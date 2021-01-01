« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35200 on: Today at 02:44:59 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:28:14 pm
You are still not answering my question.  What do you do about those, in the ballot, who have NEVER set foot in anfield, in your scenario they keep a ticket over someone who has waited years and as 30fiver says, likely has credits etc too

 :jong them off hahah
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35201 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 02:34:42 pm
How many new STs were issued before season 2022/23? Less than 200. We all know that even if a person dies, his family continue using the ST for years, and the waiting list is barely moving, unless there is stadium expansion.
All I would like to see is fairness and transperancy. To be increasing the ST portion of seats, in the ground, when the overall capacity has decreased by 5000 seats is blatantly unfair (from members point of view)! To not be dislosing the number of new STs issued and not justifying Why Club are not refunding those part of them ST holders who were not 13+ members iin the current situation - is total lack of transparency!

Still not answering my question.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35202 on: Today at 02:49:58 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:28:14 pm
You are still not answering my question.  What do you do about those, in the ballot, who have NEVER set foot in anfield, in your scenario they keep a ticket over someone who has waited years and as 30fiver says, likely has credits etc too
If Anfield expansion was not planned:
a. the one "who have NEVER set foot in anfield" would STILL have had the right to participate in the ballot, according to the rules set by the Club. He was lucky in the ballot, he can keep his seat, as long as all 13+ members are accomodated.
And
b. the "someone who has waited years" would still be waiting for his on the waiting list. If he "had  credit history" he could have bought as a member in the guaranteed, or participated in the ballot.
Therefore, the fair solution is: Suspend temporarily their ST from January 1st until the 61K seats are open, put them back on the waiting list (same number that they used to have) and let them buy as members, according to their own credit history from season 2022/23!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35203 on: Today at 02:54:21 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 02:49:58 pm
If Anfield expansion was not planned:
a. the one "who have NEVER set foot in anfield" would STILL have had the right to participate in the ballot, according to the rules set by the Club. He was lucky in the ballot, he can keep his seat, as long as all 13+ members are accomodated.
And
b. the "someone who has waited years" would still be waiting for his on the waiting list. If he "had  credit history" he would have bought as a member.
Therefore, fair solution: Suspend temporarily their ST from January 1st until the 61K seats are open, put them back on the waiting list (same number that they used to have) and let them buy as members, according to their own credit history from season 2022/23!

But it was planned and the ST were sold well before any issues.  So again, given where we are, why should some one who won a ballot AFTER a season ticket holder has paid and that ballot member has NEVER set foot in Anfield keep their ticket over a season ticket holder who is sat in an area of the stadium not impacted by the issues.

You are dealing in scenarios that dont exist I am asking a question based on reality.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35204 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm
Let me put it in simple terms. Based on where we are now, should a member who has never ever been to anfield have priority over a season ticket holder who is sat in an unaffected part of the stadium.  Yes or No?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35205 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:54:21 pm
But it was planned and the ST were sold well before any issues.  So again, given where we are, why should some one who won a ballot AFTER a season ticket holder has paid and that ballot member has NEVER set foot in Anfield keep there ticket over a season ticket holder who is sat in an area of the stadium not impacted by the issues.

You are dealing in scenarios that dont exist I am asking a question based on reality.
How do you know, and how do you prove that he has NEVER set foot in Anfield ??  :butt
Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:54:21 pm
Let me put it in simple terms. Based on where we are now, should a member who has never ever been to anfield have priority over a season ticket holder who is sat in an unaffected part of the stadium.  Yes or No?
Based on the Club's rules, any member, regardless if he has set foot in Anfield or not, can apply in the bulk ballot, and if he gets lucky, he can buy a ticket. Also, based on the club's rules the ST seats were about 2/3 of the ground capacity and consistency would dictate this ration to be maintained. Now they have the chance to be consistent, transparent and fair, for the second half of the season.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35206 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:00:02 pm
How do you know, and how do you prove that he has NEVER set foot in Anfield ??  :butt
Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.

Because it is a ballot open to anyone, so by definition there will be people in there coming for the first time.

You are still not answering the question!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35207 on: Today at 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:13:25 am
Not what I said....
Don't tell me members return more and release percentages to go against them. Full transparency...release the ST numbers from the last game....you'll be shocked.
All of the ST holders around me were present for the Forest game but it would hardly be suprising if a significant number were returned for this game. When you're a season ticket holder you purchase tickets for the entire season as opposed to applying for games that you know you can attend. Sunday was a half-term holiday date for most, possibly all, areas (some having half term for the week leading to the Forest game and some for this week). If you've got kids and you want to get away then this is likely a game that you're going to miss.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35208 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:00:02 pm
How do you know, and how do you prove that he has NEVER set foot in Anfield ??  :butt
Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.
Based on the Club's rules, any member, regardless if he has set foot in Anfield or not, can apply in the bulk ballot, and if he gets lucky, he can buy a ticket. Also, based on the club's rules the ST seats were about 2/3 of the ground capacity and consistency would dictate this ration to be maintained. Now they have the chance to be consistent, transparent and fair, for the second half of the season.

Tell you what let me simplify this again. 

A single solitary member who has never set foot in Anfield is successful in the ballot and buys in the upper Anfield Road.

The club also issue just one new season ticket and they buy in the KOP which is totally unaffected by the issues.

One of them has to be cancelled.  Which one do YOU cancel?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35209 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:01:29 pm
Because it is a ballot open to anyone, so by definition there will be people in there coming for the first time.

You are still not answering the question!!
Yes I did answer:
ST holders get priority. The supporters on the waiting list should remain supporters on the ST waiting list - that's all! Until their turn comes to become a ST holder.
They have been moved from waiting list to a ST holder, but due to unforseen circumstances this has to be reveresed. Just like due to the same circumstances 49000 tickets bought in ARU were refunded to people from all over the world who had to cancel flights and accomodation which they planned for, because the Club sold them tickets which were later cancelled!

By definition, there could be people on the ST waiting list, who have never came to Anfield too. This is not a factor if we have to look at things objectively!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35210 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Yes I did answer:
ST holders get priority. The supporters on the waiting list should remain supporters on the ST waiting list - that's all!
They have been moved from waiting list to a ST holder, but due to unforseen circumstances this has to be reveresed. Just like due to the same circumstances 49000 tickets bought in ARU were refunded to people from all over the world who had to cancel flights and accomodation which they planned for, because the Club sold them tickets which were later cancelled!

By definition, there could be people on the ST waiting list, who have never came to Anfield too. This is not a factor if we have to look ar things objectively!


Seriously you still are not answering!  Read my post above, its really not difficult mate
Re: Members Sales
Reply #35211 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Yes I did answer:
ST holders get priority. The supporters on the waiting list should remain supporters on the ST waiting list - that's all!
They have been moved from waiting list to a ST holder, but due to unforseen circumstances this has to be reveresed. Just like due to the same circumstances 49000 tickets bought in ARU were refunded to people from all over the world who had to cancel flights and accomodation which they planned for, because the Club sold them tickets which were later cancelled!

By definition, there could be people on the ST waiting list, who have never came to Anfield too. This is not a factor if we have to look ar things objectively!


THEY ARE NOT SAT IN THE UPPER TIER BUT A BALLOTED MEMBER IS, WHO DO YOU CANCEL?!
