I agree for the games until NY it may be too complicated for the club to do justice for all.

Just to mention, there are supporters from parts of the World such as Australia, who have been trying for 5 years to get a non-hospitality non-touted ticket and have gotten lucky in the ballot. Bought tickets in the ARU for let's say Forest game, booked flights and hotels, only to be told 3 weeks ago that their tickets are cancelled. At the same time STH who should have remained on the waiting list due to being number 900 or 1000, who had 0-12 credits have kept their seats. I don't agree anyone to be calling these suporters who have been left down, slef interested bellends. The Club have treated them this way though.

It's difficult to fix now for December games, but for games after New Year's, the seats of those STH who belong to the waiting list really should be made available to members (13+ and then rest to be balloted). That's not self interest, it's just the minimum fair thing to do.

If the number of newly crowned season ticket holders who had fewer than 13 from last season is only a handfull, as 30fiver suggests, so be it. Those who are on 13+ won't be disadvantaged, as they will still be the guaranteed 13+ sale as long as they register interest and buy their memberships. The 4-12 credit ones will participate in the big game ballots, which is also fair. Nothing stands in the Club's way to be apply this. Even the STH affected by such measures shouldn't argue against it, as they have known for years, being being number 1000 or so that their turn to get a ST will come when the ground is actually expanded.