They're forcing people to buy for games they don't know if they can attend. TV companies don't give a fuck about fans and change the days and times with no thought whatsoever given.

Things come up in life that mean someone can't attend.



I get that the answer could be that you return to the club if you can't go, but that's not entirely fair on a dad and lad going, and if the dad can't go just forwarding the ticket to the lads uncle or something.



Phil Blundell made the point quite eloquently on Twitter/X the other day that tickets really should go back into the pot. I'd personally have people able to perhaps F+F 1 or 2 games per competition per season as it is a sort of community thing, but other than that it should need to go back into the pot to be taken out by the next qualifying person or the credit removed for non attendance. Harsh perhaps but we're a massively popular football club and I'd rather see tickets distributed out via buying through the club, than through who you know.I say this as someone who for instance moved 3 of our Europa league game tickets on to a lady from work and her kids who I had just met and it was their first ever game. Works for us- we keep the money and the credits, but as someone who attends 99% of games I buy, I do feel for whoever was in the sale with 0 credits wanting to get on the ladder, but had less chance because of this system. I do appreciate how great it is to allow people to attend their first game with their kids and that the Europa game is the sort of 'correct' setting for someone to do so but there will also have been people wanting to get on the ladder to attend more regular, particuarly those 16-18 and had less chance.I also think tickets going back into the pot would reduce the requirement somewhat for the local sales over time. Returns close to the game are more likely to be picked up by those nearer to Liverpool due to the relative lack of travel constraints albeit admittedly anyone in the UK could drive at short notice, me included (just outside the m25).I have these views, but under the current arrangement, I'm obviously going to sell my friends tickets on in a manner in which they keep their credits as it benefits them. If the set up changed, they may have to attend more or lose their entitlement to attend all the cup games and then that would be a decision for them personally to make.