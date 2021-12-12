« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 868 869 870 871 872 [873]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1776602 times)

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34880 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 12:12:26 pm
except it clearly states in the selling details that tickets bought in this sale will not be able to be forwarded on.

It's far more likely that it's just people who missed out initially yesterday who've been keeping tabs on the site for more drops.
it says that on every sale lad and forward button has worked for me before and has worked for someone I know in this sale.
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34881 on: Today at 12:26:10 pm »
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34882 on: Today at 12:26:16 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:25:40 pm
it says that on every sale lad and forward button has worked for me before and has worked for someone I know in this sale.

no one i know can get it to work

email the club and tell them, they should stop it if it is happening
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34883 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm »
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34884 on: Today at 12:29:13 pm »
Not a half  :D never fails to amaze  8)
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34885 on: Today at 12:29:37 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 12:29:13 pm
Not a half  :D never fails to amaze  8)

Literally mad. 
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34886 on: Today at 12:30:24 pm »
Same people were telling last season distribution button will only work twice but we all proved that it was left to work all the time for many until we complained.
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34887 on: Today at 12:30:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:26:16 pm
no one i know can get it to work

email the club and tell them, they should stop it if it is happening

I went on live chat for union SG when I seen the same tout on twitter sell pair after pair after pair before the last sale had taken place,they said it wasn't possible to forward when I knew it was and sent them proof, they still said it wasn't possible. As soon as that ticket is "printed" it can be forwarded it's been the same since forwarding came in
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34888 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:30:27 pm
I went on live chat for union SG when I seen the same tout on twitter sell pair after pair after pair before the last sale had taken place,they said it wasn't possible to forward when I knew it was and sent them proof, they still said it wasn't possible. As soon as that ticket is "printed" it can be forwarded it's been the same since forwarding came in

Email them again then, keep emailing until it stops
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34889 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:30:24 pm
Same people were telling last season distribution button will only work twice but we all proved that it was left to work all the time for many until we complained.

Complain again then
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34890 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:13:44 pm
Ha ha ha!  you shot me down for saying something similar.  so what you are saying is because it suits you, all the usual selling criteria should go out of the window?  OK.

The biggest culprits will be the people who have a ticket and simply don't bother going tomorrow, there will be 100's of them.  focus your anger on them.

Maybe stop the forwarding for these impacted games too, all seats HAVE to go back in the exchange.... like i suggested a while back too.

I got the logic behind there being a sale for only 13+ and ST holders, even after 4+ were told there would be a ringfenced sale they could buy in.
There has been a sale for 13+ and ST holders. Now there's more tickets becoming available.
There has also been a ballot that people that didn't have a ticket can enter.

4+ have been hung out to dry.

I've got a ticket for tomorrow and always have had one.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34891 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:32:27 pm
I got the logic behind there being a sale for only 13+ and ST holders, even after 4+ were told there would be a ringfenced sale they could buy in.
There has been a sale for 13+ and ST holders. Now there's more tickets becoming available.
There has also been a ballot that people that didn't have a ticket can enter.

4+ have been hung out to dry.

I've got a ticket for tomorrow and always have had one.

BUT if they have not been able to satisfy all the 13+ and STH's that are eligible because not enough tickets came back in how is it fair to cut them out?  any tickets popping up are literally being snapped up
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34892 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:31:17 pm
Email them again then, keep emailing until it stops

Consistency is the key
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34893 on: Today at 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Consistency is the key

Exactly, keep emailing them
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34894 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm »
Too busy to complain here  :D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34895 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:34:02 pm
BUT if they have not been able to satisfy all the 13+ and STH's that are eligible because not enough tickets came back in how is it fair to cut them out?  any tickets popping up are literally being snapped up

The only people being cut out is those on 4+ that had one already.
13+ and ST wouldn't be cut out if it was opened to 4+ now.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • Proper Rawkite behaviour that la
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34896 on: Today at 12:40:03 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:30:27 pm
I went on live chat for union SG when I seen the same tout on twitter sell pair after pair after pair before the last sale had taken place,they said it wasn't possible to forward when I knew it was and sent them proof, they still said it wasn't possible. As soon as that ticket is "printed" it can be forwarded it's been the same since forwarding came in
Was it that Umar? He blocked me for calling him out on it. Probably took about 200 tickets out of what would've been available to members
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34897 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:37:30 pm
The only people being cut out is those on 4+ that had one already.
13+ and ST wouldn't be cut out if it was opened to 4+ now.

So someone with 13+ who has been trying to get the single tickets that keep on appearing but hasnt been quick enough so not got one, would now have to battle with all the balloted members too?

Not sure how that is remotely fair.  if they had enough at the start to help ALL the 13+ and STH then yes fair enough put a deadline on it but clearly they didn't

I note you ignored my bit about forwarding and also empty seats.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,931
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34898 on: Today at 12:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:32:27 pm
I got the logic behind there being a sale for only 13+ and ST holders, even after 4+ were told there would be a ringfenced sale they could buy in.
There has been a sale for 13+ and ST holders. Now there's more tickets becoming available.
There has also been a ballot that people that didn't have a ticket can enter.

4+ have been hung out to dry.

I've got a ticket for tomorrow and always have had one.

It honestly doesnt surprise me anymore. The decisions the club have made over the years have gone from bad to worse especially for those fans on less than 13+.

Granted, I have only ever been to 13+ games once over the last 10 years but I have always averaged 7-10 games every season. I struggled to get tickets for 4 games last season.

Once Klopp leaves, itll become easier to get tickets no question about that.
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34899 on: Today at 12:41:06 pm »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on Today at 12:40:03 pm
Was it that Umar? He blocked me for calling him out on it. Probably took about 200 tickets out of what would've been available to members

That's him I don't know or follow him but he always shows up he took a good chunk of those tickets that should have went to all members
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34900 on: Today at 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:41:06 pm
That's him I don't know or follow him but he always shows up he took a good chunk of those tickets that should have went to all members

EMAIL THE CLUB AGAIN
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34901 on: Today at 12:43:21 pm »
One person complaining doesn't do anything...I'm here making you all aware that forward button works after every sale except local (I think) so that more people can complain and shut the loop hole. A lot of people don't want this loophole shut cus they got lots of tickets in the 4+ sales all through out last season. All late availability sales are the same.
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34902 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Please don't shout
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34903 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34904 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34905 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm »
I have one morning off rawk and its all kicked off, serious FOMO

Dunno how its tory for using a well established credit structure, as someone pointed out those on 4+ wouldnt have had a sniff anyway if the stand was shut prior to the sales. Keep it on STH and 13+ until tomorrow morning, open it up at 9am for 4+

Tickets cant be forwarded... not sure if they'd be distributable or not, but even if they were you'd not be able to buy more
Logged

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34906 on: Today at 01:29:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:09:30 pm
I have one morning off rawk and its all kicked off, serious FOMO

Dunno how its tory for using a well established credit structure, as someone pointed out those on 4+ wouldnt have had a sniff anyway if the stand was shut prior to the sales. Keep it on STH and 13+ until tomorrow morning, open it up at 9am for 4+

Tickets cant be forwarded... not sure if they'd be distributable or not, but even if they were you'd not be able to buy more

A sale at 9am tomorrow?!?! People should be in the ground before 12! Not everyone lives within a walking distance of Anfield.
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34907 on: Today at 01:36:19 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:13:44 pm
...
Maybe stop the forwarding for these impacted games too, all seats HAVE to go back in the exchange.... like i suggested a while back too.
Strong agree.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34908 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 01:29:20 pm
A sale at 9am tomorrow?!?! People should be in the ground before 12! Not everyone lives within a walking distance of Anfield.

Good chance to get more locals in - a 2-3 hour drive is doable for anyone getting one at 9am

Aint the clubs problem they'll sell out either way
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34909 on: Today at 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:13:44 pm
Ha ha ha!  you shot me down for saying something similar.  so what you are saying is because it suits you, all the usual selling criteria should go out of the window?  OK.

The biggest culprits will be the people who have a ticket and simply don't bother going tomorrow, there will be 100's of them.  focus your anger on them.

Maybe stop the forwarding for these impacted games too, all seats HAVE to go back in the exchange.... like i suggested a while back too.

Difficult when they've been sold with the condition of being able to do that, people sold them to F&F who've booked travel etc, or given as presents

13+ and STH be fine for all the other games until United and Arsenal

You know there'll be ballots for any leftovers for those on 4 again

Loads will return Forest, Brentford, Fulham
Logged

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34910 on: Today at 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:39:21 pm
Good chance to get more locals in - a 2-3 hour drive is doable for anyone getting one at 9am

Aint the clubs problem they'll sell out either way

The club's problem is fairness. 4+ who had tickets cancelled are being shafted today and yesterday.
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34911 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:09:30 pm
I have one morning off rawk and its all kicked off, serious FOMO

Dunno how its tory for using a well established credit structure, as someone pointed out those on 4+ wouldnt have had a sniff anyway if the stand was shut prior to the sales. Keep it on STH and 13+ until tomorrow morning, open it up at 9am for 4+

Tickets cant be forwarded... not sure if they'd be distributable or not, but even if they were you'd not be able to buy more

The season ticket scheme needs heavily modernised across the whole of football, So many touts & part timers these days, We should bring in the rule like Bayern or Dortmund have where if you miss X games WITHOUT justification then your ticket season may be withdrawn, I think the Bayern Munich rule is 8 games
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34912 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:33:15 pm
The season ticket scheme needs heavily modernised across the whole of football, So many touts & part timers these days, We should bring in the rule like Bayern or Dortmund have where if you miss X games WITHOUT justification then your ticket season may be withdrawn, I think the Bayern Munich rule is 8 games

You'd have to get the supporters board to vote for that, and there's zero chance of them doing that. They refuse to trial attendee get the credit at Euro aways
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34913 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:36:12 pm
You'd have to get the supporters board to vote for that, and there's zero chance of them doing that. They refuse to trial attendee get the credit at Euro aways

Wow! That's how it should be, whoever goes gets the credit! Will be interesting to see what happens in the future regarding NFC as I think they was doing it at some away games already but could be wrong
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34914 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:33:15 pm
The season ticket scheme needs heavily modernised across the whole of football, So many touts & part timers these days, We should bring in the rule like Bayern or Dortmund have where if you miss X games WITHOUT justification then your ticket season may be withdrawn, I think the Bayern Munich rule is 8 games

As I'd said the other day, won't be long till we're doing that like United and city do
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34915 on: Today at 02:49:17 pm »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 02:06:54 pm
The club's problem is fairness. 4+ who had tickets cancelled are being shafted today and yesterday.

Those 4+ who wouldn't have had a ticket if the club announced the stand was shut back in July

STH and 13+ need to be given priority, they will have the numbers of how many qualify but haven't bought yet in that category..
Logged

Online vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34916 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Mate who in 4+ (had 9 games last season, some not on his own name) missed out in local ballots today but others we know who barely been have got 3 tickets in it and didn't even have a ticket for game in first place compared to him who had the ticket in name.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34917 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:42:44 pm
Wow! That's how it should be, whoever goes gets the credit! Will be interesting to see what happens in the future regarding NFC as I think they was doing it at some away games already but could be wrong

Yep lots agree on the Euro Away credit and the club wanted to trial it, but no chance with the supporters board and their 'vested interest'
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34918 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 18, 2023, 08:23:45 pm
They're forcing people to buy for games they don't know if they can attend. TV companies don't give a fuck about fans and change the days and times with no thought whatsoever given.
Things come up in life that mean someone can't attend.

I get that the answer could be that you return to the club if you can't go, but that's not entirely fair on a dad and lad going, and if the dad can't go just forwarding the ticket to the lads uncle or something.

Phil Blundell made the point quite eloquently on Twitter/X the other day that tickets really should go back into the pot. I'd personally have people able to perhaps F+F 1 or 2 games per competition per season as it is a sort of community thing, but other than that it should need to go back into the pot to be taken out by the next qualifying person or the credit removed for non attendance. Harsh perhaps but we're a massively popular football club and I'd rather see tickets distributed out via buying through the club, than through who you know.

I say this as someone who for instance moved 3 of our Europa league game tickets on to a lady from work and her kids who I had just met and it was their first ever game. Works for us- we keep the money and the credits, but as someone who attends 99% of games I buy, I do feel for whoever was in the sale with 0 credits wanting to get on the ladder, but had less chance because of this system. I do appreciate how great it is to allow people to attend their first game with their kids and that the Europa game is the sort of 'correct' setting for someone to do so but there will also have been people wanting to get on the ladder to attend more regular, particuarly those 16-18 and had less chance.

I also think tickets going back into the pot would reduce the requirement somewhat for the local sales over time. Returns close to the game are more likely to be picked up by those nearer to Liverpool due to the relative lack of travel constraints albeit admittedly anyone in the UK could drive at short notice, me included (just outside the m25).

I have these views, but under the current arrangement, I'm obviously going to sell my friends tickets on in a manner in which they keep their credits as it benefits them. If the set up changed, they may have to attend more or lose their entitlement to attend all the cup games and then that would be a decision for them personally to make.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:29 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34919 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:16:11 pm
wasn't too bad in the end, we managed to basket 4 singles. first time i've ever sat anywhere lower than around row 25 in any stand in 10ish years of going. got a row 1 seat. ready for my TV debut  ;D
Hope its better than our picture with that broken chair after the FA Cup final  :wave  ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
Pages: 1 ... 868 869 870 871 872 [873]   Go Up
« previous next »
 