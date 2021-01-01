But it was planned and the ST were sold well before any issues. So again, given where we are, why should some one who won a ballot AFTER a season ticket holder has paid and that ballot member has NEVER set foot in Anfield keep there ticket over a season ticket holder who is sat in an area of the stadium not impacted by the issues.



You are dealing in scenarios that dont exist I am asking a question based on reality.



Let me put it in simple terms. Based on where we are now, should a member who has never ever been to anfield have priority over a season ticket holder who is sat in an unaffected part of the stadium. Yes or No?



How do you know, and how do you prove that he??Yes, the ST were sold before the issues. So know, we have the issues and we take measures. We confess that we have prematurely sold the STs, refund the games from January 1st till end of season, and give them back their membership history and allow them to take part in the bulk sale. This would be applying the same standard towards everyone, as opposed to having double standard, which we have now.Based on the Club's rules, any member, regardless if he has set foot in Anfield or not, can apply in the bulk ballot, and if he gets lucky, he can buy a ticket. Also, based on the club's rules the ST seats were about 2/3 of the ground capacity and consistency would dictate this ration to be maintained. Now they have the chance to be consistent, transparent and fair, for the second half of the season.