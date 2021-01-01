« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:35:12 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:15:35 am
Yeah its almost impossible to stay on the 4+ ladder unless you know someone who can take a hit via F&F. The club really screwed us bad when they scrapped the credit from ST returns

Once Im off the 4+ ladder, Ill just go to the cups

We dont seem to have anyone fighting in our corner for change!!!

Basically what I've done. Became too much hassle to stay on the 4+ ladder even before this season so just focus on the cups now.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:15:13 pm

Lots of singles but couldnt get a pair. Oh well
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:22:06 pm
Got 3 together just now in U3 on phone and basketed 3 together in KJ on laptop but panicked and bought the 3 upper first, absolutely loads around

still loads about 3 together in KG now
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:22:58 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:15:13 pm
Lots of singles but couldnt get a pair. Oh well

Huge drop after 15 mins, got two together in 105!
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:27:17 pm
theres 3 together there in 306 now 2 massive amount around
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:27:53 pm
Still shit loads of £9 tickets available. Cant believe they werent the first ones snapped up.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:30:38 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:27:53 pm
Still shit loads of £9 tickets available. Cant believe they werent the first ones snapped up.

they def held those back I bought and then those came available
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:32:32 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:30:38 pm
they def held those back I bought and then those came available

They were all on there yesterday.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:39:05 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:32:32 pm
They were all on there yesterday.

TO drip released them  today with the U9's going coming last, have no idea why they weren't bought yesterday though as you said crazy, maybe people are willing to pay the more for lower stands or something similar drip released when people had bought
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:41:30 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:39:05 pm
TO drip released them  today with the U9's going coming last, have no idea why they weren't bought yesterday though as you said crazy, maybe people are willing to pay the more for lower stands or something similar drip released when people had bought

Think its the same as happened with you. Didnt show up for the first hour and people had already bought.

Given whats left, I predict a further sale on a full no credit basis. Like when people buy an ST return. Otherwise theyd be massively upping the overall amount of credits.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:17:06 pm
Did you keep credit if you chose refund?
Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:19:10 pm
Quote from: Shauniboy on Today at 01:17:06 pm
Did you keep credit if you chose refund?

If you did it before their deadline on Wednesday. Yes.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:41:30 pm
Think its the same as happened with you. Didnt show up for the first hour and people had already bought.

Given whats left, I predict a further sale on a full no credit basis. Like when people buy an ST return. Otherwise theyd be massively upping the overall amount of credits.

There's only about 200 left, plenty of which are ST returns. You only kept the credit for members if you returned by Weds, so any more returns are losing the credit.
By the time the credits are of any use the Anny Upper will be open.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:58:47 pm
Why did Forest go on sale to all members with cancelled tickets (today at 12 noon), where as Everton only went on sale to 13+/STs with cancelled tickets? Is it because extra people returned their tickets for Forest?
Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:49:24 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:20:18 pm
There's only about 200 left, plenty of which are ST returns. You only kept the credit for members if you returned by Weds, so any more returns are losing the credit.
By the time the credits are of any use the Anny Upper will be open.

The one plus is Id suggest based on this that anyone who had their ticket cancelled for any of the Non 4+ games should get a ticket if they have registered
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:09:07 pm
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 01:58:47 pm
Why did Forest go on sale to all members with cancelled tickets (today at 12 noon), where as Everton only went on sale to 13+/STs with cancelled tickets? Is it because extra people returned their tickets for Forest?

Everton was a much more in demand game and I imagine the "resale" value of the tickets was that much higher...
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:14:15 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:12:47 am
Sounds to me like you were lucky in the ballot, if you only need one more. One more piece of luck and you're sound, right?

We had been on 4+ for years but got just the one in the ballot last year. Back searching for scraps from the master's table. Grim.

I'm in 4+ but managed to get a lot more than that last year through the Unsuccessful in Ballot sale. Indeed I managed to transfer the surplus to my son to get him into 4+ too. We also picked up late availability. The downside to it was that we ended up going to games alone and also sitting in different parts of the ground, but it was worth the sacrifice to grab two in the ballot this half-season- or so we thought (we are Upper Annie ticket holders)- at least we have the scant consolation of credits.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:27:52 pm
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 03:09:07 pm
Everton was a much more in demand game and I imagine the "resale" value of the tickets was that much higher...

I think time was a factor as well, the club only put the 13+/ST sale up on the Friday for a 12.30 SatKO so whilst there probably where a fair number of tickets spare there was no time to sell them
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:29:34 pm
Just messing about on the site and there is plenty of Hospitality available for Forest. Were they available all week or just put up today? 
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:35:47 pm
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 01:58:47 pm
Why did Forest go on sale to all members with cancelled tickets (today at 12 noon), where as Everton only went on sale to 13+/STs with cancelled tickets? Is it because extra people returned their tickets for Forest?

We all know the answer to that  :)

No way can they count the credits from this season if theres no late availability to even have a crack at.

Like all these sales, they need to have stricter deadlines. Should be opened up to all if tickets are still available that people are passing on
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:38:01 pm
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 03:29:34 pm
Just messing about on the site and there is plenty of Hospitality available for Forest. Were they available all week or just put up today?

I had a scan and they werent up yesterday. Who in their right mind is paying £500 for a game of footy.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:41:21 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:35:47 pm
We all know the answer to that  :)

No way can they count the credits from this season if theres no late availability to even have a crack at.

Like all these sales, they need to have stricter deadlines. Should be opened up to all if tickets are still available that people are passing on

The one's I got there this morning can be forwarded now so I think they should really open it up to the next criteria down or plan to at least or you'll see tickets dwindle now.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:42:16 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:41:21 pm
The one's I got there this morning can be forwarded now so I think they should really open it up to the next criteria down or plan to at least or you'll see tickets dwindle now.

Nonsense again from the TO. Say they aren't forwardable, and then make them forwardable.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:50:12 pm
Ffs what are they doing!?? Why is the club letting this!?? No doubt we'll get the usual guys in here defending them saying you can't forward when I told em against Everton people were doing it.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:51:29 pm
I will say in favour of the TO is, I have heard of a few getting accounts suspended for doing this last week and for Europa games.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:52:06 pm
i keep saying i would remove forwarding altogether at the moment, blame the club yes but also blame the selfish c*nts who are doing it.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:52:57 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:52:06 pm
i keep saying i would remove forwarding altogether at the moment, blame the club yes but also blame the selfish c*nts who are doing it.

100% agree I presume mainly touts though who just won't care to make a quick buck
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:53:05 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:51:29 pm
I will say in favour of the TO is, I have heard of a few getting accounts suspended for doing this last week and for Europa games.

yes, and they should continue to do it, the cartel won't like it but it is so selfish
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:53:31 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:51:29 pm
I will say in favour of the TO is, I have heard of a few getting accounts suspended for doing this last week and for Europa games.

Don't know how they can suspend them when they're the ones letting it happen.

Noticed someone on twitter asking LFC help why they've suspended his account.. to them say they've also suspended his "other" account too.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:53:34 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:52:57 pm
100% agree I presume mainly touts though who just won't care to make a quick buck

The cartel of 'super reds'.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:54:36 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:53:31 pm
Don't know how they can suspend them when they're the ones letting it happen.

Noticed someone on twitter asking LFC help why they've suspended his account.. to them say they've also suspended his "other" account too.

for what it is worth none of my mates who have bought in the last few days can forward.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:58:43 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:52:06 pm
i keep saying i would remove forwarding altogether at the moment, blame the club yes but also blame the selfish c*nts who are doing it.
Agree stop it or at least make it limited like the distribution 2-3 games max.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:01:53 pm
The main issue at the moment is that they are fire fighting and trying to sell something that they don't know they will have or not.  Last week no one put back in the exchange and demand was huge, this week it looks like the opposite even though they asked people to register
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:13:11 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:01:53 pm
The main issue at the moment is that they are fire fighting and trying to sell something that they don't know they will have or not.  Last week no one put back in the exchange and demand was huge, this week it looks like the opposite even though they asked people to register

I suppose demand was bigger last week with it being super last minute arrangements. With the rest of the games there's a bit longer to work things out.
They will surely drop Forest to everyone if seats are sat there unsold though.

Sunday 9AM open to all members
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:17:37 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:13:11 pm
I suppose demand was bigger last week with it being super last minute arrangements. With the rest of the games there's a bit longer to work things out.
They will surely drop Forest to everyone if seats are sat there unsold though.

but they can only go off what people are telling them, clearly people have registered and are now not buying for whatever reason.  the cynic in me thinks it is touts who now think they will struggle to unload the tickets.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:18:40 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:13:11 pm
I suppose demand was bigger last week with it being super last minute arrangements. With the rest of the games there's a bit longer to work things out.
They will surely drop Forest to everyone if seats are sat there unsold though.

Sunday 9AM open to all members

Sensible i guess
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:18:48 pm
Wouldnt surprise me with the forwarding if its an all or nothing switch, so they probs cant configure it to say ticket bought in these circumstances can be forwarded, but ticket bought in another sale cant So they can only turn it off completely or it only activates after a  time period expires, so people seeing it now on these tickets its because that window is up, and others may get it later and buying closer to the game means you might never get it.

They can only do what the software lets them and its a balance between what can be done and what will cause the fewest support tickets.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:20:17 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:18:48 pm
Wouldnt surprise me with the forwarding if its an all or nothing switch, so they probs cant configure it to say ticket bought in these circumstances can be forwarded, but ticket bought in another sale cant So they can only turn it off completely or it only activates after a  time period expires, so people seeing it now on these tickets its because that window is up, and others may get it later and buying closer to the game means you might never get it.

They can only do what the software lets them and its a balance between what can be done and what will cause the fewest support tickets.

I really cannot see how people are doing it, all the ones i have seen have the forward option greyed out!?!?
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:22:22 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:20:17 pm
I really cannot see how people are doing it, all the ones i have seen have the forward option greyed out!?!?

I did see a nice glitch in the website the other week where if you tick the checkbox next to the ticket fast enough after refreshing the page then it lights up all boxes (details / distribute / forward / recall) even if you aren't able to do it. I don't know whether it would actually let you proceed to be able to do it though.

If you waited and clicked the checkbox long enough after the page had loaded then only 'details' would light up.

The seats I had in ARU have now all been refunded so can't test again.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 04:28:33 pm
Leaving it late for additionals - 9am sunday!
