting list from last season with no loyalty, he should be the one we cancel! If he was a 13+ member last season, then obviously the latter is the one to cancel. It's hard to fix for the game until New Years, but this can easily be fixed for the games after NY, given there is no predictability on when construction will be finished and licensed.

There is a huge difference between a ST holder who was a season ticket holder last season AND a ST holder who was 900th on the waiting list last season, and was not a 13+ member! Don't you get it?
The latter would under no cirucmstances become a ST holder in a world where Anfield is operating with 50,000 seats. And this is the reality we live in now! So he should not be a ST holder, in our reality!

Ha ha ha.  I rest my case.  Self interested madness.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35217 on: Today at 03:46:21 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:28:09 pm
Ha ha ha.  I rest my case.  Self interested madness.
Me too. Based on your logic, Club should not be maintaining their own rules and guidelines, where approxinmately 2/3 of the home allocation is to STH. They should stop ballots for members with low credit count and increase the percentage of STH in the ground to 99% I gather. Let's just issue 10 thousand STs more, because people have been on the waiting list, and throw all members under the bus!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35218 on: Today at 04:01:10 pm
christ on a bike, is this argument still going on?

it's several square pegs in round holes, there isn't an easy way to solve it and what the club have done is probably the best they can and we'll just have to live with it. No-one who had 13+ will lose their credits, people on 4+ probably will but might skim 4 to be back where they were come the end of the season. Doubt there'll be much of a shift in people from 4 -> 13, but next season it should be better. Can we all calm down.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35219 on: Today at 04:12:39 pm
Well said Claire girl. someone get fresh bottles made up for these cry babies ASAP!!!!

Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:01:10 pm
christ on a bike, is this argument still going on?

it's several square pegs in round holes, there isn't an easy way to solve it and what the club have done is probably the best they can and we'll just have to live with it. No-one who had 13+ will lose their credits, people on 4+ probably will but might skim 4 to be back where they were come the end of the season. Doubt there'll be much of a shift in people from 4 -> 13, but next season it should be better. Can we all calm down.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35220 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:01:10 pm
christ on a bike, is this argument still going on?

it's several square pegs in round holes, there isn't an easy way to solve it and what the club have done is probably the best they can and we'll just have to live with it. No-one who had 13+ will lose their credits, people on 4+ probably will but might skim 4 to be back where they were come the end of the season. Doubt there'll be much of a shift in people from 4 -> 13, but next season it should be better. Can we all calm down.

No one is losing credits.

Anyway as i said this cry baby won't be back.

See ya

Re: Members Sales
Reply #35221 on: Today at 04:21:43 pm
I agree for the games until NY it may be too complicated for the club to do justice for all.
Just to mention, there are supporters from parts of the World such as Australia, who have been trying for 5 years to get a non-hospitality non-touted ticket and have gotten lucky in the ballot. Bought tickets in the ARU for let's say Forest game, booked flights and hotels, only to be told 3 weeks ago that their tickets are cancelled. At the same time STH who should have remained on the waiting list due to being number 900 or 1000, who had 0-12 credits have kept their seats. I don't agree anyone to be calling these suporters who have been left down, slef interested bellends. The Club have treated them this way though.
It's difficult to fix now for December games, but for games after New Year's, the seats of those STH who belong to the waiting list really should be made available to members (13+ and then rest to be balloted). That's not self interest, it's just the minimum fair thing to do.
If the number of newly crowned season ticket holders who had fewer than 13 from last season is only a handfull, as 30fiver suggests, so be it. Those who are on 13+ won't be disadvantaged, as they will still be the guaranteed 13+ sale as long as they register interest and buy their memberships. The 4-12 credit ones will participate in the big game ballots, which is also fair. Nothing stands in the Club's way to be apply this. Even the STH affected by such measures shouldn't argue against it, as they have known for years, being being number 1000 or so that their turn to get a ST will come when the ground is actually expanded.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35222 on: Today at 04:36:13 pm
Jeez, this is tiresome.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35223 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:16:21 pm
No one is losing credits.

Anyway as i said this cry baby won't be back.

See ya



Bye
