« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 867 868 869 870 871 [872] 873   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1775951 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,296
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34840 on: Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
they put them in the sale today didnt they, the 13+ and STHs who had Everton cancelled?
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
They did...£9 tickets were available in the sale today.
Cheers.

Was giving myself false hope they hadn't been put on sale yet  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34841 on: Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm
What's it looking like now? Shambles they're still available when there's thousands with nothing.

Am I right in thinking there's a total of 200 in the ballots for the local sales? How many are there normally?



Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34842 on: Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:23:57 pm
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+
Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.

Yes but only the 4+ who actually had a ticket cancelled for the game
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,785
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34843 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm
Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority

Yep, very questionable decision that.
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34844 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm »
Must be something in the Clubs T&Cs or whatever to say that they have to have Local Sales for every home game whatever the circumstances
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34845 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
It's sickening to have tickets cancelled and see some sitting in the hallmap not getting picked up
Logged

Online xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34846 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm
son was in earlier sale, he just had a look and there was 5 tickets left in the upper main stand
Does anyone know how many are left now? Should announcement be made about sale to those with 4+ and cancelled tickets be made?
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34847 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
It's sickening to have tickets cancelled and see some sitting in the hallmap not getting picked up
is there still some left from today?
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34848 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
is there still some left from today?

Yeah some being returned in main lower and king Kenny just sitting there
Logged

Offline Sat on the bar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34849 on: Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Yeah some being returned in main lower and king Kenny just sitting there
2 left
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34850 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm
2 left

Was about 8 when my friend was showing me, people are basketing them and can't buy as they have already, when they can forward they'll be siphoning them off anyway
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34851 on: Today at 07:41:27 am »

Buying, forwarding and buying again needs to be stopped. Such an obvious loophole being abused and if they could be bothered to track it theyd see who the repeat offenders (touts) are.
Logged

Offline dug77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34852 on: Today at 08:05:41 am »
Luckily just saw about the ballot and applied for the local members one but it wouldnt let me apply for the local general one, it wasnt showing up. Any idea why? Also a 4+ credit holder who didnt get one in original members ballot. Is there anymore still and a chance some may come available?
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34853 on: Today at 08:49:14 am »
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 08:05:41 am
Luckily just saw about the ballot and applied for the local members one but it wouldnt let me apply for the local general one, it wasnt showing up. Any idea why? Also a 4+ credit holder who didnt get one in original members ballot. Is there anymore still and a chance some may come available?

Think it closed at 8, so maybe you only done the local members one in time, otherwise I'm not sure!

Can't see 4+ who didn't get one in the original members ballot getting any luck unfortunately, as there are still 4+ who had their tickets cancelled without a ticket to the game.
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34854 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:49:14 am
Think it closed at 8, so maybe you only done the local members one in time, otherwise I'm not sure!


Do you know if you get given another chance to purchase on these local ballots if your initial payment gets declined? Was reading a while back that somebody was successful but due to issues with their card missed out on the ticket because they were unable to complete the transaction on time.

Pretty sure I'll be unsuccessful anyway, but stupidly selected my Revolut card as the payment option which has been giving me a fair few issues lately, so I'll be cursing myself if this happens!
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34855 on: Today at 11:00:00 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:46:13 am
Do you know if you get given another chance to purchase on these local ballots if your initial payment gets declined? Was reading a while back that somebody was successful but due to issues with their card missed out on the ticket because they were unable to complete the transaction on time.

Pretty sure I'll be unsuccessful anyway, but stupidly selected my Revolut card as the payment option which has been giving me a fair few issues lately, so I'll be cursing myself if this happens!

From what was said on here if your payment fails they move on
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34856 on: Today at 11:40:50 am »
loads dropped just for ev
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34857 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
I think the weather and the floods are affecting transport for a lot of people and the rain isn't stopping so we could have a few more returns today
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,296
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34858 on: Today at 11:44:02 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 11:40:50 am
loads dropped just for ev

For who? Fucking joke this

Returns being made and people that had tickets not being able to buy them.  :no :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34859 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
Has anyone received a positive / negative response on the ballot? Doesnt state whether youll be notified if you were lucky or not.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,458
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34860 on: Today at 11:50:56 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:45:41 am
Has anyone received a positive / negative response on the ballot? Doesnt state whether youll be notified if you were lucky or not.

for the europa successful people got a card charge first and then an email IIRC, unsuccessful got nothing.
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34861 on: Today at 12:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:44:02 am
For who? Fucking joke this

Returns being made and people that had tickets not being able to buy them.  :no :butt

But people who did have tickets are buying them, clearly there wasn't enough to satisfy demand straightaway so they have to allow tickets to be sold in order?  Why is that a 'fucking joke'?  people on here would be the first to complain if they didn't sell in order or didn't allow everyone a fair chance to buy.

And looking at it, there are currently 6 tickets on there so hardly 'loads'

Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34862 on: Today at 12:06:32 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:04:53 pm
But people who did have tickets are buying them, clearly there wasn't enough to satisfy demand straightaway so they have to allow tickets to be sold in order?  Why is that a 'fucking joke'?  people on here would be the first to complain if they didn't sell in order or didn't allow everyone a fair chance to buy.

And looking at it, there are currently 6 tickets on there so hardly 'loads'

They are not giving people a fair chance they are blocking 4+ cancelled tickets from trying to buy, while allowing people in yesterdays sale to forward and buy again today

only good thing is touts prices have come from 700 down to 250 in 24hrs when you don't have a chance to purchase thats the last hope I suppose
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:03 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,296
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34863 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:04:53 pm
But people who did have tickets are buying them, clearly there wasn't enough to satisfy demand straightaway so they have to allow tickets to be sold in order?  Why is that a 'fucking joke'?  people on here would be the first to complain if they didn't sell in order or didn't allow everyone a fair chance to buy.

And looking at it, there are currently 6 tickets on there so hardly 'loads'

It's a fucking joke because there are people that had tickets that now don't and don't have any chance of getting one because of the tory c*nts in the ticket office, SOS and supporters board.

It doesn't matter whether there are 6 or 6000. There's also people that didn't have a ticket now gettng a shot at getting one through the ballots.

So yeah, it's a fucking joke.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34864 on: Today at 12:09:28 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:06:32 pm
They are not giving people a fair chance they are blocking 4+ cancelled tickets from trying to buy, while allowing people in yesterdays sale to forward and buy again today

Forward?  none of my mates involved have been able to do that?
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34865 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:04:53 pm
But people who did have tickets are buying them, clearly there wasn't enough to satisfy demand straightaway so they have to allow tickets to be sold in order?  Why is that a 'fucking joke'?  people on here would be the first to complain if they didn't sell in order or didn't allow everyone a fair chance to buy.

And looking at it, there are currently 6 tickets on there so hardly 'loads'
They are buying and forwarding the tickets and coming back to buy again hence why more dropping but slowly going still.  Don't tell me people with 13+ were waiting till today to buy...these tickets are going cus the same people are recycling them.
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,332
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34866 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:10:24 pm
They are buying and forwarding the tickets and coming back to buy again hence why more dropping but slowly going still.  Don't tell me people with 13+ were waiting till today to buy...these tickets are going cus the same people are recycling them.
except it clearly states in the selling details that tickets bought in this sale will not be able to be forwarded on.

It's far more likely that it's just people who missed out initially yesterday who've been keeping tabs on the site for more drops.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:07 pm by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34867 on: Today at 12:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:08:18 pm
It's a fucking joke because there are people that had tickets that now don't and don't have any chance of getting one because of the tory c*nts in the ticket office, SOS and supporters board.

It doesn't matter whether there are 6 or 6000. There's also people that didn't have a ticket now gettng a shot at getting one through the ballots.

So yeah, it's a fucking joke.

Ha ha ha!  you shot me down for saying something similar.  so what you are saying is because it suits you, all the usual selling criteria should go out of the window?  OK.

The biggest culprits will be the people who have a ticket and simply don't bother going tomorrow, there will be 100's of them.  focus your anger on them.

Maybe stop the forwarding for these impacted games too, all seats HAVE to go back in the exchange.... like i suggested a while back too.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34868 on: Today at 12:13:56 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:09:28 pm
Forward?  none of my mates involved have been able to do that?

Seen a tout I know bragging about it today that's what he's doing
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,806
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34869 on: Today at 12:14:19 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:06:32 pm
They are not giving people a fair chance they are blocking 4+ cancelled tickets from trying to buy, while allowing people in yesterdays sale to forward and buy again today

only good thing is touts prices have come from 700 down to 250 in 24hrs when you don't have a chance to purchase thats the last hope I suppose

Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:10:24 pm
They are buying and forwarding the tickets and coming back to buy again hence why more dropping but slowly going still.  Don't tell me people with 13+ were waiting till today to buy...these tickets are going cus the same people are recycling them.

This is not true - you cannot forward them. I checked on my mates again jsut now
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34870 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:10:24 pm
They are buying and forwarding the tickets and coming back to buy again hence why more dropping but slowly going still.  Don't tell me people with 13+ were waiting till today to buy...these tickets are going cus the same people are recycling them.

Maybe my mates are stupid but there is no way for them to do it
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34871 on: Today at 12:15:34 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:13:56 pm
Seen a tout I know bragging about it today that's what he's doing

There is bragging, but did you see the actual ticket?

I won the lottery last night.... see it is easy to brag
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:08 pm by sonofkenny »
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34872 on: Today at 12:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:14:19 pm
This is not true - you cannot forward them. I checked on my mates again jsut now

exactly, there is no way that i have seen for people to do this
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34873 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 12:12:26 pm
except it clearly states in the selling details that tickets bought in this sale will not be able to be forwarded on.

It's far more likely that it's just people who missed out initially yesterday who've been keeping tabs on the site for more drops.

This!
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34874 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:15:34 pm
There is bragging, but did you see the actual ticket?

I won the lottery last night.... see it is easy to brag

Craig s just answered that he checked they can be forwarded
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34875 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:19:35 pm
Craig s just answered that he checked they can be forwarded

Read his post again mate

He said cannot
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,806
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34876 on: Today at 12:21:18 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:19:35 pm
Craig s just answered that he checked they can be forwarded

I said the complete opposite  :o
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34877 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:19:35 pm
Craig s just answered that he checked they can be forwarded
No he didn't, he said that they cannot be forwarded.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34878 on: Today at 12:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:21:18 pm
I said the complete opposite  :o

People see what they want to see ;-)
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34879 on: Today at 12:22:27 pm »
Sorry misread it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 867 868 869 870 871 [872] 873   Go Up
« previous next »
 