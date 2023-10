Wouldnít surprise me with the forwarding if itís an all or nothing switch, so they probs canít configure it to say Ďticket bought in these circumstances can be forwarded, but ticket bought in another sale canítí So they can only turn it off completely or it only activates after a time period expires, so people seeing it now on these tickets itís because that window is up, and others may get it later and buying closer to the game means you might never get it.



They can only do what the software lets them and itís a balance between what can be done and what will cause the fewest support tickets.