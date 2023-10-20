You need to be careful using the Ticket Exchange site. It's really badly designed. After the heading for each game, there's a load of white space before the box you tick to say you want to return that match, and that line abuts the next match header line. It looks like you're selecting the next match rather than the previous one. There is a subsequent confirmation page, but, if you're not paying attention, it's easy to see how someone could select the wrong game.



Also, where you've bought more than one ticket for a game, there doesn't seem to be any way for the tickets to be returned together. I'm going to the game with my partner. We can either both give up our tickets to help out affected fans, or we both go. We don't want a situation where only one ticket is resold (not least because we wouldn't get a Two Together railcard discount on the trains.) Surely, if you buy tickets together, there should be an option of selling them together?