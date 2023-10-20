« previous next »
Looking at the clips from inside the ground I'm convinced they took the absolute piss out the fans. To think they left it so late letting us all think it'd be ready for Everton and then announce a sale 4 days before the gane for people affected when hundreds of fans on 13- would have booked travel,hotels flights etc.
Here is a libk
https://x.com/ShaunP471n0/status/1715063627550486985?s=20
Any word on when the second half members ballot will be out? Missed the first one as it went into my junk folder. Don't want to miss out again!
Any seats on this morning? Refreshing in the faint hope drop to 4+
Quote from: swoopy on October 21, 2023, 09:23:47 am
Any seats on this morning? Refreshing in the faint hope drop to 4+

No chance mate of any tickets dropping to members on 4+

Was that announced? 
Quote from: ScubaSteve on October 21, 2023, 09:33:15 am
No chance mate of any tickets dropping to members on 4+

Was that announced? 

Nope. But if there was a few returns not shifting they may drop it :)
Quote from: swoopy on October 21, 2023, 09:35:27 am
Nope. But if there was a few returns not shifting they may drop it :)

Good luck  :)

I hope the ticket office look at this! Gutted were missing out
Quote from: Ginieus on October 21, 2023, 09:14:04 am
Any word on when the second half members ballot will be out? Missed the first one as it went into my junk folder. Don't want to miss out again!

Presumably they won't be selling any Upper Anfield Road stand tickets in the next bulk sale - they won't want to make the same mistake twice.

I would also suggest that they might not be counting credits from this season going forward if that is the case. It would be unfair to penalise people who lost credits this season because the capacity was lower (i.e. after Christmas if nobody gets a credit for the closed upper Annie seats).
But itd be equally unfair to penalise those whove already accrued credits. It might just mean the criteria for next seasons games is adjusted.
Quote from: Liverpool FC Help

https://x.com/LFCHelp/status/1715767401781026934?t=4A_drunrW1616n_XGbZ7Vw&s=09

🎟️📣All ticket details for the remaining home games this calendar year, including allocations, refunds, and ticket exchange details, will be emailed directly to supporters on Monday morning.

Quote from: Stevo on October 21, 2023, 11:20:42 am
But itd be equally unfair to penalise those whove already accrued credits. It might just mean the criteria for next seasons games is adjusted.

Sorry, yes. Whoever had accrued 10 or 13 credits (or whatever criteria they decide on) from this season or last season might both count.
My suggestion is that credits wouldn't rely on this season only (i.e. you could gain but couldn't lose credits in season 23/24). It would be fair, but who knows.
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Yesterday at 08:12:55 pm
Sorry, yes. Whoever had accrued 10 or 13 credits (or whatever criteria they decide on) from this season or last season might both count.
My suggestion is that credits wouldn't rely on this season only (i.e. you could gain but couldn't lose credits in season 23/24). It would be fair, but who knows.

it would be fair?

So you can only gain, but not lose credits - what's stopping me forwarding all my tickets to get someone I know on to 13+ then.

Got the email - it said if you want to register interest for games that you lost out on please do so "here" but "here" wasn't a link? Will we get a second email with the link?

We are on 4+ but if there is a way to register interest to still attend somehow I would like to. Appreciate chances are slim but if you haven't got a ticket you can't win the raffle ;D
Also which is the option to send the ticket that transfers the credit? I've got one off a mate for Nottingham Forest and he's kindly said he'll use the one that sends the credit to me which would get me to 3 for the season and needing ideally one more to get to 4+ again. But don't want to use the wrong one!
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:08:24 am
Got the email - it said if you want to register interest for games that you lost out on please do so "here" but "here" wasn't a link? Will we get a second email with the link?

We are on 4+ but if there is a way to register interest to still attend somehow I would like to. Appreciate chances are slim but if you haven't got a ticket you can't win the raffle ;D

Click register interest from your account

Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:10:56 am
Also which is the option to send the ticket that transfers the credit? I've got one off a mate for Nottingham Forest and he's kindly said he'll use the one that sends the credit to me which would get me to 3 for the season and needing ideally one more to get to 4+ again. But don't want to use the wrong one!

Forward transfers the credit, distribute does not.
Reckon theyll offer a credit and refund to us who already have tickets? Be more than happy to help someone have a turn, just couldnt do it for the derby! Game meant to much to me 😂
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 11:14:53 am
Click register interest from your account

Forward transfers the credit, distribute does not.
Hero thanks. Done.

Done a couple of them as singles and a couple as pairs (we got 4 together as 4+).
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:28:14 am
Reckon theyll offer a credit and refund to us who already have tickets? Be more than happy to help someone have a turn, just couldnt do it for the derby! Game meant to much to me 😂
Yeah not sure if that'll be a one off or something they carry on with.
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 11:14:53 am
Click register interest from your account

I do not see "register interest" anywhere in My Account. Can you, please, elaborate?
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:34:48 am
I do not see "register interest" anywhere in My Account. Can you, please, elaborate?
Sorry it's a tab at the top of the site. Tickets, ballots, lfc official membership, concerts and events, register interest, general admission NFC pass.
:lmao
While changing supporter IDs to other people in the basket, it blocked me and said I was a robot... just fuck off. Absolute piece of shit.
Do we know if there will be any Late Availability sales this side of Christmas?
Amended email sent out
Theyve sent a second email now. Just registered interest for United for all the good it will do. 🥲
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 11:46:44 am
Do we know if there will be any Late Availability sales this side of Christmas?

Only for those of us who have had our tickets cancelled by the sounds of it.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:36:39 am
Sorry it's a tab at the top of the site. Tickets, ballots, lfc official membership, concerts and events, register interest, general admission NFC pass.
Thank you. Just saw that they resent the email with an actual link.

Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:49:42 am
Only for those of us who have had our tickets cancelled by the sounds of it.
They are not telling us whether it will be a sale or a ballot. I guess they are keeping both of those options open.
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:28:14 am
Reckon theyll offer a credit and refund to us who already have tickets? Be more than happy to help someone have a turn, just couldnt do it for the derby! Game meant to much to me 😂

Yes. If you return by deadlines. Emails have been sent.
Surprised they're not doing the additional £10 shop credit for Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle.
I'm 13+ and have had an email saying seats are safe but reminding us we can return them by a certain date to keep the credits.
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:36:49 pm
Surprised they're not doing the additional £10 shop credit for Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle.

it didn't work.
You need to be careful using the Ticket Exchange site.  It's really badly designed.  After the heading for each game, there's a load of white space before the box you tick to say you want to return that match, and that line abuts the next match header line.  It looks like you're selecting the next match rather than the previous one.  There is a subsequent confirmation page, but, if you're not paying attention, it's easy to see how someone could select the wrong game.

Also, where you've bought more than one ticket for a game, there doesn't seem to be any way for the tickets to be returned together.  I'm going to the game with my partner.  We can either both give up our tickets to help out affected fans, or we both go.  We don't want a situation where only one ticket is resold (not least because we wouldn't get a Two Together railcard discount on the trains.)  Surely, if you buy tickets together, there should be an option of selling them together?
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:48:49 pm
it didn't work.
How would they know?  They might have had even fewer returns without that incentive.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:48:49 pm
it didn't work.

Because £10 off inflated price merch when shipping is £4-£6 alone isnt an incentive
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:54:41 pm
Because £10 off inflated price merch when shipping is £4-£6 alone isnt an incentive

or click & collect at LFC store for free.

although I get your point.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:54:41 pm
Because £10 off inflated price merch when shipping is £4-£6 alone isnt an incentive

Why would a ST holder or 13+ member need to pay shipping? They're at the game every other week.

Unless they're not  ;)
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 12:24:28 pm
Yes. If you return by deadlines. Emails have been sent.

Ill probably do this for the remainder of this calendar years games. Got a little 2 year old, as much as I love the games Ill take an unexpected break for a few matches with no repercussions.
All it needs is for a train strike to be announced for a home matchday for the number of return requests to rocket.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:00:22 pm
Why would a ST holder or 13+ member need to pay shipping? They're at the game every other week.

Unless they're not  ;)

Off topic, sorry, but did your brother get sorted in the end?
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:14:25 pm
All it needs is for a train strike to be announced for a home matchday for the number of return requests to rocket.
Weekends of 16th and 23rd December look like strong candidates for that.
